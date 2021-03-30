Cincinnati OT James Hudson Says He’s Spoken With Matt Canada, Adrian Klemm In Pre-Draft Process

Cincinnati Bearcats OT James Hudson said he’s spoken quite a bit with the Pittsburgh Steelers throughout the pre-draft process. During a Pro Day press conference prior to tomorrow’s workout, he told me he’s spoken with the team multiple times over the last couple of months. In addition to meeting with the team at this year’s Senior Bowl, he said he’s spoke with OC Matt Canada and OL Coach Adrian Klemm and had zoom meetings with the team.

“Yes I have,” Hudson said when asked if he’s spoken with the Steelers. “I’ve talked to a few people on their staff. I’ve talked to their offensive coordinator, their offensive line coach. Their player development people. Pretty much everybody.”

Hudson is a sleeper in a deep offensive tackle class. He was just a one-year starter for the Bearcats, transferring from Michigan and forced to sit out the 2019 season. But he played well in 2020 and is regarded as a developmental, high-upside player.

Here’s how we included our report on his game and NFL projection.

“Hudson’s game overall is a little unrefined right now. He needs to play cleaner and improve his technique. In the Peach Bowl against Georgia, he was penalized three times on one drive, the final one getting him ejected from the game for targeting. He’s not Day One ready like some of the other linemen in this class. But I’m not as worried about that – he’s not a four-year starter who still has technique issues to clean up. He was a one-year starter with a lot of tools. All he needs is a good o-line coach and some time to sit on the bench and learn the game.”

Given the strength of this class, he’s likely to be taken later on Day Two or early on Day Three. If the Steelers drafted him, he could effectively redshirt for a season and potentially start in 2022. Chukwuma Okorafor is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Check out our full report on Hudson below.