2021 Steelers Big Board (By Position)

1:01 T/G Penei Sewell, Oregon. (Junior). 6'5", 325 lbs. Last year's draft saw four OT's picked in the top 15 players: Andrew Thomas, Jedrick Wills, Mekhi Becton, and Tristan Wirfs. So who won the Outland Trophy as the nation's best college OL? Sophomore – sophomore! – Penei Sewell. They just do not come better designed for the job than this country strong run blocker from a pass first program, who's best known for his fantastic movement skills in space. He may need a year or two of good coaching to internalize some technical discipline and fine points, but that's pretty much the only flaw. This goes to a tremendous side-by-side, gif-supported scouting report on Penei Sewell vs. Rashawn Slater published by TDN in early February.

1:05 T/G/C Rashawn Slater, Northwestern. (Senior). 6’4”, 315 lbs. with shorter 33” arms. Draftniks argue that his arm length will limit Slater to Guard and Center, but they aren’t that short, and this is a Football Player first and foremost. That covers a lot of nits like the failure to be 6’7”. The talents include ideal footwork, excellent mobility, very good hands, very good (if not great) power, a blue-collar type of play that will appeal to both the city and its team, and the best position flexibility in the draft. But the best part? Slater may never be the biggest or longest dog in the fight, but he’s going to be the scrappiest, fightingest dog anywhere close to the neighborhood. That matters. He has also handled top talent successfully, including a fantastic 2019 game against no less than Chase Young. Josh Carney’s gif-supported late January scouting report projects Slater as a sensational Guard prospect, particularly for a zone oriented run game, and awards a late-1st grade after worrying that the lack of length and the just-good power may limit how he would fit in the Burgh. This goes to a tremendous side-by-side, gif-supported scouting report on Penei Sewell vs. Rashawn Slater published by TDN in early February. That leaves little doubt about his ability to succeed as a Tackle too.

1:10 OT Christian Darrisaw, Va. Tech. (Senior). 6’5”, 314 lbs. Remarkable movement skills even for the NFL, especially out in space where he routinely catches and pops LB’s and DB’s even in the secondary. The power is already more than sufficient, especially if you project improvement from professional strength training. That is also true for the basic technique: already sufficient, but improvable in all the little ways that usually do improve, such as nailing the kick slide, improving the hand fighting, and overall recognition of what’s going on around him. An excellent prospect with obvious Round 1 promise as both a pass protector and run blocker. Josh Carney’s gif-supported February scouting report ends in a Top 15 grade, with notes that Darrisaw would be good everywhere, but would fit best of all in an outside zone attack that would get the most from his mobility. Josh also notes that Darrisaw improved noticeably in every college year, which makes it easier to project that the curve will continue as a pro. I.e., he is coachable. This goes to a very readable and apparently fair scouting profile from January. Here is a briefer scouting profile from early February. This early February scouting report notes that Darrisaw uses his length very well, but sees better aerobic conditioning as an area that could improve his game yet another notch. Here is a February interview at TDN.

1:15 OT Samuel Cosmi, Texas. (RS Junior). 6’5⅞”, 314 lbs. with average 33” arms and big 10¼” hands. An immensely athletic prospect with endless upside and a pretty solid floor due to his already-good footwork and grip strength. But (that hateful word) he is quite likely to need a year or two to fill in the technical gaps. It’s the classic problem of combining Top-5 natural talent, youth, and Round 2 film. That said, when was the last time Pittsburgh had any hope at all of landing a Tackle with Top-5 natural talent? He demonstrated tremendous native strength (36 reps on the bench press!) and unnatural speed (a 4.84 dash!) at his pro day, but the film shows a need for NFL coaching to harness those assets; and it wouldn’t hurt for that same coach to bellow a bit about “consistency first, playmaking next.” Some of his flaws seem to come from trying to do too something sensational when good would have sufficed. This nice looking scouting profile from early February ends in a Round 2 grade based on that maddening inconsistency. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported, early February scouting report ends with a mid-1st grade plus an asterisk for the acknowledged risk. The mid-March PFN scouting profile notes the tremendous athleticism, physical assets, and wrestling background.

1:15 T/G Jalen Mayfield, Michigan. (RS Sophomore). 6’5”, 319 lbs. A tremendous athlete who requires a bit of projection because he is still growing into his adult size, strength, and skills. Bottom line? His college highlight was a very impressive game against Chase Young in 2019… Daniel Jeremiah has put him at #24 overall, arguing that he can start immediately at RT, with the upside to grow way beyond just that. Here is a brief, late January scouting profile that ends with a fringe 1st grade after extolling his pass blocking skills even more than the run blocking. Devin Jackson’s gif-supported February scouting report ends in a mid- to late-1st grade as well, based on Mayfield’s tremendous athleticism and mostly-solid technique.

1:20 OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame. (RS Senior). 6’6”, 305 lbs. Very good in every part of his game, with tremendous experience at a good program, Eichenberg has flashed everything but pure physical genius. He has it all – punch, power, pulling, etc. – but only the balance, footwork, and body control seem to be next level. All that makes him a high floor pick who’s easy to project as a long term blindside starter, and maybe an occasional Pro Bowler, but harder to see as an annual all star. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported February scouting report ends with a comparison to no less than Joe Staley. This excellent early-March scouting profile describes him as an extremely high floor prospect who’s capped by limited athleticism, and ends with a Round 2 grade.

1:20 T/G Teven Jenkins, Okla. St. (RS Senior). 6’6”, 310 lbs. A big, strong, nasty tough guy with some decent movement skills, held back by technical flaws like balance issues and [gasp!] too much aggression. Those can be fixed with good coaching and hard work, so the odds are in his favor, but it will take some work before he can beat out someone like a healthy Zack Banner. He’s shown all the tools to succeed as an NFL pass blocker too, but only flashes because his wide open Big 12 offense rarely asked him to do the vertical sets and other tasks he’ll need to at the next level. His strength suggests an ability to play Guard if he needs to. This Chiefs-oriented, late January scouting profile from SI notes that he “may have the strongest hands in this year’s draft class,” before ending with a typical fringe-1st grade. Jenkins was the initial #30 on Daniel Jeremiah’s board. “A future 10 year starter at RT,” says Josh Carney’s gif-supported February scouting report describing Jenkins as a mauler who run blocks as well as anyone in the class, but could have issues if put on the other side where mobility can matter more than strength. (Make sure to read the comments on that one!) This late January PFN scouting profile agrees, but ends in a Round 2-3 grade based on what can be translated to ‘RT limitations.’ This mid-march interview with TDN is a very good read.

1:25 T/G Alex Leatherwood, Alabama. (Senior). 6’5¼”, 312 lbs. with long 34⅜” arms but smaller 9½” hands. Won the Outland Trophy for best O-lineman in 2020 as a Tackle, and had good success as a Guard in 2019. That very high floor, with a ready made backup plan, is a big part of his appeal as a prospect. Smooth, quick footed, mobile, and strong enough to handle the job, Leatherwood has a number of fixable technique issues that drop his stock to where Pittsburgh is going to pick. None of those are very severe (hand fighting, balance, keeping his knees flexed to avoid waist-bending, etc.), it’s just that they really do need to be ironed out. If he can’t make it work, a move inside to Guard should not be hard. This nice scouting profile from January points to a possible weakness against inside countermoves, which may be related to relatively slow hands for landing his punch. Josh Carney’s gif-supported January scouting report concludes that Leatherwood offers fine value for Pittsburgh at 1:24, though he’ll be a bigger help in the running game than as a pass protector unless coaching can help with his only-average mirroring skills.

1:25 G/T Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC. (RS Junior). 6’4”, 300 lbs.

2:12 T/G Jackson Carman, Clemson. (Junior). 6’4⅞”, 317 lbs. with short 32½” arms and 9⅝” hands. Reportedly played at 345 lbs., so seeing him this low at the pro day said good things. Carman would be ranked even higher if he hadn’t been consistently vulnerable to elite, very bendy pass rushers who can get the corner and then dip beneath him (Chase Young stole his breakfast in 2019). There are a lot more of those in the NFL than he’s seen in college, and draftniks worry that he may not have that extra gear to deal with them. OTOH, he has the physical assets you want, and he has them in abundance. Great size, very good feet, good hand fighting skills, and the sort of overall athleticism that made him a five star recruit coming out of H.S. But can he handle top NFL-level speed and bend? If not, he projects as a superb Guard, so there is a very high floor. FWIW, the situation “smells” like the sort of prospect who disappoints for 3-4 years as his technique slowly improves, and then suddenly ‘arrives’ as a star when things finally gel just in time for his second contract. Josh Carney’s late February, gif-supported scouting report shows few doubts about his ability to learn the Tackle game eventually.

2:12 OT Dillon Radunz, N. Dak. St. (RS Senior). 6’5⅝”, 304 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 9⅛” hands. The blindside protector from that small school superpower that keeps on producing NFL talent. Radunz profiles as a small-town, all-football, all-grit, long term starter who could make Pro Bowls, but lacks the supreme athletic genius to leave reviewers with HOF stars in their predraft eyes. His technique is already up to low NFL standards. Classic high floor, low ceiling. This goes to a valuable February interview he did with a TDN writer. This early-March, gif-supported scouting report from Tom Mead ends with this summary: “Ideally, he would fit in a Gap/Power run scheme and a short, timing passing scheme. He’ll probably be a swing tackle year one and move to left tackle with improvement. Some teams may use him at left guard as well.” Here is a nice mid-March article from TDN.

2:24 OT James Hudson, Cincinnati. (RS Junior). 6’4⅜”, 302 lbs. with 33” arms and big 11” hands. A mauler with a nasty attitude and very quick feet, which adds up to a lot of upside. Great mobility when he’s pulling, but needs to work on technical aspects like maintaining his bend, which reportedly climbs from his knees to his waist when he gets weary or undisciplined. Made into Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50 (as #46) before there was any buzz about him at all, and then he became an instant star at the Senior Bowl.

2:24 OT Walker Little, Stanford. (Senior). 6’7”, 309 lbs. Turns 22 just before the draft. Go back to 2018 and you’ll see a Sophomore starter earning 1st Round buzz for his planet-theory size, length, strength, and overall athleticism. Still young, still in need of seasoning, but wow. Then he lost 2019 to a knee injury in the opening game. Grrr. But at least we’d get to see him in 2020, and… Covid. Make that aargh! So we’re talking about a prospect who hasn’t played an actual snap of football in 2 years, but has every asset you want and some proven, high-level flashes. So the bottom line is a series of unknowns, beyond the obvious facts that Walker Little has NFL size, NFL strength, NFL athleticism, sound but improvable technique (as of two years ago), and Stanford-level smarts. It’s a bloody Rorschach Test! See in him what you will, for good or bad.

3:12 OT Spencer Brown, N. Iowa. (RS Senior). 6’8½”, 314 lbs. With 33¾” arms and 9¾” hands. A looong, capable pass protector on the edge who needs to build strength and technique if he wants to have the same success against NFL pass rushers as he enjoyed in college; especially since he played against a much, much lower level of competition. Decent enough as a run blocker because he has good upper body strength, but his build will be an issue against NFL competition unless he can learn the leverage game better. This early February scouting profile from PFN notes that Brown was a high school TE who kept on growing (shades of a certain Army-ranger-to-Steeler-LT who played TE at West Point). A true boom or bust prospect, with endless upside and an ebony chasm at either extreme. The gif-supported March scouting report from Jonathan Heitreiter also points to the physical similarities to Villanueva, and calls Brown an ideal traits-based prospect if Tackle does not get addressed earlier in the draft. This March interview with TDN gives an excellent impression of how the young man approaches football.

3:12 OT D’Ante Smith, E. Car. (Senior). 6’5”, 294 lbs. with incredible 35¼” arms and big 10” hands. No one did more for his draft stock at the Senior Bowl than this young man, who showed the young men from bigger schools that he more than just belongs in their company. He has tremendous movement skills, a lot more strength than you might guess from the measured weight (well up to NFL standards), and he knows how to use those orangutan-length arms to their best advantage. This goes to a gif-supported SI scouting report from late January.

4:01 OT Josh Bell, Marshall by way of Fla. St. (Senior). 6’8”, 350 lbs. A fringe-1st talent held back by significant off-field smoke that reeks of, “there is more to this story than we know, and those details will make all the difference.” Ball was producing at a star level for FSU when a school panel suspended him on a domestic violence complaint. There were no criminal charges filed, but it effectively forced him to leave the school. Then he transferred to Marshall and looked every bit as dominant. So the talent is there, and worthy of a Round 1-2 grade. But. Teams need to decide if he is a talent who got ground up in the gears of a PC kangaroo court, or a domestic violence disaster waiting to implode when the professional money and fame arrive.

4:01 OT Myron Cunningham, Arkansas. (Senior). 6’6”, 300 lbs. An overachiever who worked his way up to SEC success after coming out of the junior college system, Cunningham wins with great length, a good understanding of position, and the obvious mental toughness required to keep on pushing through. Lots of upside at Tackle because he will benefit a lot from both professional strength training, and professional coaching to fix several relatively minor flaws in his technique. Not a great projection from the position flexibility perspective.

4:01 G/T Alaric Jackson, Iowa. (RS Senior). 6’5½”, 318 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9½” hands.

4:16 OT/G Brady Christensen, BYU. (RS Junior). 6’6”, 300 lbs. A frustrating evaluation because he has a lot of talents that are best suited to the spread offense that he played in college, leaving questions about the rest of his game. How do you project someone who’s never played in a 3-point stance to the NFL, especially as a potential Tackle? He seems to be technically competent and showed some decent run blocking power, but can be beaten by pass rushers who are just better athletes. Josh Carney’s gif-supported mid-February scouting report ends with a mid-Day 3 grade based on doubts about his athletic ceiling, which would limit him to a backup role, and may even require him to move inside to Guard.

4:16 OT Tommy Doyle, Miami (OH). (RS Senior). 6’8”, 326 lbs. A goliath human being from a school that’s treated the Steelers well, Doyle is one of those sleeper prospects that received some Round 2-3 buzz before opting out and disappearing off the radar in 2020. He’s got the assets, no doubt about that, especially when it comes to the parts that relate to pure size, strength, and length. But he hasn’t proven it against prime competition and the lack of recent film is likely to hurt. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported late February scouting report is a fascinating read, in part because it identifies balance issues as Doyle’s biggest challenge, but also mentions that he was an elite hockey player; a sport where balance is all important. So he should have the native talent to fix his flaws.

4:16 OT Adrian Ealy, Oklahoma. (RS Junior). 6’6½”, 326 lbs. with 32⅝” arms and 10” hands. He’s very big, exceptionally long, plenty strong, and can land a good jolt with his punch, but he isn’t that great an athlete. The sort of player who presents a very tough puzzle, but who’s beatable once they do. NFL edge rushers will figure out anyone, so the question becomes whether NFL coaching can help him to fix the flaws and let the assets continue. Has no experience at Guard, but does show power as a run blocker so that’s hard to rule out. Tom Mead’s gif-supported January scouting report does a good job of showing how many of Ealy’s issues arise from playing high, which basically awards a big advantage to any opponent who plays with better leverage. That is a problem that some men this size can fix, and others never solve. There’s the uncertainty in a nutshell.

5:01 T/G Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin. (RS Senior). 6’5”, 312 lbs. A player in the Matt Feiler mold, Van Lanen’s main assets seem to be country strength, solid technique as both a run and pass blocker, and a really nasty attitude toward those who get in his way. What he lacks is the weird combination of exceptional feet, length, and wingspan required to be an NFL-level blindside protector. May lack enough to succeed at Tackle at all. It makes for a pretty hard ceiling, but he should have enough position flexibility to move inside if OT doesn’t work out.

5:16 T/G Brendan Jaimes, Neb. (Senior). 6’5½”, 300 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 10” hands. A Day 3 prospect in the Matt Feiler school; as in, good enough balance and agility to become a starter if he gets and takes to some good coaching, combined with superior strength to anchor and punch. Can play inside too, but it would be better to get him to professional competence in his technique before deciding where his skills would be best employed

5:16 OT Cordell Volson, N. Dak. St. (Senior). 6’6”, 312 lbs. Big, long, strong, and nasty, this small school product has enough basic talent to succeed in the NFL but will require good coaching and a lot of work to fix a long list of flaws that arise out of loose technique and limited amounts of next level athleticism.

5:16 OT Landon Young, Kentucky. (RS Senior). 6’7”, 305 lbs. Will turn 24 as a rookie. Landon young is your classic tough guy with questions about his ability to deal with quality rushers that know how to use his height and strength against him. Both of those assets are very impressive. He is a true mauler on run downs, and against any pass rusher foolish enough to let him get those hands in motion. The flaws show when he has to react to counter moves, whether left and right or up and down. Boom or bust, since those problems are fatal against quality NFL pass rushers, but can often be fixed by good coaching and a lot of hard work to learn how to play with discipline and balance in addition to size and ferocity.

6:01 G/T Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame. (Senior). 6’4½”, 302 lbs. with 32” arms and 9¾” hands.

1:01 T/G Penei Sewell, Oregon. (Junior). 6'5", 325 lbs.

1:25 T/G Alex Leatherwood, Alabama. (Senior). 6'5¼", 312 lbs. with long 34⅜" arms but smaller 9½" hands.

1:25 G/T Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC. (RS Junior). 6’4”, 300 lbs. The enigma of Round 1, AVT is built like a Center, moves like a Tackle, and projected most often to Guard. His grade would be up in the teens if we could be confident in either the Center or Tackle aspect, but he has been quoted as saying that he considers himself to be a position-flexible Guard. I.e., the OL position where Pittsburgh has the lowest level of need. Widely considered the ‘cleanest’ lineman in the draft, AVT has all the assets you want with an exceptional understanding of basic technique. Enormous, pro-ready floor as a quality starter (something I almost never say), with a ceiling to match; especially since Jonathan Heitreiter’s gif-supported March scouting report illustrates how much professional strength training could improve his game. Mock drafts in December had him pushing into Top-10 consideration! Smiles all around if you are looking for a football player, but accompanied by a vague worry if you’re in Pittsburgh’s shoes and would really prefer a Tackle or a Center. Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50 caught the essence. AVT came in at #14 overall, with this observation: “I think he has a chance to stick at tackle, but he’s ideally suited to play guard [and] is ready to start on Day 1.”

