Buy Or Sell: McCloud Will Have Bigger Role In Matt Canada’s Offense

Topic Statement: Ray-Ray McCloud will have a bigger role to play in Matt Canada’s offense.

Explanation: Outside of the likelihood of JuJu Smith-Schuster leaving and the opportunity to have a full offseason with the Steelers, the change in offensive coordinator will be of the largest benefit to Ray-Ray McCloud to receive more offensive playing time and more creative opportunities that put him in positions to succeed.

Buy:

Any injection of flexibility into the offense should benefit McCloud. The Steelers were good for the occasional jet sweep here and there, but there are many different things we can expect Canada to bring to the table that could benefit a player of his skill set.

We already saw the adoption of more motion and things of that nature. McCloud did break off a very long run on one hand-off, and they can find more ways to put him in open space, putting him in return-like positions that allow him to use his greatest assets.

Even assuming that somebody else replaces Smith-Schuster, we could also see an expanded use of the four-receiver set, and hopefully, a wider variety of routes and throw depths. McCloud’s average depth of target last season was behind the line of scrimmage. That borders on absurd even for a running back not known to be a pass catcher.

Sell:

While we know what Matt Canada did in college, we have seen a lot of college coaches try to come into the NFL and replicate what worked for them only to see it fail. We really have no idea if Canada’s offense is going to work any better than what the Steelers have been doing for years.

McCloud is a player who has already bounced around for a couple of years without finding a landing spot. He was even more of a gadget player in college. The likelihood of him, for example, developing into a featured slot receiver is rather unlikely no matter who the offensive coordinator is. That’s not meant as a slight, but it seems to strike close to the reality.