2:24 G/C Landon Dickerson, Alabama. (RS Senior). 6’6”, 326 lbs. with 32½” arms and big 10⅜” hands.

3:01 G Wyatt Davis, Ohio St. (RS Junior). 6’4”, 310 lbs. Kyle Crabbs starts his Draft Network scouting profile with these words: “This dude is a destroyer of worlds.” Daniel Jeremiah compared him to no less than David DeCastro. As for bloodlines, his grandfather is Willie Davis, a name to reckon with even among his fellow members of the HOF. So yes: Wyatt Davis is one of those rare Guards who deserves and will get a Round 1 grade across the league, albeit a later-1st because of some issues getting his nose out over his feet. Left the BCS championship when a nagging knee injury finally became too much to bear, but reports say it should not amount to a true red flag for his draft status.

3:12 G Trey Smith, Tennessee. (Senior). 6’5½”, 331 lbs. with 33¾” arms and 10” hands. Fair disclosure: I have a minor league man crush on this prospect. Read Tyler Wise’s gif-supported January scouting report and you might too. It does not take a lot of imagination to see Trey Smith ending up with both a HOF career and at least one Walter Payton badge adorning his jersey. He’s not a perfect prospect, and the mobility warts will show if a team asks him to move outside to Tackle on more than an emergency basis. “Stiff” is an understatement at times. But he is a great power Guard prospect who can dig out the most stubborn DT’s and then climb or pull with the best of them. The only significant flaws are positional value, and a medical red flag dating back three years to a life threatening scare about mysterious blood clots in his lungs. Playing both 2019 and 2020 without issue eased those fears, but the alarm rang so loud that it still echoes today.

3:24 C/G Trey Hill, Georgia. (Junior). 6’6”, 330 lbs.

4:01 G Deonte Brown, Alabama. (RS Senior). 6’3¼”, 364 lbs. with 32⅜” arms and almost dainty 9⅛” hands. A Grendel-sized human being who routinely faces other monsters and moves them where he wants them to go. Backward? Bah. Weight is the issue. His feet are nifty enough when he’s down in the 330’s, but the Senior Bowl and tape show vulnerability to quickness when he loses discipline and rises to the 360’s. Much better suited to an old-fashioned power game. Could go in Round 2 if a team has just the right scheme and opening, but easier to project as a Round 3 or 4 pick. Discounted here for the lack of position flexibility at a position where Pittsburgh has its starters in place. This goes to Alex Kozora’s gif-supported January scouting profile.

4:01 G/T Alaric Jackson, Iowa. (RS Senior). 6’5½”, 318 lbs. with 32½” arms and 9½” hands.. A college Tackle who may need to move inside as a pro. His big assets are burst off the line and speed in the open field, but they are more of the straight line variety than the easy lateral movement you look for on the edge. He could also use a year of professional strength training to supplement all the standard improvements to be expected from top level coaching.

4:16 G Ben Cleveland, Georgia. (RS Senior). 6’6”, 354 lbs. with 33” arms and 9¾” hands. From a secretly taped session of OL Anonymous: “Hi everyone. My name is [BC] and I am a Guard; just a Guard and only a Guard, but what’s wrong with that?” You want this young man on your side for any fight in a phone booth because he’s very big, triggers well, stays low, and is country strong. This January scouting report from SI says, “He’s almost become a mythical mountain man of sorts [with] rumors of strength coaches at Georgia having to stop him at 45 reps on the 225-pound bench press.” Craig Wolfley strong! Just don’t move the fight beyond the phone booth, or leave him one-on-one against DT’s with extra agility.

4:16 G Sadarius Hutcherson, S. Car. (RS Senior). 6’4”, 320 lbs. A college Tackle who needs to move inside, Hutcherson has the size, strength, and straight line speed you want but is held back by all the technical issues that either cause or result from being off balance. Those can be hard to fix, but he has clear starter potential if he manages to do it.

4:16 G/C David Moore, Grambling. (RS Senior). 6’1½”, 350 lbs. with 32⅝” arms and a big 82⅝” wingspan (huge chest and shoulders). Take the build of Jerome Bettis, add 3”, and then pack on 100 lbs. of muscle. Sideways. You end up with a beast of an offensive Guard who’s only missing the length to win when it comes to hand fighting. Moves pretty well too for someone built like an ice chest. He can be caught lunging, and needs to adapt to the higher level of competition, but he nevertheless projects like a nice Day 3 prospect with a good chance at building a solid career. A tremendous week at the Senior Bowl included proof that he’s comfortable playing at Center too, though he’s never done it in any other game.

4:16 T/G Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin. (RS Senior). 6’5”, 312 lbs.

5:01 G Jack Anderson, Texas Tech. (Senior). 6’4¾”, 309 lbs. With shorter 31⅝” arms. A pure Guard from a spread offense, which means he’s used to pass blocking but needs training on how to get low and dig people out. Exceptional strength, grit, and a finisher’s mentality helped to make up for his limitations in college. In the pros? We’ll see.

5:16 G Aaron Banks, Notre Dame. (Senior). 6’5⅜”, 338 lbs. with 33⅛” arms and 10⅛” hands. A pure Guard who’s capable as both a run and pass blocker, with tremendous movement skills out in the open for a man that large. Very high floor, but with essentially no position versatility. That hurts him for a Steelers unit that has it’s starting Guards in place.

5:16 T/G Brendan Jaimes, Neb. (Senior). 6’5½”, 300 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 10” hands.

5:16 G Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame. (RS Senior). 6’6”, 320 lbs. A pure Guard who wins in the phone booth basically every time, but looks progressively worse the further you move him away from the A gaps. Would be a much better fit for a team that runs a pure gap/power running game, which the Steelers do not.

5:16 G Jaylon Moore, W. Mich. (RS Senior). 6’4⅛”, 311 lbs. with 33⅜” arms and big 11” hands. A Senior Bowl standout who had no trouble moving future NFL players off the line of scrimmage to where they did not want to go. He played Tackle in college, the Senior Bowl evidence strongly suggested that he will do better inside. His feet held up fine on the interior, but there were moments when speed rushers got the corner against him.

6:01 G/T Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame. (Senior). 6’4½”, 302 lbs. with 32” arms and 9¾” hands. A smart, effective, overachieving college Tackle who has some of the best hands in college football, both for punching and for gripping, but who seems to lack the pure agility to hold up against NFL pass rushers. That suggests a move inside, but he’s very small to be a Guard. Would rank much higher if he could somehow hang an extra 30 lbs. of muscle on his frame, but he hasn’t done it at Notre Dame and one has to question if he could in the pros. Looked like a real pro at the Senior Bowl.

2:12 C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma. (Senior). 6’4½”, 312 lbs. with shorter 31¾” arms and 9⅝” hands. The spiritual and physical core of an Oklahoma team that’s given the league a series of top OL picks for the past several years, Humphrey is a Center who’s more in the Mike Webster mold than a miracle athlete like Dawson or Pouncey. Smart, tough, immensely strong, and possessing every asset you want except for suffering from a case of T-rex arms. He comes from a family of national-level wrestlers, and his understanding of force, balance, and leverage really shows. Fully capable of playing Guard when he isn’t snapping the ball, but probably not full time due to the arm length

2:24 C/G Landon Dickerson, Alabama. (RS Senior). 6’6”, 326 lbs. with 32½” arms and big 10⅜” hands. This grade is wrong. Why? Because every grade on Dickerson is wrong if it lacks a full medical profile that includes both a doctor’s opinion on whether his many surgeries were a success, and a trainer’s opinion on why they happened, and we have access to neither. The tape says, “You’re good picking him at 1:24.” But the medical red flags are terrifying to an outsider. Dickerson played 5 seasons in college. He finished only one of them (2019). 2020 and 2016 both ended with torn ACL’s, while 2018 and 2017 both ended with surgery on his right ankle. Is it a trend that will continue, or was he just snakebit 80% of the time? Yikes. As to the play, Dickerson has been described by Daniel Jeremiah as “an almost perfect Steeler.” He may look like a Guard, but this is a true Center with versatility across the line. If you want a nasty interior lineman to get down low and dig people out, this is your man. The limitations show when he’s asked to lumber in any direction but forward, or to deal with sneaky quickness. He moves fine, but those situations can bring out his issues staying on balance. Gets extra points for leadership. After tearing his ACL the week before, Alabama dressed him anyway for the BCS championship coin toss, and then lined him up for the final kneel-down snap. Respect. Alex Kozora’s mid-January, gif-supported scouting report highlights the long list of experience and assets, but also the alarming series of medical red flags. This tremendous, gif-supported scouting report from early February was written by a well respected H.S. coach and makes the case for Dickerson’s Round 1 talent.

3:01 G/C Quinn Meinerz, U.W. Whitewater (Civ. III) (Senior). 6’3¼”, 320 lbs. with 33” arms and solid 10¼” hands.

3:24 C/G Trey Hill, Georgia. (Junior). 6’3½”, 319 lbs. with 33⅝” arms and 9⅜” hands. [MTG AT PRO DAY] Turns 21 just before draft day. ‘Tis the year for smart, experienced Guard-sized Centers with great anchors, power moving forward in the running game, and much less mobility that Steeler Nation is used to from its Centers. That is Trey Hill in a nutshell. Lost the end of 2020 to the need for surgery to repair meniscus tears in both knees. Alex Kozora’s late January, gif-supported scouting report reports that the surgeries were minor, and gives a solid Day 2 thumbs-up on the prospect.

3:24 C/G Josh Myers, Ohio St. (RS Junior). 6’5”, 312 lbs. He’s got all the tools you look for, and at NFL levels, but nothing that rises to the level of “special” except phone booth power. His anchor may already be better than Pouncey’s, but Steeler Nation tends to take inhuman mobility levels of mobility for granted, and Myers is vulnerable to quickness on the inside too. The sort of player who’d deal with Casey Hampton much better than Aaron Donald. Still, he can play all three interior positions and has a very solid floor at each of them. That alone should put him on our Day 2 radar. Josh Carney’s gif-supported early March scouting report ends in a Round 4 grade based on concerns about his “heavy feet” when it comes to pass blocking. The run blocking is all you could want; violent, powerful, and explosive with occasional whiffs in open space due to his mobility limitations.

4:16 C Michael Menet, Penn. St. (RS Senior). 6’4”, 306 lbs. An extremely smart and experienced college Center who plays with good fundamentals and a nasty streak, but seems to lack that special something you look for in a future star. High and solid floor, moderate ceiling. This full length TDN scouting profile is a study in “yes, but” balance. Menet holds his own in the run game, but doesn’t get movement; pulls with proper technique, but is not that mobile or athletic in space; plays with a good base, but can get beaten by genuinely superior size or athleticism; etc. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile more or less agrees: a technically sound player with a high floor, but a limited ceiling due to “stubby arms” and assorted athletic limitations.

4:16 G/C David Moore, Grambling. (RS Senior). 6’1½”, 350 lbs. With 32⅝” arms and a big 82⅝” wingspan (huge chest and shoulders.

6:01 C Drake Jackson, Kentucky. (RS Senior). 6’1⅞”, 290 lbs. with shorter 31⅛” arms and very small 8½” hands. Tom Mead’s gif-supported January scouting report agrees with almost everyone else: Jackson is a solid, sturdy Center who does that job at a solid, competent level, without any frills, and without regard to whether it is a running play or a pass. He snaps the ball, coordinates with his linemates, and gets the job done. Not the greatest athlete but good enough. Gets a slight discount for lacking the extra size and length to play Guard as well, and another for getting bullied during the Senior Bowl.

6:01 C Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt. (RS Senior). 6’3”, 305 lbs. A technically accomplished Center with good, quick hands to get the advantage right away. Projects as a reliable, solid, just-a-Center who may surprise people by fighting his way to the top of the pile… just as he did as the most successful walk-on in college football. Superior technique consistently helps him to overcome his limitations in the areas of size and mobility. Living proof that trying harder can yield results. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported March scouting report includes some cold water for Morrisey’s many fans in the Burgh; those athletic limitations are real.

1:01 QB Justin Fields, Ohio St. (Junior). 6’3”, 223 lbs. Top 5 Talent. Ain’t Gonna Happen. Here is one reviewer’s strong, gif-supported February argument for why Fields should be QB1 over Lawrence.

1:01 QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson. (Junior). 6’6”, 220 lbs. Going #1 overall.

1:01 QB Zach Wilson, BYU (Junior). 6’2”, 210 lbs. Wilson had reconstructive shoulder surgery during the 2019 offseason (and a 2018 broken thumb), followed by average production that put him on no one’s special radar. But he wasn’t off the scene either because the preinjury signs had been startlingly good. Then came 2020, when he lit up the world, completing close to 80% of his passes. The rest of the package seems to be there too. He has an arm good enough to make all the throws, Annie Oakley accuracy, a build that can take the pounding, a good football IQ, nifty feet for extending a play, the ability to make any throw from any angle, and above all that special gene for being creative when he needs to be. He’s also as savvy as they get in college. Here is a very brief scouting profile from back in October. This goes to a longer and more interesting, gif-supported October scouting profile from The Draft Network.

1:05 QB Trey Lance, N. Dak. St. (RS Sophomore). 6’3”, 224 lbs. Turns 21 in May. Wesley Cantliffe’s gif-supported February scouting report uses Mahomes as the comp, both for his skill set and the need to benefit from a redshirt year with great coaching. One can see his point. Trey Lance played only one, not so impressive game in 2020, which is a shame because the draftnik world was waiting on pins and needles after his 2019 season showed every tool you could ask for. Hardened reviewers composed metaphorical sonnets to the wonderful arm, perfect release, tight spiral accurate to every part of the field, in-pocket mobility to extend plays, overall athleticism, and foot speed to run when everything else breaks down. They loved his remarkable football IQ and personality even more, especially since N.D. State (former home of Carson Wentz) runs a modified pro system that calls for playing under center and making adjustments on the fly. Half field reads, but still enough to put him mentally ahead of players at larger schools. Really nice size as well. Used to playing in the cold. Top notch character. Etc. If you have your doubts, start to relieve them by reading this November article from NFL.com that digs into his background. Could he fall due to the lack of high level competition, and the ‘what have you done for me lately?’ problem caused by Covid-19? Here is a PFN comparison of Mac Jones (high floor) to Trey Lance (high ceiling). Read this impressive March interview with TDN for a taste of the young man’s character and personality on and off the field.

1:20 QB Mac Jones, Alabama. (RS Junior). 6’2½”, 217 lbs. Can there be a high floor, low ceiling QB prospect? If so, it’s Mr. Jones. A smart game manager who understands the position and can deliver the ball consistently, quickly, accurately, and with touch until you get to those 50-yard throws that test his NFL-average arm strength. The film says “late 1st” all day long, but then you have to account for playing with enough talent to make a half blind, knock-kneed chimp look brilliant. On the one hand, all that talent made the college game was easier for Jones than for any other prospect; on the other, he still had to make the throws and lead the team. The average athletic profile and arm strength pull on his draft stock too, but be fair: he is no more limited than some of the genuine greats like Joe Montana (a Round 3 pick, btw). Accuracy, where he’s aces, matters far more for the QB position. This late January scouting profile from a Patriots POV ends with a late-1st grade. Here is a PFN comparison of Mac Jones (high floor) to Trey Lance (high ceiling). This gif-supported February scouting report from Alex Kozora ends with a solid mid-1st grade on a comparison to Andy Dalton, with Drew Brees as the ultimate upside.

2:24 QB Kyle Trask, Florida (RS Senior). 6’5”, 239 lbs. We saw real flashes in 2019, and video game domination in 2020, so why isn’t he on everyone’s lips as a top-of-the-first prospect? It goes back to the years before that, when he couldn’t earn his way onto the field. Trask was a backup in High School for heaven’s sake (to an all time, record-setting high school phenom, but still). Then he was a backup in college even as a true Junior. At which point he finally got his chance, and impressed all who watched in 2019. Size, poise, accuracy, and NFL-average arm strength (or at least close enough). This great background piece came out around that time. Enter 2020 and a year when he almost earned a Heisman trophy! So the first question is, how could a man with that many assets stay buried for all of those years? Then there are more. How much of the credit goes to a great set of receiving weapons? How hard a ceiling gets set by an NFL-average deep ball and mobility? Steeler fans should also remember that Mason Rudolph also put up amazing college numbers. Has Rudolph disappointed, or just progressed in that slow and steady way we all predicted in 2018 and then chose to forget when he donned the black and gold? If the latter, what does Trask offer in 2021 that Rudolph did not in 2018? Lots of questions equals a somewhat hesitant grade. This goes to a good article from December. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported February scouting report sees some Nick Foles in Trask’s game, and ends in a late-1st grade for him as an accurate but immobile QB who can help a team win a lot of games, but won’t necessarily be the reason.

4:16 QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M. (Senior). 6’2½”, 205 lbs. Mond is a little tough to judge because he’s a multiyear starter who some people touted as a Round 1 talent, and who then disappointed often enough to earn whiplash rejections. The truth is no doubt buried in the middle, especially since he played with some pretty weak OL’s. The assets include an NFL arm, solid leadership presence, and superior but not special athletic talent. He also throws very well on the run – a skill that snarky people may attribute to sheer desperation. But above all he is as streaky as they come. One series he looks like prime Aaron Rodgers, and the next like a blundering incompetent. How the heck do you grade that? This goes to Devin Jackson’s gif-supported February scouting report.

4:16 QB Jamie Newman, Georgia by way of Wake Forest. (RS Senior). 6’2⅞”, 235 lbs. Will be 24 on draft day. Opted out for 2020 and struggled at the Senior Bowl. Newman has a lot of fans in the draftnik community, in part because his intangibles suggest the Right Stuff for finding his way onto a roster by hook or by crook. But in what role? His 2019 throwing mechanics were better than the mess of 2018, but still needed a huge amount of work. The results were erratic at best, and well below the NFL line. Have they improved? There’s no way to know. But beyond that he is a complete package, with tremendous size and running ability that’s been compared to Cam Newton, plus all those intangibles. A player likely to rise or fall pretty notably as the process moves forward. Josh Carney’s gif-supported February scouting report found that his deep throws were, oddly enough, more accurate than what should have been the layups; but the real issues lay in processing time when his first read wasn’t open.

5:01 QB Davis Mills, Stanford. (Senior). 6’4”, 222 lbs. The descriptions give you a Mason Rudolph vibe without the startling college production. Very good size, excellent brain and leadership traits, excellent short and intermediate accuracy with an arm that dips to merely acceptable on deep balls, and little in the way of athletic traits beyond that. He will win with pocket passing or not at all, which means at least a 2-4 year apprenticeship period to master the pro game sufficiently.

6:01 QB K.J. Costello, Miss. St. by way of Stanford. (RS Senior). 6’5”, 222 lbs. A classic pocket passer with good mobility inside the pocket but no real ability to gain actual yardage with his feet. Really good arm talent, but questions exist about the Doh! moments when he’ll take totally uncalled for risks. Pretty decent ceiling but it is likely to take him 3-4 years of hard study before the football IQ gets good enough to offset his inability to create when things go wrong. He doesn’t seem to have that knack of making a bad play call right by out-athleting the opposing defense. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported February scouting report ends with a fringe-draftable grade based on Costello’s immobility, elongated throwing motion (remember how Byron Letwich drove us all crazy?), and poor decision making. The latter actually got him benched in Mississippi after an opener where he set a college record for the highest passing total ever.

6:01 QB Sam Ehlinger, Texas. (Senior). 6’1½”, 222 lbs. On the one hand, he is as good a leader of college men as you’re ever going to see, which capital-m Matters for the QB position. Hard working, lead-by-example types tend to overachieve. Ehlinger also has NFL size, toughness, a lovely release, and pretty good accuracy within his range. What he hasn’t got is the arm to really stretch a field, and his accuracy dips sharply when those limits get reached. Yes, his range is better than a certain much loved cult hero with an avian nickname. But how much better? And is that enough to get over the line into “good enough for the NFL”?

6:16 QB Ian Book, Notre Dame. (Senior). 6’0”, 210 lbs. A lethal player of sandlot ball, and a proven winner, when Book has had trouble it’s been against defenses that force him to stay in the pocket, read the defense, and make the throws. The arm talent is plenty good enough but not great. Tends to be streaky. Baker Mayfield Lite?

6:16 QB Shane Buechele, SMU. (Senior). 6’1”, 210 lbs. Did well in the wide open Air Raid college system due to excellent accuracy and timing, but likely to face many more problems at the pro level because he has below-average arm strength, limited size, and only average athletic traits.

7:16 QB Zac Thomas, App. St. (RS Senior). 6’1”, 210 lbs. The Duck Hodges comparisons will be hard to avoid in Pittsburgh, and they may even be fair. Thomas is a proven winner from a smaller program who possesses very good accuracy and touch, but does not have the arm to stretch an NFL defense deep. He also has surprisingly good mobility, but reports suggest that he lacks the ‘stuff’ (contact balance, athletic edge, what have you) to beat NFL defenders like he was able to do against college ones.

7:16 QB Brady White, Memphis. (RS Senior). 6’3”, 215 lbs. Will be a 25 year old rookie. Good size, a history of winning, and NFL-level touch on his passes combine to make him a very draftable prospect. The somewhat advanced age and distinctly limited arm strength should limit that stock to the end of Day 3.

1:20 TE Kyle Pitts, Florida. (Junior). 6’5”, 240 lbs. Everyone has him tagged to go in the Top 5-15 picks, including Wesley Cantliffe’s gif-supported February scouting report, and he is such a good receiving weapon that he deserves to. But where is the fit for Pittsburgh? The team is chock full of WR’s, and has a Move TE in Eric Ebron. That lack of fit earns a large discount on this Steelers-specific board; especially since the team doesn’t seem to prioritize TE’s as much as the fan base anyway. Yes, Pitts reportedly has a blocker’s mentality. So yes, you can argue that all he really needs is more sand in his pants to become what we all want. But is that enough to justify a higher grade for this particular roster?

2:01 TE Pat Freiermuth, Penn St. (Junior). 6’5”, 250 lbs. A well rounded Tight End who can block, run, catch, and bully. What a pleasure to say all those words together about someone coming out of college! Penn State called him “Baby Gronk,” but could it be more fair to call him “Baby Heeeeath”? Lost the second half of 2020 to a shoulder injury that required surgery, which may also limit his Spring practice run, but he should be ready to play at full strength in his rookie season. This goes to Wes Cantliffe’s gif-supported Depot scouting report from January. This early February scouting profile from a Patriots POV agrees with almost everyone on a very-early-2nd grade. Here is a fine point-by-point scouting profile from January.

3:12 TE Brevin Jordan, Miami. (Junior). 6’3”, 245 lbs. He profiles as an oversized WR, but is both more and less than that. More because he really likes to block even if he has size limitations and isn’t particularly good at it. “Less” because of those limitations, and the fact that he’s never really been asked to run routes. For all that, he is a SPARQ-y young man, he has the native talent to improve across the board, and he’s been on an upward arc. The downgrades come because he needs to, and the process will no doubt take a few years, Devin Jackson’s gif-supported January scouting report has little good to say about the blocking, much less about the catching technique, but still views him as the TE3 of the class.

3:24 TE Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame. (RS Sophomore). 6’4”, 248 lbs. Will be 20 on draft day. Departing early because Freshman phenom Michael Mayer would have crippled his snap count just as Cole Kmet did when Tremble came up. Those pass catchers forced him to earn snaps as a blocking TE, which he did. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported February scouting profile shows he can also find holes in zone coverage and will catch what is thrown in his direction, but lacks the speed and shiftiness to beat man coverage with his route running. AK ends with a fringe-3rd grade, describing Tremble as “basically the opposite of Eric Ebron”; a blocking-first TE with limited athletic talent. Has played all over the offense, from in-line, to out wide, as a Fullback, and as an H-back.

4:16 TE Hunter Long, Boston Coll. (RS Junior). 6’5⅛”, 254 lbs. He can catch; he can run; he can block; and he’s smart. But he isn’t a mismatch athlete, nor even close. The sort of player who could vault into Day 2 consideration if he shocked the world by killing the Combine, and won’t get out of Round 5-6 no matter what. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported January scouting report ends in a Mid-Day-3 grade based on the overall lack of agility and athleticism. Loosely translated, decent floor and a well rounded skill set for college, but held back by what seems to be a solid, TE2-at-best ceiling.

4:16 TE Tre’ McKitty, Georgia. (Senior). 6’4⅛”, 247 lbs. with huge 11” hands. A good Move TE with tremendous hands, who may be an even better pro because he’s shown the willingness to block. But he is a little undersized to be a blocker in the NFL, he’s never shined at that job, and thus one has to doubt whether willingness alone is going to be enough. Here is a brief scouting profile from November.

4:16 TE Kenny Yeboah, Ole Miss. (RS Senor). 6’3⅞”, 247 lbs. [MTG AT SENIOR BOWL] Came into the Senior Bowl almost 20 pounds bigger than expected, but that does not change his status as an oversized WR who lacks the blocking ability to be considered a full Tight End of the sort that Pittsburgh wants and expects. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported February scouting report only confirms that all too familiar verdict.

5:01 TE Nick Eubanks, Michigan. (RS Senior). 6’3”, 245 lbs. Will be 24 on draft day. He looks the part and has the mismatch athleticism you look for, but the blocking just isn’t there yet, and may never get there because of his size. He’s also a little older because he could never quite break through during the normal 4-year career. A good bet from the SPARQ perspective, but the film is lacking.

5:16 TE Cary Angeline, NC State. (RS Senor). 6’7”, 250 lbs. The much abused Zach Gentry may actually be one of the better pro comps. Angeline has wonderful size and very good hands as a receiver, but I’ve yet to see a report that extols his blocking prowess and he isn’t built for the job.

5:16 TE Shaun Beyer, Iowa. (RS Senor). 6’5”, 246 lbs. Want to get excited with no real evidence? Here’s the list of recent Iowa TE’s: George Kittle in 2017, T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant in 2019, and now Shaun Beyer in 2021. Those are names to reckon with! Beyer does not hold up to that kind of hype, but he is a pretty sound prospect and has had the same training from the same coaches. He is supposed to be a good blocker, and an adequate receiver who may have been underutilized in his offense. Exactly the sort of prospect to pound the table for if he puts up an enormous SPARQ score… which will be very hard to do without a Combine to gather the data. Tom Mead’s gif-supported February scouting report confirms his ability to block, with soft hands but not the special burst or quickness to be a major receiving weapon.

5:16 TE Luke Farrell, Ohio State. (RS Senior). 6’6”, 250 lbs. The man who did the dirty work as the blocking TE for a powerful offense, Farrell is running below the radar because his pass catching counterpart (Jeremy Rucker) got the glory; such as it was for a team that does not rely on it’s TE’s to make plays. OTOH, Ohio State simply does not recruit bad athletes, however, so there may be hidden upside here for this successful H.S. basketball player. With the blocking already up to par, he seems to fit what Pittsburgh needs. Tom Mead’s gif-supported February scouting report ends with a Day 3 grade, saying, “Every team needs a Luke Farrell. A guy that can be a consistent blocker on the offense … [and will] make some plays in the passing game.”

5:16 TE Miller Forristal, Alabama. (RS Senor). 6’5”, 244 lbs. Boom or bust due to medical concerns. Alabama used him with great success as a wham blocker (pulling across the formation to hit a would be tackler), which takes a nasty attitude and some sneaky athleticism to avoid getting juked into a whiff. He is also supposed to have very good hands, though he did not run a lot of routes in that offense. The biggest downside is a long, long series of injuries that held him to 14 games in 4 seasons. He’s a little more slender than you’d like in a TE, but the attitude makes up for the 10-20 pounds you’d ideally like to add. Also has a strong martial arts background, which may help with some hand fighting tricks and might explain some of his no holds barred approach to football.

5:16 TE Kylen Granson, SMU. (Senior). 6’2⅛”, 242 lbs. Another prospect who straddles the elusive line between oversized WR and undersized TE. Hard to see the fit, though he might be an extraordinary fullback/H-back if you read between the lines of Tom Mead’s gif-supported January scouting report. He does seem to love blocking even if he lacks the size to succeed in that capacity at an NFL level. This goes to a nice January Draft Wire interview that followed his decision to play in the Senior Bowl.

5:16 TE Quintin Morris, Bowling Green. (RS Senor). 6’2¼”, 250 lbs. with big 10½” hands. A WR until 2019, Morris has a reputation for advanced route running and superior athleticism. The blocking is… well, call it a work in progress. This January DraftWire interview came out after he accepted a Senior Bowl invitation. The Steelers will like his fascination with basketball.

5:16 TE Tony Poljan, Virginia. (RS Senor). 6’7”, 265 lbs. Poljan follows in Gentry’s footsteps even down to being a recently converted QB. Nice hands. Acceptable speed if you give him time to build up, and do not ask for any direction changes. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported January scouting report actually praises his skill at pass blocking, but holds out little hope that his combination of height and rigid movement skills will ever allow him to be much of a help in the run game. His biggest flaw may be that distinctly limited athletic profile.

6:16 TE Jack Stoll, Nebraska. (RS Senior). 6’4”, 260 lbs. Gets hit with the “tough guy blocker” label as if that was a bad thing, when it’s quite the opposite. Good, solid floor as a full- or H-back. It’s the ceiling where his questions lie. He is supposed to have very good hands, but also heavy feet that may restrict his ability to run routes. In the ideal world it would turn out to be Nebraska’s reluctance to use TE’s as receiving weapons, but that is wishful thinking at this point. Showing unexpected athleticism at the Combine would have really helped his stock.

7:16 TE Peyton Hendershot, Indiana. (RS Junior). 6’4”, 250 lbs. I hate writing summaries like this one. This prospect would have Steeler Nation pounding the table for his multifaceted talents in the 2-3 range, but it Ain’t Gonna Happen because of a very serious February, 2020 incident in which he allegedly broke into a former girlfriend’s home, struck her down, and then busted the place up. A bad scene all the way around. Young and stupid is one thing, and I am a big proponent of second chances, but we amateur scouts have no access to the sort of information that might make this young man draftable despite that level of smoke.

1:20 RB Travis Etienne, Clemson. (Senior). 5’10⅛”, 215 lbs. [MTG OVER ZOOM] W.E.A.P.O.N. But is he the right kind of weapon for Pittsburgh’s scheme? Alex Kozora’s gif-supported February scouting report lists fumbles as a potential issue, but the bigger concern may be Etienne’s running style. He is the sort of chunk-yardage back who thrives best in a freewheeling offense that creates open space, rather than grinding down defenses with body punches between the Tackles. Not that he can’t grind; Dave Bryan’s contextualization article makes that very clear, by illustrating how often his chunk runs began by breaking an early tackle. The joker in the deck is Matt Canada, and how his new offensive ideas may change the Pittsburgh running philosophy. Etienne, after speaking with Canada, came away believing he would be a “perfect fit.” The list of assets starts with lightning in a bottle quickness, and continues through home run speed, good discipline to stay within the system, and the willingness to stick his face in the fan on blocking duty. Yes, he is only big rather than huge. And yes, he benefited from having a great QB and overall team around him. But facts are facts: the kid is electric. He’s even a fine punt and kick returner. Here is a good March article/interview from TDN.

1:20 RB Najee Harris, Alabama. (Senior). 6’1⅞”, 230 lbs. with long 33⅜” arms and big 10” hands. [MTG AT SENIOR BOWL] Turns 23 just before the draft. Solid, solid, solid, with an extremely high floor and a very high ceiling. A big, strong RB who Daniel Jeremiah has compared to Matt Forte, Harris can be trusted to get every inch of what’s available, a lot that wouldn’t be there for lesser backs, and to get stronger as the game goes on. As Alex Kozora’s gif-supported January scouting report sums it up, “Harris has every trait you look for in a back. Not just at a baseline ‘good enough’ level. He’s good to great in almost every area.” Pick your asset (other than home run 40-time speed) and he’s got it. Vision, size, strength, super quick feet, a brutal jump cut, an even nastier spin move, a nose for both the sticks and the end zone, etc., etc., unto the end. He will (A) reliably hit the best available hole, (B) run you over if you stand and wait, (C) disappear if you go in hot, and (D) vanish from your grasp if you fail to get a perfect grip. Deadly. He’s also a tremendous receiver, and already an accomplished pocket protector. Pro ready – two words I almost never say. The hardest part is distinguishing which heights he achieved on his own, versus climbing so high on the shoulders of his friends. Dave Bryan’s contextualization article demonstrates how much that monstrous Alabama line contributed to Harris’ success. OTOH, the BCS championship game showed off his creative side on the biggest stage of all. Ohio State cornered him several times, but could not bring him down because of what he did all by himself, and that was a huge part of Alabama’s dominant win.

1:20 RB Javonte Williams, N. Car. (Junior). 5’10”, 220 lbs. The thunder to Michael Carter’s lightning in NC’s powerful, 2-headed running attack, Williams, who Daniel Jeremiah would send to Pittsburgh in Round 1, has been compared by supporters to a young Cadillac Williams or Nick Chubb. He hits top speed in an instant, runs hard, has good vision, will maximize the available yards, and has a serious nose for the end zone. Contact balance is a particular asset, and he also has nice hands coming out of the backfield. Middling as a pass protector. Sounds like Conner and Snell, no? But he’s got more wiggle than either of those backs, which makes him an easy projection to the traditional bell-cow role that Pittsburgh has favored for many years. Josh Carney’s gif-supported January scouting report compares him to Nick Chubb, emphasizing his overall game, burts, physicality, and ability to always make his blockers right. Dave Bryan’s contextualization analysis is also hugely encouraging, since it shows that Williams earned a lot of yards by breaking tackles and creating room that lesser backs wouldn’t have found.

3:24 RB Michael Carter, N. Car. (Senior). 5’7⅞”, 202 lbs. The lightning to Javonte Williams’ thunder, Carter is a solid RB who’s been discounted on this board because he doesn’t seem to fit what Pittsburgh looks for. His game is built on some really admirable agility and vision, combined with good contact balance and the kind of wriggly, competitive attitude that lets him fall forward most of the time. The downsides are a lack of the size that Pittsburgh likes, and very good but not game changing speed. He’s that guy who will scare a lot of pitchers but won’t set any stolen base records. Good hands out of the backfield, and a willing if ineffective blocker. Josh Carney’s gif-supported late January scouting report all but fanboys about Carter’s stop/start and COD ability, ending with a solid Day 2 grade. Carter’s performance in both the Senior Bowl game and the practice sessions supports that.

3:24 RB Jaret Patterson, Buffalo. (Junior). 5’9”, 195 lbs. A totally different back than anyone the Steelers have featured in recent years, Patterson is a master of the make-you-miss school. The assets he has are elite by any standard: vision, elusiveness, agility, and contact balance being at the top. A true human pinball with the hands to be effective as an outlet receiver too. What he lacks is pure size and the power that goes with it. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported February scouting report points to good, but not leave-you-in-the-dust speed, as an asset, and also points out that Patterson has had a lot of carries in college. He more or less carried the Buffalo offense along with the ball, for better or worse. Here is an admiring article from December.

3:24 RB Trey Sermon, Ohio St. by way of Oklahoma (Senior). 6’¼”, 213 lbs. A well-rounded, aggressive football player who happens to play running back. Solid in pass protection. The physical assets like burst, cutting ability, vision, and hands are all good to very good, with his contact balance and ability to make tacklers miss in a phone booth being exceptional according to Tyler Wise’s gif-supported February scouting report. The hard part is the odd lack of play. He never managed to be The Man in all his years at Oklahoma, and then continued getting less than 20 carries per game at Ohio State until the very end of 2020 – when he singlehandedly destroyed Northwestern in the Big 10 championship game, followed by Clemson in the college semi-final. At which point he separated a shoulder on the first play against Alabama. If he was always that good, why such limited use? If those games were different, how and why? This Giants-oriented February scouting profile ends with a mid-round, “reliable contributor to the rotation” grade.

3:24 RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Oklahoma. (Senior). 5’11⅝”, 227 lbs. [Weight as of the Senior Bowl. He reportedly played in college at 246 lbs.] Stevenson, like A.J. Dillon in the 2020 draft, looks like a poster child for the Steelers’ patented program: “Take big man with nifty feet, trim him down, and turn him into a star.” He has all the assets needed to do just that: size, speed, surprising quickness, toughness, excellent hands as a receiver, the ability to block, protection, and even attitude. He wore a t-shirt under his jersey emblazoned with “I’M BACK” to celebrate his first TD after returning from a 6-game marijuana suspension. Had some fumbling issues in 2019 when he split time with Trey Sermon, but no such problems appeared in 2020 (with Sermon off and looking good at Ohio State). This goes to a long November article from Sports Illustrated on all the adversity Stevenson has faced and overcome. Here are some nice video clips from Matt Waldman. Josh Carney’s gif-supported February scouting report ends with a Round 3 grade after highlighting the tremendously quick feet and the pure power, but also posing questions about his north-south speed.

3:24 RB C.J. Verdell, Oregon. (RS Junior). 5’9”, 210 lbs. A lot of people’s sleeper pick, Verdell had a very good 2020 despite everyone knowing he’d be the primary weapon because Oregon has a new QB. Consistent production no matter what is his calling card. Short but not small, he has an angry, downhill running style with very good contact balance, and elusiveness in the hole. For whatever reason, the dispute about his vision ranges from “poor” to “NFL good” among the Internet scouts. This goes to an admiring profile from back in November.

4:01 RB Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis. (RS Sophomore). 5’11”, 191 lbs. Electric. This is the change-of-pace target to dream about if you are ready to write off Anthony McFarland. Your author is not, and thus applies a discount to the Round 3 grade in Alex Kozora’s admiring, gif-supported scouting report from late January, which describes Gainwell as an extremely fast, one-cut-and-go terror who particularly fits what is expected from Matt Canada’s incoming offense. Extra points for having such a great name for the position.

4:01 RB Kylin Hill, Miss. St. (Senior). 5’10⅜”, 214 lbs. Short, wide, strong, and either shifty or punishing as called for. There is a lot to like, including an established willingness to put his nose in the fan against blitzers. What’s lacking is either breakaway speed, the power to move a pile on his own, and the pure size to get quicker by losing weight. How much can he improve in the pros? Alex Kozora’s gif-supported February scouting report adds some concern about whether he will be able to stay healthy since he combines moderate size with such a physical approach to the game.

4:16 RB Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas. (Senior). 6’0”, 213 lbs. A really interesting piece of the RB puzzle with a lot of assets you like, but may lack the ‘stuff’ you want in a bell cow back. Will be an ideal 3rd-down back if he can learn to pass protect, because he runs great routes and has WR-level hands. Features good vision as a pure RB, with nifty feet and good burst, but his overall elusiveness, straight line speed, and finishing power all classify as “moderate” by NFL standards. Also has a history of getting banged up.

4:16 RB Chuba Hubbard, Okla. St. (RS Junior). 6’0”, 207 lbs. Put the young man on a team that relies on outside zone plays, and then get out of the way. His game is all about the vision, explosion, discipline, and slashing attacks that system calls for. But is that the right fit for what Pittsburgh could use, especially when it’s kind to call his blocking skills poor, and he is not much better than that as a receiver? Ran for more yards than any other player in 2019, but fell back a bit in the 2020 Covid season. Tom Mead’s gif-supported, early February scouting report ends in a Round 4-5 grade based on concerns about his lack of breakaway speed to take advantage of the holes his vision lets him find.

4:16 RB Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana. (Senior). 5’10¼”, 215 lbs. A very interesting, all around talent with good size, good vision, good quickness, good contact balance, decent speed, and excellent skills as a receiver. With everything you look for in measured amounts, he looks like an excellent Day 3 prospect if Conner leaves and the team wants someone who leans less heavily on either the thunder or the lightning side than Snell and McFarland, respectively. Tom Mead’s gif-supported January scouting report essentially ends on ‘jack of all trades and master of none’ note, with a few bonus points for attitude toward the game.

5:01 RB Jermar Jefferson, Oregon St. (Junior). 5’9”, 215 lbs. A nice, productive, solidly built back with one cut, breakaway speed. There isn’t much to dislike in that summary! The issues presented in Tom Mead’s gif-supported February scouting report come down to a lack of make-you-miss wiggle and, more importantly, poor contact balance. RB’s should not go down on first contact, and Jefferson has a habit of doing just that.

5:01 RB Master Teague, Ohio St. (RS Sophomore). 5’11”, 225 lbs. Described as an athletic genius with legendary upside, he’s never quite “arrived.” Sometimes it is the series of nagging injuries. Other times it’s getting outplayed by J.K. Dobbins in 2019 and then Trey Sermon in 2020. Great speed, size, power, explosion, but there always seems to be something that holds him back. Could it be a lack of shiftiness? How much can you bet on pure potential? This goes to a long background piece on Teague’s history of facing and overcoming both injury and life challenges.

5:16 RB Javian Hawkins, Louisville. (RS Sophomore). 5’9”, 196 lbs. Anthony McFarland with just as much breakaway burst but probably a little less power. Discounted because that guy is already on the team. Here is a March interview he did with TDN.

6:01 RB/WR Demetric Felton, UCLA. (RS Junior). 5’8½”, 189 lbs.

6:01 RB Khalil Herbert, Va. Tech. (RS Senior). 5’9”, 204 lbs. A moderately sized one-cut runner who is far better suited for the outside zone attack than the sorts of scheme that Pittsburgh runs. Josh Carney’s gif-supported scouting report ends with a fringe-3rd grade for that ideal situation, but for this board he earns a big discount.

6:01 RB Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama. (Senior). 6’1”, 228 lbs. Buried behind Najee Harris but worth a look in his own right. Robinson is a north-south power runner, with a big, muscular frame and the speed to bounce the ball outside the tackles. Pretty explosive back when working in a straight line, but lacking in shiftiness. A hard player to judge because he was buried behind so much other talent and just didn’t get many snaps.

7:01 RB Gerrid Doaks, Cincinnati. (RS Senior). 5’11¼”, 230 lbs. Credit goes to posters “Silence Dogood” and Douglas Prostorog for this one. Doaks is definitely a sleeper with a sort of James Conner profile. On the large side, with nifty feet, good hands out of the backfield, and great contact balance that earns him a lot of extra yards. His stock is held back by durability concerns and (unlike Conner) a failure to ever stand out as an upcoming NFL man among the college-level boys. This goes to an upbeat scouting profile from February.

1:15 WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU. (Junior). 6’1”, 208 lbs. Top 20 at worst. Ain’t Gonna Happen.

1:20 WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama. (Junior). 5’10”, 184 lbs. Top 20 at worst. Ain’t Gonna Happen even though he lost the back end of his season to a fractured ankle.

1:25 WR Devonta Smith, Alabama. (Senior). 6’1”, 175 lbs. An artist at the WR position, 2020’s Heisman Award winner has all the production, speed, shiftiness, separation ability, and attitude to get picked high in the first. Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to no less than Marvin Harrison, and he isn’t the only one. There is a small chance that his odd cable-and-wire frame could cause a surprising drop, and even one far enough to put him into the Steelers’ range, but it is hard to see him as the pick even so.

3:01 WR Kadarius Toney, Florida. (Senior). 5’11⅛”, 189 lbs. Severely discounted for this Board. A really fun player to watch and a major part of Kyle Trask’s Heisman run, Kadarius Toney is one of those shifty, slippery, Gumby types of player who stops, starts, contorts, and accelerates in any direction, at any time, and from any angle. Would rank even higher if he was not something of a one year wonder. This brief profile from December calls him a “missed tackle machine”, and that may be understating the case. He also tracks the ball extremely well as both a receiver and a punt/kick returner. Professional habits and coaching should make him an outstanding route runner in addition to his instinctive return ability and RAC prowess. He’s a smart player too, a former QB who’s also been used as a RB in addition to WR, with very trustworthy hands. Wesley Cantliffe’s late January, gif-supported scouting report describes him as a multidimensional fringe-1st talent, with a tremendous ability to beat press coverage off the line and to be creative when the ball is in his hand.

3:12 WR Rondale Moore, Purdue. (Junior). 5’9”, 180 lbs. A human joystick who is even faster (well documented 4.33 speed), peppier, and more elusive than Diontae Johnson. And much stronger, having squatted 600 lbs. on film. Severely discounted for this Board. One worries about his ability to survive with the big boys, but the word “star” will be stamped on his NFLPA card for a long time if he can take the pounding. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported March scouting report ends with a fringe-1st grade based on his belief the answer will be, “yes.” Here is a great October article on Moore and his tagline response to questions about his size: “How big is fast”? LOL.

3:12 WR/RB Amari Rodgers, Clemson. (Senior). 5’9½”, 211 lbs. Will be 21 on draft day. An example of that new prototype in the NFL, the hybrid WR/RB who isn’t going to win with height but rather with sharp cuts and the ability to be very physical. The gadget player of the gods, with some punt return ability on top, WR2 written all over him, and WR1 potential if things go exactly right, and who knows what else? Teams really did have him take RB snaps at the pro day. An absolutely perfect fit for the sort of motion-heavy, formation-shifting game that Matt Canada was known for in college. Tore his ACL in 2019 but returned to play in 2020, which may show that he’s a little better than the 2020 film would suggest. Looked awesome at the Senior Bowl, showing the ability to track and adjust to deep balls as well as working underneath and in the midfield. Ran nice 4.44 & 4.45 dashes at his pro day. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported January scouting report ends with a Day 3 grade based on some “general consistency/ball security issues” with a note that they ought to be fixable. This goes to a March interview with TDN.

3:24 WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota. (Junior). 6’1”, 210 lbs. Look, James Washington has a mirror image… A player who does everything very well and could easily break into Round 1. It isn’t certain because well and great are not the same thing. Severely discounted for this Board.

3:24 WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU. (Junior). 6’3”, 200 lbs. An outstanding football player at his position, rather than a genius athlete stuck at WR to beat the world up in open space. He runs good routes; wins at the point of contact; has great hands; tracks the ball well for twisting, athletic catches; runs tough; and seems to understand the benefit of playing his position with brains, suddenness, and toughness as well as size and speed. Looked fabulous in 2019, but so did everyone else with Joe Burrow at QB. Still looked awfully good in 2020 when the team was losing. The only real flaw, as capably pointed out in Tom Mead’s late February, gf-supported scouting report, is a lack of physicality in both blocking (he’s awful even when he tries) and getting off the line against physical DB’s. Both can be fixed if he’s willing.

4:01 WR Dyami Brown, UNC. (Junior). 6’1”, 195 lbs. A Round 2 prospect in the mold of Diontae Johnson, with excellent but not cosmic speed, great hands (with focus drops), and above all the ability to separate in space and do something with the ball when he has it. Severely discounted for this Board. One of those guys with an extra gear he can summon at the very end to separate when the ball is in the air. Plays tough and enjoys the physicality of the game despite his average size. Brown and his teammate Dazz Newsome made for a deadly duo in 2020.

4:01 WR Nico Collins, Michigan. (Senior). 6’4¼”, 215 lbs. Opted out in 2020, but with Michigan’s QB situation that may have been a good idea. Collins is long, tall, big, and seriously fast. One of the best vertical threats in the draft, combined with all the basic assets you want to become a WR who can play any position. Severely discounted for this Board.

4:01 WR D’Wayne Eskridge, W. Mich. (RS Senior). 5’9⅛”, 188 lbs. Turns 24 as a rookie. A killer return man with the ability to succeed as a WR too. The analogies to Antonio Brown will flow hot and heavy since they went to regional rivals (Western MI instead of Central), and have similar size, physical skill set, overall role, etc. AB went in Round 6 for the same sort of small school uncertainties that will most likely hurt Eskridge’s stock. We know how that turned out, so don’t write the young man off. He simply could not be covered at the Senior Bowl. Here is a good, late January point-by-point scouting profile that loves everything but his lack of size and only-average hands. Jonathan Heitreiter’s gif-supported March scouting report ends with a comparison to Golden Tate.

4:01 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC. (Junior). 6’1”, 195 lbs. Will turn 22 during his rookie season. Severely discounted from a natural early-2nd grade, St. Brown is yet another quality receiver in a solid class, He wins with agility, hands, and route running, but at the core this is a tough guy who plays that way. Extremely hard to cover in man-to-man because that physicality combines with the sharp and sudden cuts to put CB’s in a Catch-22. The downside is only-adequate speed. Juju Smith-Schuster also came out of USC and readers should expect to see a lot of comparisons between the two, with JJSS being bigger and ARSB being more developed. This goes to Wesley Cantliffe’s gif-supported February scouting report. Here is a late January scouting profile from a Patriots POV that ends with a solid Round 2 grade.

4:01 WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma St. (Senior). 5’10”, 193 lbs. Another James Washington who is so good that it hurts to apply the severe discount needed for a Steelers-specific board. He doesn’t boast A-1 speed or A-1 quickness, but is so smart, tough, and good at winning 50/50 balls that you’d be hungry to get him if Pittsburgh did not already have the original.

4:16 WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss. (Junior). 5’9”, 185 lbs. Projects as a good, tough slot receiver who will kill teams all day long underneath with his quickness and RAC ability, but also has the speed to go deep if the opponent treats him as nothing more than that. Translation: please Lord, do not let him anywhere near Tom Brady. Here is a late December scouting profile from PFN. He came in at #46 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50 list from January, but is discounted here due to Pittsburgh having Diontae Johnson.

4:16 WR Dazz Newsome, UNC. (Senior). 5’11”, 190 lbs. Diontae Johnson may actually be a fair pro comp, and that’s encouraging if you want this kind of profile. Newsome has the speed to get open deep, and is tremendously elusive with the ball in his hands, but his best talent is creating separation in space with the hands to make difficult catches and the toughness to compete with bigger men in every way. Like Johnson, he can be bullied by pure size – but only if you can catch him. Newsome and his teammate Dyami Brown made for a deadly duo in 2020. Will probably get drafted before Pittsburgh is ready to draft another WR. Tom Mead’s gif-supported February scouting report ends with a Round 4 grade.

4:16 WR Whop Philyor, Indiana. (Senior). 5’11”, 185 lbs. Will turn 23 next July. What can you say? He’s a fine, athletic receiver with a full toolkit and excellent college production, but no spectacular assets to make him stand out against all the other fine talent he’s competing with. He’d rank higher for another team, or in a different year. Here is a gif-supported scouting report from back in November.

4:16 WR Anthony Schwartz, Auburn. (Junior). 6’0”, 180 lbs. [VIRTUAL MTG] Fast enough to be disappointed if he runs only a 4.30, Schwartz plays bigger than his measurements and can – literally – score from anywhere on the field if the defense leaves him a crack. The questions go to his COD and route running skills need to be examined. And can he survive in the NFL as anything but an outside, deep threat who won’t go anywhere that defenders could lie in wait to snap his slender frame in two? Alex Kozora’s gif-supported March scouting report adds “plus hands” to the assets, but ends with a Round 4 grade due to the one trick pony concerns.

4:16 WR Marquez Stevenson, Houston. (RS Senior). 5’10”, 182 lbs. Turns 23 just before the draft. A speed demon who can take the top off a defense, while returning kicks to earn some extra snaps. The COD is plenty good too. The drawbacks are what you’d expect: lack of size, physicality, and developed route running skills.

4:16 WR Sage Surratt, Wake Forest. (RS Junior). 6’2½”, 215 lbs. Opted out in 2020. Great athletes come in different styles, such as sudden versus smooth. Sage Surratt is the latter. He has every measurable characteristic you could ask for – size, strength, good but not special speed, leaping ability, hands, body control, etc. – but he does them in a glide rather than cutting a sharp angle. He has the great body control and box-out ability you’d expect from an accomplished basketball player. A notable intellect caps it off (he chose Wake Forest over Harvard because it served his athletic interests as well as his educational goals). Josh Carney’s gif-supported March scouting report describes him as an extremely physical, “bully ball” possession receiver who “could be a really solid No. 2-3.”

4:16 WR Tamorrion Terry, Fla. St. (RS Junior). 6’4”, 203 lbs. Turns 23 just before draft day. You can’t teach size and speed, and those are where Terry wins. A big play receiver on a team with iffy QB play, Terry requires a lot of projection because he’s never actually produced. Josh Carney’s gif-supported March scouting report points to his ability to break plays open in space as the primary asset, with intriguing notes about some lack of suddenness in his route running despite fine COD skills as a runner. The awful QB play he endured should also be noted, since it suggests there might be hidden riches underneath what he put on film. In other words, Terry is a pure upside bet with very good assets, offset by occasional head-shakers. At the risk of oversimplifying, he’s the type who makes amazing, acrobatic catches one moment, drops easy catches the next, but is always death incarnate if there’s room to roam after the catch.

4:16 WR Marlon Williams, UCF. (Senior). 6’0”, 222 lbs. A “big slot” with the speed, toughness, hands, body control, and RAC ability to make a difference. Experience as both a kick and punt returner is a bonus, and hints at better COD skills than he usually gets credit for. Discounted a little less than others since his skill set would neatly replace a lot of what Juju Smith-Schuster has brought for the past few years.

4:16 WR Seth Williams, Auburn. (Junior). 6’2”, 224 lbs. A fine mix of two powerful modern positions: the “big slot” and the “RAC possession” receiver, Williams profiles like a more limited JJSS due to his size, strength, hands, and toughness. Here is a nice point-by-point scouting profile from early February, which ends in a Round 3 grade despite panning his ability to separate and/or play anything but the big-slot position.

5:01 WR Chatarius “Tutu” Atwell, Louisville. (Junior). 5’9”, 165 lbs. “Hi, I’m Tutu and I’m faster than you.” And he is. Guaranteed. That’s a powerful trick, and he has enough of it to be #31 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50 board from January. Other pundits have him much lower, but for us it is enough to say that Ray Ray McCloud already fills that niche in Pittsburgh, and he is 190 lbs. instead of 165. Here is Jonathan Heitreiter’s gif-supported March scouting report, which ends in a Round 3-4 grade.

5:01 WR/RB Demetric Felton, UCLA. (RS Junior). 5’8½”, 189 lbs. A hybrid offensive weapon you can shift at will from slot receiver to scat back. He probably leans more toward the WR side just because of his limited mass, but it is close enough to make him more unique than a “mere” slot receiver. Played as a base WR in 2019, and a base RB in 2020, but was really both in both years. Killed it at the Senior Bowl.

5:01 WR Dez Fitzpatrick, Louisville. (Senior). 6’2⅛”, 202 lbs. A possession receiver who runs savvy, deceptive routes and catches everything in his neighborhood. Had a tremendous Senior Bowl.

5:01 WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, Illinois. (RS Senior). 6’2”, 215 lbs. Just a fantastic athlete with top notch tools. Runs and leaps like a deer, with good hands and A1 body control for combat catches. He is nothing even close to a developed product, but the basic clay is so good that this is the kind of Day 3 pick you can really see the Steelers making.

5:01 WR Cornell Powell, Clemson. (RS Senior). 6’0⅛”, 205 lbs. with long 32⅛” arms and big 10” hands. As summarized in this Senior Bowl scouting profile from PFN, Powell is a James Washington type with very good but not startling speed, but he never quite “arrived” enough to earn a lot of attention on his own. Broke out into a favored target in his final year and looked extremely good at the Senior Bowl. Josh Carney’s gif-supported March scouting report ends with a Round 4 grade for a WR2/3 type with terrific contact balance and RAC potential, plus the team-first attitude and approach that Pittsburgh adores in its receivers.

5:01 WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa. (Senior). 6’2”, 185 lbs. Another fine athlete in a draft that is full of them, we’re finally getting down to the point where physical flaws begin to raise serious question marks. This prospect is plenty fast, smooth, and agile enough to play WR in the NFL, but he is so thin for his height that CB’s can dominate him with a jam at the line. Will that limit him to the slot as a pro? Or can he learn to beat the jam? Extra points as a return man, gunner, and overall playmaker.

5:16 WR Damonte Coxie, Memphis. (RS Senior). 6’3”, 195 lbs. A physical possession receiver with good height and length to match with his excellent hands, body control, and skill at boxing out. A fine blocker too, for a WR. What he lacks are the pure speed and quickness to get open all on his own against NFL competition. The sort of WR3/4 who will catch everything when he’s the open man in a scheme, but is capped because an NFL defense will probably be able to eliminate him at will.

5:16 WR Frank Darby, Ariz. St. (RS Senior). 6’⅛”, 194 lbs. A James Washington type who is just a little lesser prospect across the board than the original JW was. Darby is a genuine tough guy, but smaller; has tremendous hands but not great hands; wins contested catches more often than not, but not a clear majority; etc. But you cannot go wrong with a physical, accomplished receiver who gets the job done. High floor. Start with this good looking PFN scouting profile from early February, which gives a good feeling for the young man as well as his game. (Academic problems have been an issue; leadership and work ethic have emphatically not). This Chiefs-oriented scouting profile from early February emphasizes Darby’s solidity, reliability, and fighting attitude.

5:16 WR Cade Johnson, S. Dak. St. (RS Senior). 5’10⅜”, 186 lbs. with notably short 29” arms and average 9⅜” hands. A small school phenom who was too fast and elusive for that level of competition, Johnson proved he could play with the big boys too at the Senior Bowl. As this nice PFN scouting profile from late January points out, that ameliorates the concerns but does not erase them. Lack of size, lack of contact balance, and lower level of competition are what will cause him to fall. Has tremendous chops as an FCS return man too.

5:16 WR Shi Smith, S. Car. (Senior). 5’10”, 186 lbs. Put up a ton of production in 2020, proving along the way that he possesses the toughness to compensate for his lack of heft, but is missing the physical strength. Very good speed, quickness, and body control, but somewhat questionable hands that produce both circus catches and inexplicable drops. Already adept at trying to beat man coverage off the line, but vulnerable whenever the CB manages to get in a strike. Can he play the X receiver position in the NFL, or will the lack of strength consign him to the slot? That question mark limits his stock. Profiles as a solid WR3/4 project with WR2 aspirations, who will also provide some benefit as a return man. This harsh, point-by-point February scouting profile particularly objects to the poor route running and erratic swings from highlight plays to head shakers. Tom Mead’s gif-supported February scouting profile ends in a Round 5-6 grade based on the lack of play strength in all facets.

6:01 WR Simi Fehoko, Stanford. (Junior). 6’4”, 227 lbs. Long, tall, physical, and straight line fast. A good deep and red zone threat who’s obviously got a fine IQ on top if he went to Stanford. Projects as a fine special teamer too.

6:01 WR Tyler Vaughns, USC. (RS Senior). 6’2”, 190 lbs. He’s solid enough, with an all-around skill set that includes good height and hands, and very good route running. But what does he bring that’s special? The sort of prospect who might get to WR2 on a poor team, and may have a WR 4 floor for a team with good depth. On the Steelers? He will be lucky to make the roster.

6:16 WR Trevon Grimes, Florida. (Senior). 6’3⅞”, 217 lbs. A player who’s got the things that can’t be taught: size, weight, speed, and the sort of amazing athletic talent that will put up enormous SPARQ scores. What he hasn’t got is the production to match those talents. Worse yet, he failed to put up those numbers in a fantastically productive system led by QB Kyle Trask’s 2020 run at the Heisman. Answer the question, “Why not?”, and you could have the steal of the year; unless there is a real “because” that is going to follow him into the pros. Here is a nice Senior Bowl scouting profile from PFN.

7:01 WR Jaelon Darden, N. Tex. (Senior). 5’9”, 170 lbs. This is an unfair grade for an all-teams board, but Pittsburgh already has Ray-Ray McCloud on the roster. That is Darden in a nutshell, albeit a little smaller. He’s a living super ball that dominated in college but will face many new hurdles trying to do the same against superior NFL athletes.

7:01 WR Damon Hazelton, Missouri. (RS Senior). 6’2”, 215 lbs. Turns 24 just before the draft. Plays a lot like a bigger James Washington, with iron grip hands and the ability to win at the point of contact on a regular basis due to his good but not great speed, combined with tremendous body control and boxing-out ability. Nice after the catch too. Lacks the physicality you’d expect, and has never been ‘the man’ at any of his three schools.

7:01 WR Michael Strachan, Charleston. (RS Junior). 6’4”, 225 lbs. Poster Steelerfan2695 gets credit for the find.Strachan, originally from the Bahamas, is found on ‘some things can’t be taught’ shelf. He brings real boom potential along with the obvious bust concerns for a raw player from a small program. Long, tall, has a world of catch radius, and legit track athlete speed, he had a good 2018 (his first year of organized ball), and a very good 2019. There was no 2020 thanks to Covid-19.

7:16 WR Rico Bussey, Hawaii. (RS Senior). 6’2”, 195 lbs. A big play threat with return chops, but there are way too many drops. Is it fixable?

2:24 DL Christian Barmore, Alabama (RS Sophomore). 6’5”, 310 lbs. He’s got the talent to be picked in Round 1, but hasn’t proven it on the field consistently, and still gets out-leveraged far too often. Many top notch flashes, but almost no games where he seemed to tilt the field. Production aside, he will get a lot of looks from the Steelers because he fits so well on paper. He has the native burst and quickness that Coach Butler prizes, and size enough to theoretically withstand double teams. He just hasn’t done it often enough, except for one particularly good day in the BCS championship win against Ohio State. Tom Mead’s gif-supported, late January scouting report ends in a fringe-1st grade consistent with many other pundits. Such as, e.g., this late January scouting profile from a Patriots site.

2:24 DL Jay Tufele, USC (RS Junior). 6’3”, 315 lbs. A well rounded, explosive player who would fit right in with the Heyward/Tuitt prototype if he was 2-3” taller. The main critique is a lack of consistency, which no one got to check on in 2020 because he opted out. When the light comes on he can dominate a game; so why doesn’t it flash more often? Tufele may well end up being the best IDL in the class, but the missing year of production makes that a much sketchier bet than you’d like.

3:01 DT Daviyon Nixon, Iowa (RS Junior). 6’3”, 305 lbs. A classic 1-gap, penetrating DT who only started for one season, but managed to show the burst, athleticism and strength to create interior pass rush while also holding up in run support. He plays with good, low pad level, and will also get better with pro coaching. Tom Mead’s gif-supported February scouting report ends with a Round 2, eventual starter’s grade for a team that isn’t loaded with Heyward and Tuitt already. Here are a nice December article on his struggles to overcome a learning disability, and a good looking early February scouting profile from a Patriots POV.

3:12 DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington (RS Senior). 6’2⅞”, 290 lbs. with 32½” arms and 10¼” hands One of the prospects who will suffer because he lost his 2020 season to Covid-19, Onwuzurike could have risen into a solid Round 2 prospect if he’d been able to build on his exceptional burst in a full 2020 run. Maybe even fringe-1st. He’s played both 0- and 1-tech, which is ideal, and shown both the ability to pressure QB’s up the middle while also holding up to collegiate level double teams. Measures a little small to hold up in the NFL, but times they are a’changin’. Maybe.

3:12 DL Tommy Togiai, Ohio St. (Junior). 6’2”, 302 lbs. Built like a shorter but wider version of the current Steeler prototype for a Defensive Tackle. Excels as a 1-gap run stuffer who can provide occasional pressure, but takes some real projection to see as a 3-down starter who can do all the Steelers ask for. This goes to a mid-March interview with TDN.

3:12 DL Marlon Tuipulotu, USC. (RS Junior). 6’1¾”, 308 lbs. with 32¾” arms and big 10⅜” hands. A squat, powerful bull rusher with good burst and an effective bull rush. Great motor too, which is always a major plus, but not a lot of sophistication. It takes some projection to see the starter upside. He came in at #45 on Daniel Jeremiah’s original Top 50, described as “a dominant run defender with some upside as a pass rusher.”

3:24 DL Marvin Wilson, Fla. St. (Senior). 6’3½”, 319 lbs. A study in amazing physical tools held back by a series of technical errors that limit his production to flashes instead of consistent domination. Exactly the sort of player who might be irresistible if he falls into true bargain territory. Tom Mead’s gif-supported March scouting report argues that his college coaches did him a disservice by moving him all around the DL, and ends with this conclusion: “Let him play inside at the 0/1/3 tech where he is a more effective pass rusher and put him in a two gap scheme to stack and shed blocks to make plays in his gaps and I think you’ll have and effective defensive tackle.”

4:01 DT Jaylen Twyman, Pitt (RS Junior). 6’2”, 290 lbs. Terrific motor combined with the ability to burst through the line and provide pressure up the middle, but a bit too small to hold up if asked to play immovable object as a Nose Tackle. He was on a lot of “potential round 1” lists going into 2020, but opted out due to Covid and has now dropped into draft obscurity a bit. It will be very interesting to see his measurements at the Pitt pro day, because long arms, added weight, and/or big time testing could really push his stock up.

4:16 EDGE/DT Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt. (Senior). 6’6”, 275 lbs. with exceptional 35⅝” arms.

5:01 NT Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M (Junior). 6’4”, 315 lbs. A country strong run stuffer who can provide occasional pressure when he gets low enough to drive the Center back into the pocket, or to cut through an A-gap. He doesn’t have much sloppy weight but could use better aerobic training to avoid getting gassed too quickly.

5:16 NT Tyler Shelvin, LSU (RS Junior). 6’3”, 362 lbs. The player you want if you’re after someone who will either hold his ground or reset the line of scrimmage backward by a yard. An ideal 2-gapper ranked higher on many other boards, but discounted here because he won’t provide pass rush. That severely limits the number of snaps that might be available on the current Pittsburgh defense. Has suffered from weight issues, and could easily become a better player if professional discipline can change some habits and improve his conditioning.

5:16 NT Tedarrell Slaton, Florida (Senior). 6’5”, 358 lbs. A two-down NT who gets low and often plays two steps into the backfield, but offers little more than that. He carries his size very well and is pretty darned solid from top to bottom – surprising when you look at the numbers. Would rank higher if he offered either a decent pass rush or more lateral mobility.

5:16 DT Darius Stills, W. Va. (Junior). 6’1”, 281 lbs. A situational inside pass rusher for a 4-3 team with great burst and a tremendous motor, but probably not a fit for what Pittsburgh could use.

6:01 DT Cory Durden, Fla. St. (RS Junior). 6’5”, 315 lbs. A one trick pony with a good trick: a dominant bull rush that’s gained him a lot of sacks, and helps him to hold up on running downs. Will benefit a lot from professional conditioning, which is what drops his stock.

6:01 DT Osa Odighizuwa, USC. (RS Junior). 6’2”, 280 lbs. with long 34⅛” arms. Roosevelt Nix was my favorite sleeper back in 2014. He’d been a dominating DT in college who won on pure burst, but just didn’t have the size to carry that game to the NFL. I thought he might convert to a Deeboesque OLB. Instead he ended up as a fine fullback and special teams ace. Osa Odighizuwa plays a similar game, with less achievement but at a higher level of competition. But he is a little bigger; the same weight at Henry Mondeaux but two inches shorter. His quickness looked unstoppable at times during the Senior Bowl, so he has that coveted pass rush upside.

6:01 DT LaBryan Ray, Alabama. (Senior). 6’5”, 302 lbs. A lesser version of Heyward and Tuitt who fights every bit as much and as hard in the run game, but lacks their pass rush upside. High floor, low ceiling, but with very good experience at a program that knows how to train IDL’s.

6:01 NT Jordan Williams, Clemson. (RS Junior). 6’4”, 310 lbs. A two-down NT who understands how to use his strength and leverage to clog the middle, including when he’s asked to cover two gaps. No real pass rush presence however.

6:16 NT Jordon Scott, Oregon. (Senior). 6’1”, 322 lbs. Will be 21 on draft day. Custom built to be a two-down NT, with very little upside for any other role. But there is upside in that role, particularly because he got results in college despite real technique problems with failure to use his natural leverage. Could mature into a real run stuffing force if someone can help him to really learn his craft.

6:16 NT Khyiris Tonga, BYU. (Senior). 6’4”, 322 lbs. Shrink Big Dan McCullers by a few inches in height, and then add them back in width. In other words, he is a huge man who isn’t as stout as he should be due to leverage and quickness issues. Could be a dominant NT if coaching can fix those issues. Won’t if it can’t.

1:25 EDGE Gregory Rousseau, Miami (RS Sophomore). 6’5”, 260 lbs. Will turn 21 just before the draft. Considered by many to be the #1 Edge Rusher in the class despite opting out of the Covid-ravaged 2020 season, Rousseau fits the Steelers’ OLB profile like he was created for the job. Size, length, speed to power talent, a few good moves with the top notch athleticism to learn more, and even the proven ability to drop back into coverage. This late-January scouting profile responds to buzz tying Rousseau to the Lions at #7 overall with well placed cautions about Rousseau’s youth and one-year-wonder status. This goes to a brief but useful February scouting profile that summarizes things pretty well, albeit with no real analysis. Ditto for this summary, Raiders-oriented scouting profile. This mid-January, gif-supported scouting profile ends with a Top 15 grade due to offsetting Top-5 potential against limited bend and very limited experience despite the “mind boggling” production of his RS Freshman year. The full length Walter Football scouting profile is better than most, and well worth a read for a balanced POV that ends with, ‘he may have been overhyped before the season, but is still a Top 20 prospect.’ The most common NFL comp I’ve seen is to, ‘a very raw Jason Pierre-Paul”, who older draftniks still remember for the debate about whether he’d do as well in a 3-4 as the more obvious match in a 4-3 system. The same debate applies here, with the proviso that Pittsburgh’s OLB’s do less dropping back than they used to.

2:01 EDGE Joseph Ossai, Texas. (Junior). 6’3⅝”, 256 lbs. with long 33⅞” arms. Ossai is a true 3-4 OLB and special teams demon, with all the talents required to excel in all facets of that most difficult position: as a pass rusher, in run support player, and dropping back in coverage. It’s just that he’s also extremely raw in all three areas, and will need at least a year or two before he ‘gets it.’ No one likes to wait, but he could be a genuine star when that growth process is finished. The athletic profile actually looks very much like T.J. Watt’s as a prospect, without the name as insurance for his football upbringing. This decent looking February scouting profile ends in a late-1st grade based on that level of upside balanced by a real need to learn his craft to NFL standards. This thorough, late January scouting profile sees Ossai’s main limitations coming from being asked to do so many different tasks in college, and ends with a Mid-1st grade. This Chiefs-oriented SI scouting profile follows the trend: hugely athletic, perfect for a 3-4, questionable size for a 4-3, and in need of good coaching and hard work to bring the skills up to his potential all-pro ceiling. Ditto for this late-January scouting profile (“Athletically, Ossai is overflowing with juice”). His 41½” vertical jump at the pro day pretty much confirmed that. The gif-supported scouting report from Jonathan Heitreiter ends with a Round 2 grade based on how raw he is in so many areas, but also raises Ossai’s floor by emphasizing his hair-on-fire motor and special teams expertise. This goes to an excellent, gif-supported March scouting report from a Titans POV.

2:12 EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia. (RS Sophomore). 6’2¼”, 249 lbs. with orangutan-level 34⅜” arms and big 10½” hands. Ojulari would be a Round 1 lock if he was 2” and 10 lbs. bigger, especially after he shocked the world with his arm length before putting up 26 reps at his pro day. Film watchers love what he does because it checks every other box. He is bendy as all get out, has pro-level skills as a hand fighter, strength-to-power assets well beyond his weight class, and the athletic talent to play in space. Needs to work on setting the edge better, but that is all but expected for young players who have these measurements. Deserves a late-1st grade as a situational pass rusher, but earns a small discount too because of the question marks about whether he can be a complete OLB as Pittsburgh uses them. This nice, Panthers-oriented SI scouting profile notes the size issue, but also points out that Ojulari has had great success as a run stuffer nevertheless. He is “the best pure speed rusher in the draft” according to this Raiders-oriented, late January scouting profile. The gif-supported February scouting profile by James Wilford calls him a complete player with surprising power to complement his speed and bend, allowing him to both rush the passer and stop the run.

2:12 EDGE Kwity Paye, Michigan. (Senior). 6’4”, 277 lbs. A promising 4-3 DE who relies on his bull rush and really needs to play with his hand in the ground so he can maximize his ability as a run stuffer off the edge. He looked great on a bad team in 2020, so much so that he will almost certainly get picked in the Top 15. Which is awesome because his is a poor fit for the Steelers 3-4 defensive philosophy anyway. It would have been nice to see how he moved in open space if there’d been a Combine to watch. Not that we need more idle fantasies to chase. Here is a Raiders-oriented scouting profile from January.

3:01 EDGE Joe Tryon, Washington. (RS Junior). 6’4”, 251 lbs. The size, athleticism, and physical abilities match up with what Pittsburgh looks for, but he is “only” an NFL-good athlete, not a SPARQ score miracle. He’s a complete package outside of the limited bend around the corner, with a particularly admirable motor. OTOH, there is limited film because he opted out in 2020 due to Covid-19. Tom Mead’s late January scouting report ends with a Round 3 grade. He was #32 on Daniel Jeremiah’s initial Top 50 list, who said “His game is built on his strength and power more than his speed and agility.” This Chiefs-oriented late January scouting profile emphasizes how much he’s likely to improve once he gains a pro-level football IQ to speed up his read and react skills.

3:12 EDGE Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma. (Junior). 6’3”, 251 lbs. Will turn 22 as a rookie. A well built, violent, and successful speed-to-power rusher with experience as a stand up OLB. He’s also shown a solid anchor for setting the edge on run downs, though he could afford to be more disciplined in that role. Not the bendiest player, however, and could use some coaching to develop more and better considered pass rush moves. This January scouting profile has special praise for his burst, power, and pad level, but includes a gif that also shows some nice cornering. This late January scouting profile agrees, also noting a suspension for marijuana use along with several other teammates.

3:24 EDGE Victor Dimukeje, Duke. (Senior). 6’2”, 265 lbs. Can he play in space as well as he does moving forward and playing the edge? If so, his native ferocity, leverage, hand fighting skills, motor, and ability to convert speed to power could make him a strong contender for one of Pittsburgh’s Day 2 selections (even with the misfortune of having grown up in Baltimore). If the length comes in subpar, that will combine with his only-good athletic talents to push his stock down. A classic high floor, maybe-low ceiling prospect. This solid looking scouting profile from January emphasizes his skill and discipline as a run defender, with solid if not special pass rushing skills.

3:24 EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon St. (RS Senior). 6’3⅛”, 254 lbs. with longer 33¾” arms. Will be 23 on draft day. A fine 3-4 OLB prospect, who could use some time in an NFL strength training room. He too often plays more like an undersized DE. That said, the size is dead on, the scouting profiles stress how well he uses his length to set the edge in the run game. Also a very good tackler. The pass rush moves are where he lacks the most. He’s very much a push upfield and then react guy, with little sophistication. If only he was three years younger! Pittsburgh would be all over him. As it is… We’ll see. Here is a PFN scouting profile from late January that really wants an explanation for why he played so much better in 2019 than 2020. The piece on Rashed in this Cowboys-oriented Senior Bowl review describes him as “a highly athletic and incredibly raw presence on the edge.”

3:24 EDGE Jordan Smith, UAB by way of Florida. (RS Junior). 6’6⅛”, 255 lbs. Dominated lower competition with his bend, length, and strength. Smith put up big numbers in 2019 and 2020 as a 3-4 OLB, and has the native talent to succeed in the NFL too. But he comes with an array of question marks arising from both the level of competition and being involved in a credit card fraud scam that got him kicked out of Florida and sentenced to two years probation. It all adds up to major boom or bust potential. This Chiefs-oriented February scouting report emphasizes the combination of rare natural tools with some pretty extreme rawness. This looks like a fairly thorough scouting profile from PFN circa the Senior Bowl.

3:24 EDGE Payton Turner, Houston. (Senior). 6’5⅜”, 270 lbs. with extremely long 35” arms and equally big 11” hands. An odd tweener who would have been the focus of great interest at the Combine, the loose description from a Pittsburgh POV would be an “elephant OLB,” but he could also serve as an undersized 5-tech DE (he has played as high as 290), or a true 4-3 DE. That last of those is where he will probably end up. Supposed to be an athletic young man, but how does that translate to an NFL grading curve? Good burst, good strength, fabulous length, but not much in the way of bend. Here is PFN’s Senior Bowl scouting profile.

4:01 EDGE Carlos “Boogie” Basham, Jr., Wake Forest. (RS Senior). 6’3⅜”, 281 lbs. Will turn 24 as a rookie. A true 4-3 DE, and a pretty good one. Could easily go in Round 2 for the right team, but doesn’t seem to fit what Pittsburgh looks for. He’d get an even steeper discount if not for the solid floor and the chance he could drop some weight to improve his apparently limited SPARQ score profile.

4:01 EDGE Brenton Cox Jr., Florida by way of Georgia. (RS Sophomore). 6’3”, 250 lbs. This is a grade that’s all but impossible for outsiders to set. Cox was a 5-star recruit for Georgia, and the athleticism is real. In 2020 he displayed a big chunk of the key (physical) assets you look for in a 3-4 OLB: ability to play in space, burst off the edge, speed to power, etc. But he did it for Florida because he’d been mysteriously dismissed by Georgia. There was an April, 2019 arrest for marijuana possession but it is hard to see that as enough to cause the divorce. Something else is going on. That something matters. And we do not know what it is. The teams will, and that will determine his true draft position.

4:16 EDGE/DT Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt. (Senior). 6’6”, 275 lbs. with exceptional 35⅝” arms. A potential Round 3 (or even 2) sleeper as a big, 4-3 DE; but is there any real chance he could succeed as a Pittsburgh OLB? His college team actually moved him inside to DT on sub package downs. The best player on an awful team, he wins with length, strength, and above all the constant motor you like to see. Still a bit raw in his technique.

5:01 EDGE/ILB Patrick Johnson, Tulane. (Senior). 6’3”, 255 lbs. An intriguing prospect to watch as the process moves forward, because he profiles on paper as both an Edge Rusher and an OLB; and that is not just projection, because his college team used him in exactly that kind of hybrid role. That versatility earns him a higher grade on this board than you’ll see with others. Could he really be that elusive “higher end Vince Williams”? Plays with very good strength and discipline, but not a lot of flash for someone who’s well known for a non-stop motor. Scores a full 100 for scheme fit, but could also end up being a jack of two trades and master of none. This gif-loaded January scouting report from a Raiders POV looks at Johnson as a pure Edge talent, admiring his speed, speed-to-power pop, and chances of getting better when he adds some moves. This Giants-oriented scouting profile also sees him as an edge prospect, and ends in a Day 3 grade.

5:01 EDGE Malcolm Koonce, Buffalo. (Senior). 6’3”, 248 lbs. A high motor, successful athlete from a smaller school who possesses a pretty good toolkit. He has some burst, if not a lot, can bend the corner, and has experience playing as a 3-4 OLB from a 2-point stance. Needs to add some strength to hold the edge on running plays. One of those never-stops players who will succeed through persistence as often as he will with an initial win. PFN’s Senior Bowl scouting profile highlights Koonce’s combination of arm length and bend, though he impressed as an average athlete overall. This brief February scouting profile is a study in how to say “average” in many different ways.

5:01 EDGE Adetokunbo “Ade” Ogundeji, Notre Dame. (Senior). 6’4⅜”, 256 lbs. with incredible 35¼” arms. [MTG AT SENIOR BOWL]. In college he was simply too big, strong, and long for most OT’s to handle. His game is all about explosive power and length, and those are powerful assets. But as a 3-4 OLB? It’s hard to see the fit. He projects better as 4-3 DE who might move inside on sub packages to be a pass rushing lineman. He spent some time at DT in the Senior Bowl, which seemed to confirm that, but he also scored a meeting with the Steelers, so maybe he’s less limited than the Internet suggests.

5:01 EDGE Elerson Smith, N. Iowa. (Senior). 6’6½”, 262 lbs. with 33¼” arms and 10½” hands. Extremely long, quite athletic, and fairly quick for a man his size, Elerson is held back by his need for at least a year of professional coaching and strength training to build his ability to set the edge against the run. Tom Mead’s gif-supported March scouting report also points to a lack of bend, though it does certify Smith’s burst and his ability to function as a 3-4 OLB in space. Dupree Lite? This goes to a decent New Year’s scouting profile.

5:16 EDGE Chris Rumph II, Duke. (RS Junior). 6’3”, 235(?) lbs. The descriptions make you think fringe-1st, but the size issues force a drop into the middle rounds even though he plays bigger than he measures. Especially for the Steelers, who’ve been known to ignore a lack of inches (see Deebo) but not a lack of mass. Rumph actually played in the 220’s for most of his career. That just won’t do, and one can only guess if he will keep his skills with an extra 20 pounds of mass on top. The admirable assets include fantastic hand fighting skills (“He plays like a tenth-degree black belt with his hands”), multiple pass rush moves, and superior bend, burst, motor, and functional strength for his size. Supposed to be a smart player too, which is to be expected since his father coaches the OLB’s for the Houston Texans. There is exactly one issue to be addressed: can he play big enough to succeed as well in the NFL as he has in college?

5:16 EDGE Shaka Toney, Penn. St. (RS Senior). 6’2¼”, 238 lbs. with fairly long 33” arms. Will be 23 on draft day. A true 3-4 OLB with the burst, bend, and violence to be a solid NFL pass rusher, combined with excellent tools in space. Needs to get better at setting the edge but that is almost predictable for an edge rusher with his size and length limitations. Those limitations were very apparent at the Senior Bowl, where OT’s had no trouble shoving him away on pass rush drills. He will absolutely require a redshirt year in the weight room.

6:01 EDGE William Bradley-King, Baylor by way of Ark. St. (RS Senior). 6’3⅜”, 254 lbs. with 32¾” arms and 10¼” hands. A prospect who actually played 3-4 OLB in college! Hard to believe, right? But it’s true. Strong, smart, and technically sound but missing both chase-him-down speed, and that special pop of athleticism that seems to make the difference in NFL pass rushers. Here is a nice looking January scouting profile from PFN. Here are some nice quotes from a December interview. This brief February scouting profile agrees that he is a straight power rusher with limited athleticism when measured on the lunatic scale of NFL Edge talent.

6:16 EDGE Cam Sample, Tulane. (Senior). 6’3”, 274 lbs. Built like a natural 4-3 DE, but with college experience ranging from Defensive Tackle to stand-up OLB. That sounds perfect, but reports say he is not SPARQ-y enough to carry that off in the NFL. For Pittsburgh he projects as a player who’d be limited to specialty snaps. Played well enough to earn the Defensive MVP award at the Senior Bowl.

7:01 EDGE Chris Garrett, Concordia. (Senior). 6’4”, 245 lbs. Credit to poster Steeler2695 for this deep sleeper. Concordia is a D-II school, so there was little in the way of competition to compare Garrett to. But what competition there was, he destroyed, annihilated, chewed on, stomped, and then left wriggling in the dust. A favorite sleeper going into 2020, Covid-19 robbed him of any chance to prove that he deserved the rising buzz. This extremely thorough February article and the various records he set are pretty much all there is to discover on the Internet.

7:01 EDGE Chauncey Golston, Iowa. (RS Senior). 6’4¾”, 268 lbs. with longer 33¾” arms and big 11” hands. Profiles perfectly as a run stuffing 4-3 DE who will help that kind of defense to keep its designated pass rushers fresh for the longer yardage downs. Tough, very strong, and possessing a high motor, he’s a likeable prospect. Just not so much for a 3-4 base team like Pittsburgh. This goes to a Senior Bowl scouting profile from PFN.

1:10 ILB Micah Parsons, Penn St. (Junior). 6’2”, 245 lbs. The dream running mate for Devin Bush, but it Ain’t Gonna Happen. Or at least it wouldn’t in any normal year. It becomes theoretically possible with Penn State playing so few games due to Covid.

2:01 ILB/SS Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (RS Junior). 6’2”, 216 lbs. A mid-1st prospect on other boards, JOK exemplifies the modern hybrid SS/ILB who can do both jobs at an acceptable level. He’s discounted here because Pittsburgh has less need for that player than other teams. It Ain’t Gonna Happen anyway. He’s too good. Josh Carney’s gif-supported, early March scouting report lauds his “jaw dropping range and overall athleticism” with “great coverage” skills but worries about his strength at the point of attack. His conclusion is perfect: “Special player, special traits that you can’t teach, but you can’t play checkers with a chess piece.” JOK may end up as the NFL’s rangiest Mack ILB in our base 3-4, and its best box Safety in Nickel and Dime, but he needs to be used in that hybrid way to avoid getting square-pegged when the play morphs to a round hole.

2:12 ILB Nick Bolton, Missouri (Junior). 6’0”, 232 lbs. A big hitter in the Vince Williams mold, with more athletic talent for playing out in space, and a dozen fewer pounds for taking the beating inside. (Williams is listed at 233 but numerous sources have said he plays at 245 or 250). Could Bolton add that weight and still maintain his mobility? That’s pretty much the only question. Like Williams, he excels as both a blitzer and a run stuffer/destroyer, and will definitely be an energy bringer to any defense that picks him up. Also brings a very high floor as a special teamer. Josh Carney’s gif-supported February scouting report ends in a Round 2 grade based on doubts about his actual size, length, and ability to be a true coverage linebacker. This solid, Giants-oriented scouting profile likes him too, but worries about his erratic tackling form and coverage skills (good in zone, too stiff for man). This gif-supported February scouting report from S.I. praises his physicality and likes the tackling skills, but worries about his overall range. This January scouting profile found a consistent theme: “he is hot or cold when it comes to each trait.”

2:12 ILB Baron Browning, Ohio St. (Senior). 6’3⅛”, 241 lbs. with 33” arms and 10” hands. A superior athlete even for Ohio State, Browning offers great size, speed, and upside. He is the very definition of “toolsy;” enough so that his extra gear showed out even among the Senior Bowl competition. His 0-to-60 burst would be special even in Round 1. Jim Nagy, the former scout who runs that operation, called him “the highest ceiling linebacker in the draft.” Browning gets some criticism for his football IQ, but it did improve in 2020 season compared to 2019, even though he may have been held back by Ohio State experimenting with him as a 4-3 Mike (middle linebacker) instead of leaving him as a blitzing Sam with exceptional coverage skills (the equivalent of Pittsburgh’s Buck ILB position with superb mobility in space). See this late February, gif-supported scouting report from Tyler Wise, and this mid-march article from TDN for a more in-depth discussion of how much that mistake about his native position could have impacted the on-field results. Bottom line: Baron Browning and Devin Bush would combine to give the Steelers a very special asset that could dominate the midfield for many years to come, though it might take Browning a year or three to “get it.” The January scouting profile from PFN sees a Round 2-3 prospect with the athletic potential to be a genuine star in any kind of defense. This January scouting profile is even more encouraging, ending with a mid-2nd grade and a comparison to Myles Jack. Ditto for this Giants-oriented scouting profile: strong Day 2 grade for any kind of defense.

2:24 ILB/SS Jamin Davis, Kentucky. (RS Junior). 6’3”, 224 lbs. (his college numbers were 6’4” and 234). The modern hybrid LB who excels in coverage and plays well in run support because he ‘gets it’ despite his size limitations. Something of a one year wonder, and played in rotation even in 2020, but that was enough to show a pretty high floor at a position in high demand. Kentucky fans certainly mourned his loss. Discounted a bit on this board because the Steelers have more obvious use for a Buck ILB than a Mack, but his obvious special teams potential mitigates the positional analysis. Move him up a round on your personal board if you’re willing to ignore the size factor. Here is a Giants-oriented scouting profile from mid-February that worries about how much more he needs to learn. Tom Mead’s gif-supported February scouting report ends with an unusually high Round 2 grade based in part on assuming the larger size.

2:24 ILB/SS Dylan Moses, Alabama (Senior). 6’3”, 240 lbs. Here’s the lead on basically every scouting report you’ll see: “Dylan Moses is a freak athlete.” He has every talent you look for: size, speed, fluidity, etc. The physical potential is basically unlimited. And it’s been that way since he made the cover of ESPN’s magazine in 8th grade after receiving scholarship offers from both LSU and Alabama. The issues come down to the flip side of that coin. What would that do to you? Especially with a father who raised you for the gridiron like some colossal stage mom? Those question marks – and they are only that, questions – pervade the discussion. Does he love the game enough for itself? Will he go sideways when he becomes his own man? Will he retire young, or fight through injuries hard enough? Does he have enough fear and ambition to drive him on? Everyone seems to have an internal plotline even though no outsider can really know, and thus interviews are going to drive his stock more than film. Yes, he had a bad ACL tear that cost him 2019. Yes, he went into 2020 with Top 10 expectations, and failed to meet them. Yes, that may have been the injury… or was it [fill in your plot point]? James Wilford’s gif-supported February scouting profile, notes some slower processing time and what might be occasional failures to pursue 110% of the time. Which in due course leads to questions about the “why.” Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to Myles Jack, as the sort of limitless athlete who needs to grow into his powers, but will need some guidance in doing so. This January scouting profile from PFN has good background.

3:01 ILB Cameron McGrone, Michigan (RS Sophomore). 6’1”, 235 lbs. Will be not-quite-21 on draft day. The successor to Devin Bush, and darned near as promising with a very similar skill set. Just a bit wider, and a lot more raw at this point in his career. Extraordinary ceiling; floor would be a pair of redshirt years before he ‘gets it.’ Tom Mead’s gif-supported February scouting report ends with a Round 4 grade based on the amount of mental work he will need to do in order to get his game up to basic professional standards. He already functions well in coverage, and he tackles fine, but there are far too many cases where he “takes the cheese” on play action and misdirection plays, and also too many delays before he recognizes where he is supposed to go on any given play. His 2020 season was hampered by various injuries. Known as a strong team leader. This 4-part January scouting profile agrees; a great athlete who was hampered by injuries in 2020, and needs study time and coaching to learn the pro game. This January scouting profile worries more about his issues with getting off blocks.

3:12 ILB Jabril Cox, LSU (RS Senior). 6’2⅞”, 233 lbs. Will turn 23 just before the draft. LSU by way of North Dakota State, he went to the SEC to prove his chops against elite competition – and did, even in one of LSU’s rare down years. A converted H.S. quarterback and multisport athlete, Cox dominated his FCS games completely. See this good late January scouting profile from PFN. His instant acceleration burst is just that special, and makes him a ferocious blitzer and shadow guy against running QB’s. Tom Mead’s gif-supported scouting report from late January describes Cox as basically a huge, cover-capable defensive back on passing downs, but complains that his run support skills are also closer to the Safety level than what is expected of an ILB. Scouting profiles have said that Alabama gave up throwing at him, but succeeded when they hit him with Najee Harris and power runs.

3:24 ILB/SS Chazz Surratt, N. Car. (RS Senior). 6’1½”, 227 lbs. He’s earned a real discount for this Board because he measures like a Mack ILB who is too small to play Buck – a step I hate to take because this is the sort of prospect to get your draftnik juices going. He’d have a Round 2 grade in a heartbeat if he was 2” and 20 lbs. bigger. Surratt was a good college Quarterback who couldn’t quite make it in that position, and therefore chose to move across the line to become a highly athletic QB for the defense. And did! It’s hard to oversell the value at ILB for that kind of drive, discipline, and football IQ. The biggest issues are age (24 on draft day) and the fact that the Steelers have a glut of Mack ILB talent in Bush, Spillane, Gilbert, and even Marcus Allen. Here is a wonderful NFL.com article from November to give you some insight into the young man as well as the player. Tom Mead’s gif-supported February scouting report ends with a Round 3 grade based on obvious starter potential that requires some significant learning, and may be limited to the Mack position.

3:24 ILB Pete Werner, Ohio St. (Senior). 6’2”, 240 lbs. An ILB who excels in run support and moving downhill on blitzes, but has a game that slowly weakens as he moves further away from the LOS. He really is an Ohio State level athlete; just one who leans more toward the bigger and thumper side than most of his peers. His coverage skills are very good in shallow zones, average to solid carrying someone downfield, and vulnerable when that RB or ILB has next level speed or shiftiness, but there is only so much you can expect from a Buck ILB. He will certainly start out as a special teams ace, but has clear 3-down-player potential if he can develop the pro-level recognition skills and coverage tricks that have let VW survive so long. Devin Jackson’s gif-supported February scouting report describes those learned instincts as the main reason for lowering Werner’s draft grade into the Round 3-4 range. This January PFN scouting profile agrees, describing Werner as a surprisingly good athlete for a run-first LB, who only needs get less vulnerable to QB tricks and misdirection plays. One of the few players that TE Pat Freiermuth could not block in the run game.

4:01 ILB Merlin Robertson, Ariz. St. (Junior). 6’3”, 251 lbs. A top notch athlete with all the size you want to play Buck ILB, combined with really good coverage skills and even some success as a pass rusher. There is a lot of boom potential, but he will need some good coaching to match the NFL ability with an NFL understanding of all that needs to be done.

5:01 EDGE/ILB Patrick Johnson, Tulane. (Senior). 6’3”, 255 lbs.

5:01 ILB Monty Rice, Georgia. (Senior). 6’¼”, 238 lbs. Another fine ILB prospect who has Buck ILB size, but profiles better as a Mack because he is on the shorter side, and has needed linemen to keep him clean for run support. Of course, getting off blocks is a learnable skill. Very good agility and nice burst. This Senior Bowl article from an Eagles POV has brief profiles on three ILB’s, including Rice. This January scouting profile describes him as, “the emotional and vocal leader of the team,” and lauds how he grew into being a true 3-down ILB after being used as a pure run-stuffer in 2019. The 2020 film shows coverage ability as a positive asset.

5:16 ILB Paddy Fisher, Northwestern. (RS Senior). 6’3½”, 239 lbs. Will be 23 on draft day. An old fashioned, throwback linebacker in the same vein as Tyler Matakevich, except bigger, thumpier, and more physical. He was the heart, soul, and tone setter of what may have been the best defense in 2020 college football. The purest sort of hard working football player, Fisher made big plays and TFL’s a trademark in college, but many (not all) pundits believe he lacks the pure athleticism to handle shifty NFL athletes in space. That limitation may end up ruling his NFL career just as it did for Matakevich. In a normal year his stock would have almost certainly gone up or down in response to Combine athletic testing. Now? Who knows. This Senior Bowl article from an Eagles POV has brief profiles on three ILB’s, including Fisher.

6:01 ILB Derrick Barnes, Purdue. (Senior). 6’½”, 245 lbs. Honestly makes you think of a younger Vince Williams due to the combination of violent physical play, blitzing ability, attitude, and physical limitations that will show up against NFL athletes who achieve a matchup in open space. Showed well in the Senior Bowl, especially in pass rush drills.

6:01 ILB Tony Fields II, W. Va. (Senior). 6’1”, 222 lbs. A genuine football player, and thus a guy you root for hard, but where would he fit on the Steelers roster? Size and length really do matter, and his lack of either is already an issue in college. Opponents who can get a blocker on him can pretty much remove him from the play. If he succeeds it will be as a Mack, not a Buck, and there’s just no room in the room. OTOH, he projects as a fantastic special teams ace, so there is a decent floor to consider. Josh Carney’s gif-supported February scouting report ends with a Round 5ish grade based on the lack of size and the need for a few redshirt years to learn the game.

6:01 ILB Amen Obgungbemiga, Okla. St. (RS Senior). 6’1”, 235 lbs. A solid, all-around Linebacker who is solid in both run support and coverage. But does he have that special talent to be more than a backup? This old article from 2015 provides fantastic depth on his background as an immigrant from Nigeria to Texas, and then up to Canada while still a boy.

6:16 ILB Tuf Borland, Ohio State. (RS Senior). 6’1”, 229 lbs. A Day 3 pick with a potentially sneaky upside to go along with the all-star name. The film is just okay, which adds up to “not good” when you factor in the marginal size. But he was also a 3-year captain chosen to make Ohio State’s coin toss pick in the BCS championship game; he played through significant injuries for a lot of his college career, including a not-fully-recovered Achilles in 2018; and he’s consistently been the ILB3 behind high end NFL talent. 100% a “play through the echo of the whistle” type of guy. Here is a December scouting profile from PFN.

6:16 ILB Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin. (Junior). 6’1”, 232 lbs. A smart, strong, impact ILB who may end up being an undersized 2-down player. There’s nothing wrong with his athleticism, it’s just open to question when you imagine the sort of special mismatch players and isolation schemes that NFL opponents will often bring to bear.

6:16 ILB Garret Wallow, TCU. (Senior). 6’2”, 230 lbs. A former Safety who matured into being an undersized ILB, Wallow brings a lot of range, attitude, and ferocity to the run support game, but lacks the size to be a pure Buck ILB like Vince Williams, and the versatility to be a true Mack ILB like Devin Bush. He will no doubt excel on special teams. Imagine a more Linebacker-ish Marcus Allen if you are desperate for a comp.

7:01 ILB Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt. (RS Junior). 6’3”, 225 lbs. A quick, easy summary: Moore is a pure Mack ILB with average athleticism. Those are valuable athletes that can help every team in lots of small ways, but the Steelers rely on really special athleticism for the Mack position, and that devalues his prospects for this particular team.

7:01 S/ILB Jamien Sherwood, Auburn. (Senior). 6’2”, 220 lbs.

2:01 CB/S Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse (RS Junior). 6’3”, 198 lbs.

2:01 ILB/SS Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (RS Junior). 6’2”, 216 lbs.

3:01 S Jevon Holland, Oregon (Junior). 6’1”, 196 lbs. A full sized Safety with the quickness and speed to return punts? Yep. Also known as a team leader and a solid tackler. It’s just… where are the splash plays a guy with that profile ought to be producing? He had something to prove in 2020, and that something could have easily pushed him into Round 1 contention. He opted out instead. This gif-heavy February scouting report ends with a Round 2 grade, describing him as a true Nickel DB whose talents spread from Nickel-CB out to single-high Safety. The NFL.com scouting profile seems to agree. The #2 Safety overall according to Bucky Brooks February list.

3:01 FS Trevon Moehrig, TCU (Junior). 6’1”, 208 lbs. Yes, I’ll say it: Minkah Lite. Moehrig is widely considered the best pure Safety in the class, with the size to play in the box and an even more natural fit as a play making, ball hawking, cover capable presence in the secondary. He’d be a clear Round 1 talent but for his only-acceptable tackling skills. Wesley Cantliffe’s gif-supported February scouting report is typical with it’s fringe-1st final grade. Same with this point-by-point scouting profile from early February.

3:01 S Hamsah Nasirildeen, Fla. St. (Senior). 6’3⅛”, 213 lbs. with lineman-length 34” arms and big 10” hands. A prospect whose athletic profile and potential really reminds you of Terrell Edmunds, right down to the “team leader” and “high character” aspects noted in the NFL.com scouting profile. Read this February scouting profile and you’ll see exactly what I mean. He looks like an oversized and physical box Safety – and he plays that role well – but he also has the speed and coverage ability to play deep. The only missing element is ball skills. Like Edmunds, Nasirlideen is much better at preventing or tackling the completion than he is at producing INT’s. Tore an ACL in November of 2019, and lost most of 2020 when he tweaked it again in the second week. This Giants-oriented February scouting profile ends with an excited “early starter” grade as a hybrid LB/Safety athlete. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported early March scouting report ends in a Round 3-4 grade based on questions about his physicality as a tackler and his pure athleticism in open space.

3:12 DB Shaun Wade, Ohio St. (RS Junior). 6’1”, 194 lbs.

3:24 FS Andre Cisco, Syracuse (Junior). 5’11¾”, 203 lbs. Excels as a playmaking centerpiece in the middle of the secondary, but needs to improve his tackling and overall oomph to be the same at the next level. Interviews will matter since he has a reputation for being either a step slow in his analysis and reaction, or hair trigger jumpy and easy for a good QB to manipulate. This brief but solid January scouting profile ended with a Top 50 grade. This goes to a 4-minute video scouting profile (not yet watched). This nice gif-supported February scouting report ends with a fringe-2nd grade after lauding the ball skills and instincts, but head-shaking at the erratic tackling. The NFL.com scouting profile considers him a boom or bust box Safety who should be a good backup with starter potential.

3:24 FS/DB Richie Grant, UCF (RS Senior). 5’11⅝”, 200 lbs. Will turn 24 as a rookie. An effective and rangy playmaker from the deep Safety role, with extensive special teams credentials and a love for that part of the game, Grant would rank a solid round higher on this Board if Pittsburgh did not have such a big preference for younger draft picks. Stood out brilliantly at the Senior Bowl, where he also played some Corner. This point-by-point scouting profile from early February ends in a solid Round 2 grade. Tom Mead’s gif-supported February scouting report ends in a Round 2-3 grade.

3:24 S Richard LeCounte III, Georgia (Senior). 5’10½”, 196 lbs. with 31⅝” arms. A good, solid, all around Safety who projects as a high floor, moderate ceiling kind of pick. Does everything well but is a little small, and has only NFL-good athleticism rather than the sort of eye popping native talent that Pittsburgh tends to prioritize. Here is a solid looking January scouting profile from PFN. Here is a good article on how he overcame a nasty motorcycle accident in the middle of the 2020 season. Here is a fare-thee-well scouting profile from a Georgia Bulldogs fan site. This article includes information on his role as a strong, heart-and-soul team leader.

3:24 S/CB Ar’Darius Washington, TCU (RS Sophomore). 5’8”, 179 lbs. 21 years old. Mike Hilton is a miniature CB with the ferocity and tackling skills to double as an ultra-mini Safety. This prospect is an ultra-mini Safety who’s got pretty solid slot-Corner skills. It’s just… that is a hard kind of hybrid role to carry off well when you’re up against NFL athletes. A very fun player to root for, but his stock is depressed because the physical odds are stacked against him to some extent. This point-by-point scouting profile thinks he can overcome those limitations, and thus ends with a strong Round 2 endorsement. This brief February scouting profile would agree on the Round 2-3 grade. This thorough, gif-heavy February scouting report ends with another Round 2-3 grade on a fairly common comparison to Tyrann Mathieu. This Mathieu-centric article calls Ar’Darius Washington and Elijah Molden his potential “disciples,” whatever that means.

4:01 DB Joshua Bledsoe, Missouri (Senior). 5’11”, 201 lbs. A good Nickel SAF/CB hybrid with the chops to play in the slot and cover all but the shiftiest WR’s. There is a lot of value there, particularly if the team loses both Sean Davis and Mike Hilton. There is no question at all about his potential to contribute on special teams. This goes to Tom Mead’s early February, gif-supported scouting report. This goes to a detailed, gif-supported interview with a Colts site where the interviewer got to ask questions about specific plays. Definitely worth a read. This goes to the first article in a series that will follow Bledsoe’s draft journey.

4:01 S Paris Ford, Pitt. (RS Junior). 6’0”, 190 lbs. His football IQ may be a year or two away from NFL standards, but he has all the talent and traits needed to be a multipurpose Safety who can thrive anywhere from in the box to single-high. Interviews will matter because those neck-up questions are the biggest ones in his profile. Opted out in the latter part of the 2020 season. This late January scouting profile from a Chiefs POV loves his devil may care aggressiveness, and sees that same asset as his main weakness.

4:01 DB James Wiggins, Cincinnati. (RS Senior). 5’11½”, 190 lbs. An A+ athlete who plays that hybrid role between an undersized box Safety and a full sized Nickel Corner, Wiggins projects as a sub package football specialist who might have a hard time finding snaps in the base defense when only four DB’s are on the field. Should be a special teams demon. Think of the Mike Hilton role with a bigger and maybe even more athletic player, but without the proven NFL instincts. He missed 2019 with a torn ACL but looked good in both 2018 and the 2020 Covid season. Here is Devin Jackson’s gif-supported February scouting report, which ends in a late-3rd grade. This goes to a January scouting profile from PFN, which questions his ability to stay healthy.

4:16 S Tyree Gillespie, Missouri. (Senior). 5’11⅞”, 207 lbs. An all around football player at the Safety position, held back by possessing only limited athleticism for all the good work he does. Plays a tough and physical game in the box, with good tackling skills but only-good hitting power. Is adequate playing deep because he plays smart, but can be beaten by pure speed. He also needs to be more consistent, especially at the next level where he’ll be dealing with better athletes. Should be a special teams demon. On paper he sounds like a young Dangerfield, and he could be even better if his football IQ develops. Here is a January scouting profile from PFN. This goes to a gif-supported January scouting report. Here is a Colts-oriented, gif-supported interview from February.

4:16 SS Talanoa Hufanga, USC (Junior). 6’1”, 215 lbs. A Strong Safety with that mysterious ability to flash off the screen out of nowhere and blow something up. He would benefit from wrapping up more and blowing up fewer, and could definitely improve some in the pass defense arena, but he ranks as high as you’re ever going to see on the “potential playmaker in the middle rounds” scale. Would have probably benefited from another year in college to hone his technical skills. This video-supported February scouting report from a Giants POV describes him as a smart, starter quality box Safety who may struggle when asked to stretch out of that mold. Tom Mead’s gif-supported March scouting report worries that he would be a box Safety with no ability in man coverage.

4:16 FS Caden Sterns, Texas (Junior). 6’0”, 210 lbs. A solid Free Safety prospect that excels in the secondary but gets weaker when asked to play in the box. Not ineffective, just not as good. A fine natural athlete who is considered an underperformer compared to the buzz he came into college with. Testing and interviews could both cause his prospects to either sink or sail. He came in as Bucky Brooks’ #3 Safety prospect in February. Lance Zierlein’s NFL.com scouting profile likes the physical assets but sees a variety of issues with instincts, tackling angles, and other ‘upstairs’ concerns. This Cowboys-oriented January scouting profile/interview with the Texas product ends in a Round 4 grade, as a traits-heavy developmental product who needs to work on his instincts and angles.

5:01 S Tariq Thompson, San Diego St. (Senior). 6’0”, 200 lbs. An intriguing player because he’s an okay Cover 2 Safety, but much better than that in the Nickel DB role that’s been occupied by Mike Hilton. Definitely one to keep an eye on as more information becomes available.

5:16 S Aashari Crosswell, Arizona St. (Junior). 6’0”, 196 lbs. A safety who excels at ball skills, playing in coverage and ball hawking on passing downs. Excellent ball skills, with coverage good enough to be a zone Corner but a bit too stiff to succeed in man. Gets people down but not a violent, impact tackler. Here is a nice preseason article from October to get some background.

5:16 S Divine Deablo, Va. Tech. (RS Senior). 6’3⅜”, 226 lbs. with 32 ¾” arms. A long, tall Safety with three years of starting experience and intriguing assets, but held back by being a very linear athlete. He would grade higher if he had the knack of being as intimidating as his size suggests he should be, but instead he’s just solid as a tackler. This goes to a combination scouting report and recorded interview from January. This Colts-oriented interview uses the idea that he is a “TE eraser” and someone who wants to be a Kam Chancellor type. Josh Carney’s gif-supported March scouting report sees more of a role player with special teams upside.

5:16 S Damar Hamlin, Pitt (RS Senior). 6’⅝”, 201 lbs. Just a solid, all-around Safety with the speed, smarts, athleticism, and tackling skills to do all the jobs this multifarious position can require. Could stand to be a little bigger, tackle better, and improve his man-coverage skills, but that is why he is a Day 3 Safety prospect. Here is a late January PFN scouting profile.

5:16 CB (SLOT) Tre Norwood, Oklahoma. (Senior). 5’11⅞”, 192 lbs. with extremely short 29⅛” arms.

6:01 S Reed Blankenship, Middle Tenn. (Senior). 6’1”, 196 lbs. A solid Safety with good but not great athleticism suitable to playing the backup role so long and capably occupied by Jordan Dangerfield. Probably will not be a starter, but has a high special teams and useful backup floor. Would rank higher if the production had come against a higher level of competition. Went into the 2020 season with enormous buzz as a potential draft sleeper, as shown by this exciting, gif-supported September scouting report from PFN and this gif-supported October scouting report. He played well in 2020, but not up to that standard.

6:01 DB Trill Williams, Syracuse. (Junior). 6’1”, 198 lbs.

6:16 S Darrik Forrest, Cincinnati. (Senior). 6’0”, 198 lbs. A smart team leader and communicator in the secondary who does everything okay, but lacks any standout traits to suggest he could be more than a backup in the NFL. The sort of player who will delight coaches with a decade of savvy depth and special teams, but incur fan level fury until he turns into a fond memory we suddenly miss. Here is a 20 minute video interview with a draftnik site from February.

6:16 S Jamar Johnson, Indiana. (Junior). 6’1”, 197 lbs. Thanks to posters Quiet Rivers and Douglas Proostrong for finding this Day 3 Safety who can tackle, make plays, and generally do the job either deep or in the box. He’s lined up in both safety spots and sometimes even as a Nickel DB. Extensive special teams experience. Would rank higher if he’d ever been more than solid in any given area.

6:16 DB Robert Rochell, Cen. Arkansas. (RS Senior). 6’0”, 195 lbs.

6:16 S/ILB JaCoby Stevens, LSU. (Senior). 6’1”, 216 lbs. A hybrid between a large box Safety and a miniature ILB, he plays a smart, instinctive, and active game comparable to Marcus Allen (a 2018 5th round pick) and Antoine Brooks Jr. (2020 6th rounder). Almost sure to be a special teams ace and valuable core player, but where is the roster spot given who the Steelers already have? Devin Jackson’s gif-supported early March scouting report could see him going as early as Round 4 to the right team.

7:01 S/ILB Jamien Sherwood, Auburn. (Senior). 6’2”, 220 lbs. Another player designed for that modern “dimebacker” role that Marcus Allen and Antoine Brooks Jr. were drafted to fill: a big box Safety who’s a little less athletic than you want for that role, but has better coverage chops than most ILB’s, and who will excel as a special teams player core locker room presence. A genuine football player, but one of a type the Steelers already have.

7:01 S/ILB Christian Uphoff, Ill. St. (Senior). 6’2½”, 213 lbs.

7:01 S/ILB Christian Uphoff, Ill. St. (Senior). 6'2½", 213 lbs. A hybrid box Safety/ILB with a bit more boom-or-bust to the equation because he put up better film than the others ranked in this Day 3 tier, but did so against lesser competition. His stock went up with a solid performance at the Senior Bowl, which proved he belongs with the other future NFL talent.

1:05 CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama (Junior). 6’1”, 203 lbs. The best cover Corner in the draft, and he tackles too. It will be a shock if he drops out of the Top 10.

1:10 CB Caleb Farley, Va. Tech. (RS Junior). 6’2”, 197 lbs. Smart and amazingly athletic, Farley was a high school QB who converted to WR in college, and then over to CB without missing a beat. Would probably rank in the Top 5 if he’d managed to stay consistently healthy and hadn’t opted out of the 2020 Covid season. Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to a young Jimmy Smith of the Ravens. Take my advice and do not read Owen Straley’s gif-supported February scouting report, because it Ain’t Gonna Happen and why dream about what you can’t have?

1:25 CB Jaycee Horn, S. Car. (Junior). 6’1”, 205 lbs. Will be 21 on draft day. The classic draft dilemma with Corners: are length, speed, and skill going to be enough, even with sterling NFL bloodlines like a Pro Bowl WR as your dad? All eyes are on the film studies and reports about whether his COD ability is also up to NFL standards. Wesley Cantliffe’s gif-supported January scouting report offers one analyst’s confident opinion that he will be more than fine, at least for press-man coverage. It helps that Horn plays a good, physical game in run support, but he is handsy and should be expected to produce an annoying number of PI penalties until his habits, technique, and confidence mature to where everyone expects.

2:01 CB Tyson Campbell, Georgia (Junior). 6’1”, 193 lbs. with 32” arms. Long and wiry, with track-level speed, excellent COD skills, and the pop to play in zone too. He also tackles well for someone with his build. The assets are all there, and the coverage is proven; the flaw is an apparent lack of the ballhawk gene, issues in zone coverage, and a tendency to get beat on 50/50 balls by physical receivers. James Wilford’s gif-supported January scouting report ends with an early-2nd grade. This point-by-point February scouting report agrees on Round 2 after balancing the freak athleticism and press-man dominance with his lack of hands and limitations when playing zone.

2:01 CB Asante Samuel Jr., Fla. St. (Junior). 5’10”, 185 lbs. His father was an all-star Corner for many years, and has every reason to be proud of his son. Junior could use some time in an NFL strength program, but he is physical enough to project as a high floor prospect with a ceiling held back only by the size limitations. Super quick, very sound (especially in off coverage), and well ahead of the game in the smarts department. The Steelers have luxuriated in the 1-2 punch of Hilton and Sutton as multipurpose, slot-capable Corners. Samuel Jr. would fit right in. James Wilford’s gif-supported Depot scouting report from late January ends in a late-1st grade based on the pro ready skill set.

3:01 CB Paulson Adebo, Stanford (Senior). 6’1”, 190 lbs. Opted out of 2020, which is a shame because he had a lot to prove. Has he added the strength he needed? Did he improve on all those little flaws that plagued him in 2019? If so, he deserves an early-1st grade. If not, he could end up falling into the category of being “only” a Seattle-type, Cover-3 Corner. A prospect whose grade is very likely to change as the film watchers dig in for a closer look.

3:01 CB D.J. Daniel, Georgia (Senior). 5’11⅝’, 183 lbs. with long 33” arms. A very toolsy CB with exactly the length, speed, physicality, and COD skills you look for. The main flaws seem to be a tendency to take the cheese, and then to get grabby when he gets caught by a double move.

3:12 CB/DB Elijah Molden, Washington (Senior). 5’10”, 190 lbs. Your classic “quicker than fast” guy, several reports have emphasized that he is a pure football player at heart who does the little things well. Excellent instincts; excellent ball skills; excellent tackling pound-for-pound; etc. What he lacks is the long speed and extra inches to play on the boundary. A good, interior piece of the secondary but limited to that role. Owen Straley’s gif-supported February scouting report lauds Molden’s “impressive combination of patience and physicality” before ending with a fringe-2nd grade as a starting Nickel DB to replace Mike Hilton. This Mathieu-centric article calls Ar’Darius Washington and Elijah Molden his potential “disciples,” whatever that means.

3:12 CB Aaron Robinson, UCF by way of Alabama (RS Senior). 5’11½”, 190 lbs. with 30” arms. Originally recruited to Alabama, where he earned limited snaps as a freshman, he transferred back to his home state in search of more playing time. Has nice quick feet and nervy reaction time, but falls a bit because he has cover-safety COD skills that will limit him to being a puzzle piece in sub packages. Daniel Jeremiah had him at #39 in his initial Top 50, calling him an immediate starter as a Nickel CB in the slot. Owen Straley’s gif-supported March scouting report has him more around player 100, describing a player who is bigger, faster, and just as physical as Mike Hilton, but too stiff to handle all of Hilton’s man-coverage duties from the slot.

3:12 DB Shaun Wade, Ohio St. (RS Junior). 6’1”, 194 lbs. Turns 23 as a rookie. No school has produced more and better DB’s than Ohio State over the past decade, with even the over-drafted ones (Eli Apple, Bradley Robey, etc.) eventually turning out to be basically solid. Wade is the next one up, a 6’1” specimen who’s played best in the slot where quickness is supremely important, his length almost a disadvantage, and his combination of tackling and blitzing prowess show best. Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to Minkah Fitzpatrick, but that was after 2019. Wade struggled mightily as a boundary Corner in 2020; so much so that he’s now viewed as more of a multitool DB than a true Corner. That limits his value significantly compared to the Top-15 buzz after 2019. But that “multitool DB floor” is still a valuable player (“bigger and better version of Mike Hilton” is nothing to scoff at!), the ceiling is very high, and there is that tantalizing chance he could convert to the true Free Safety spot his build and athletic skills seem to suggest. Owen Straley’s gif-supported February scouting profile makes exactly that comparison – to a larger and more physical Mike Hilton – and then ends with a Round 4-5 grade. The pure athleticism and Safety upside justify a slightly higher grade on this board, with due warning. Be sure to read this excellent NFL.com article for background about the young man himself, and what makes him tick. We rarely get that kind of human access, and it matters.

3:12 S/CB Ar’Darius Washington, TCU (RS Sophomore). 5’8”, 179 lbs.

3:24 CB Camryn Bynum, California. (RS Senior). 6’0⅜”, 198 lbs. with short 30¼” arms. A high floor prospect that film watchers will love for his loose hips, tight game, and long experience. His play simply does not have many of those holes that makes the critics say, “Gotcha!” Moves smoothly and fluidly when keeping in sync, tackles well, and plays a physical brand of football. All that’s missing is that bit of special something that sets the CB1’s apart, and allows them to deal with the athletic freaks that populate NFL receiver rooms nowadays. A much safer bet than most Day 3 prospects, but lacking the physical assets to push his stock up even higher. This goes to Alex Kozora’s gif-supported February scouting report, which ends in a mid- to late-3rd grade due to questions about his ability to play anywhere but as an outside Corner.

3:24 CB Keith Taylor, Wash. (Senior). 6’2⅜”, 191 lbs. with 31” arms. Tall and long, with adequate speed and COD ability. Sounds like one of those players who needs to be in a defense like Seattle’s, doesn’t it? OTOH, he’s had some success in the slot, and stood out as one of the most complete CB’s at the Senior Bowl, so maybe he is more mobile than his build suggests. Smart, tackles well, understands physicality, and knows how to use his length.

3:24 CB Ambry Thomas, Mich. (Senior). 5’11⅞”, 189 lbs. with 31⅛” arms. Will be 21 on draft day. A promising, quite physical press Corner in 2019 who had a lot of people excited to see his next step. Alas, but he opted out of 2020, thereby missing a chance to boost his stock and leaving all the question marks in place. One has to assume a redshirt year because there is no way to know how much he’s improved, if at all.

4:01 CB Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon (Senior). 5’11”, 202 lbs. A solid, all around football player who happens to play or the Corner side of the CB/S hybrid types. Here is a nice March interview with TDN.

4:01 CB Israel Mukuamu, S. Car. (Junior). 6’3”, 205 lbs. Length, physicality, and experience make him a hot prospect as a pure boundary Corner, but he can be burned by pure speed, superior quickness, and sharp route running. Ideal for a Seattle Cover-3 system, but does he fit what Pittsburgh wants?

4:01 CB Kary Vincent Jr., LSU (Senior). 5’10”, 190 lbs. Opted out of 2020, which is going to make him an object of much dispute in the draft community because proving a more advanced technique could have shot him toward Round 1 consideration. Or not. Vincent has world class speed and NFL quickness to match. That’s rare. He is a little on the small side, and it shows in his tackling, but he has everything else you look for in the Sutton type of slot Corner, and the combination of just enough size with exceptional speed suggests a potential to play on the boundary too. It’s just that he’s never shown all that in college, and thanks to Covid he never will. Owen Straley’s gif-supported January scouting report catches the essence quite well, especially if you take some time to go through the discussion in the comments.

4:16 CB Rodarius Williams, Okla. St. (RS Senior). 6’⅛”, 193 lbs. with 31” arms. Will turn 25 during his rookie season, which earns a full round discount for the youth-loving Steelers. A 4-year starter with very good length, and also technique – at least for what he’s been asked to do, which is primarily off and zone coverage. His college defense also trained him to have a horror of getting beat deep, which makes him vulnerable in the short passing game. But was it just the defense, or also some hard to see issue with his physical talents?

5:01 CB Shakur Brown, Mich. St. (RS Junior). 5’11”, 180 lbs. Justin Layne’s college successor does not have the same length, but may have more versatility as an inside/outside cover man with good press coverage skills. The main concern is that he’s a one year wonder who only made it onto the field in 2019, and who played far better in 2020 than he did during the year before. If you go by 2020 he is a scrappy, physical player who can function in various roles, including run support despite his size. More tape would have really helped his stock, but… Covid. Here is an upbeat article with coach’s comments from after he declared in December.

5:01 CB Tre Brown, Oklahoma. (Senior). 5’9½”, 188 lbs. with short 30¼” arms. Plays a nervy, reactive, physical game to compensate, but it (a) gets over the line at times into being grabby, (b) can make him fall for double moves, and (c) cannot prevent him from being little-brothered by superior size and strength. Has kick return experience to support his stock. Alex Kozora’s gif-supported February scouting report ends in a Day 3 grade as a CB limited to slot duties.

5:01 CB Thomas Graham Jr., Oregon. (Senior). 5’10½”, 193 lbs. with 31” arms. An interesting problem because he looks like he ought to be a slot Corner, but has never done it and does not display the sort of hair trigger, nervy physicality that typifies the type. He also plays a very physical, press-oriented game that suggests a beat-you-up type of player, but he is a weak tackler who opponents have targeted in the run game. As Owen Straley’s late January, gif-supported scouting report points out, this adds up to a Steven Nelson type who excels at covering receivers of all shapes and sizes but has a “great CB2” ceiling. Press man is his best game, though he’s capable enough in all techniques, but “capable” just about covers it. Not a special teams ace, not a future star, not a versatile chess piece; just an outside Corner who succeeds at the main part of his job.

5:01 CB Nick McCloud, Notre Dame. (RS Senior). 6’0”, 192 lbs. Transferred to Notre Dame for his final year of eligibility, and played well enough to get on everyone’s radar. An all around CB awaiting some focused attention from the film watchers.

5:01 CB Bryce Thompson, Tennessee. (Junior). 5’11”, 190 lbs. A fluid, fast enough cover corner with good burst, Thompson had some early round buzz in the 2020 preseason, but also has a misdemeanor domestic assault charge on his record that led to a three week suspension. It does not sound serious, but sometimes that kind of smoke has deeper roots and it needs to be investigated. A willing tackler despite his modest size.

5:01 CB Marco Wilson, Florida. (RS Junior). 6’0”, 190 lbs. The little brother of 2017 Round 2 bust Quincy Wilson, Marco started at Florida from day 1 as a true Freshman (2017), tore an ACL in 2018, and then came back as a starter in 2019 and 2020. He’s played both outside and in a Hiltonesque slot role. Excels as a blitzer and tackler, with great burst. No great shakes as true coverage Corner, however, particularly in press technique.

5:01 DB Trill Williams, Syracuse. (Junior). 6’1”, 198 lbs. Known as a versatile, SPARQ-y prospect with a nose for the ball, and the talent to shift from Safety, to slot, to outside CB, but needs ever more help with his technique as you get him further away from the central part of that range. Good burst to play zone, but does he have the smooth COD skills to play outside a Seattle Cover-3 scheme that protects its Corners? Here is a January scouting profile from a site that covers his college.

5:16 CB Thomas Graham Jr., Oregon. (Senior). 5’10½”, 193 lbs. with 31” arms. Started as a true freshman in 2017, and then achieved lights out results in 2018 and 2019 – without impressing reviewers as a true NFL athlete. His top end speed is suspect, and so is his burst. He is very sticky, however, and has the much sought fluidity in his COD. That makes him sound like a good slot corner, but despite his size he is an awful tackler. The PFN scouting profile basically pegs him as a high floor, low ceiling prospect with a Round 3-5 grade. Another Steve Nelson type?

5:16 CB Olaijah Griffin, USC. (Junior). 6’0”, 180 lbs. A good part of Steelers Nation will object because his father is a rap producer, and there is a lingering stink from Lev Bell’s ventures in that direction, but Griffin is a pretty solid prospect for later in the draft. He’s described as a smart, physical press corner who plays with good discipline, tackles well, fights for the ball, and has plus athleticism. This goes to an upbeat 2019 article on Griffin’s comeback from a double shoulder surgery.

5:16 CB (SLOT) Tre Norwood, Oklahoma. (Senior). 5’11⅞”, 192 lbs. with extremely short 29⅛” arms. A very hard player to grade. First he was known as a slick moving but badly undersized H.S. player who came to campus at 165 lbs. He got onto the field for 5 games anyway, and has now grown to a still-stringy 192. Then he shot onto the scene as a dual CB/Safety in 2018, but missed his would-be showcase year in 2019 due to a preseason, noncontact ACL tear. So 2020 was going to be big, and then… Covid. He played well anyway, but there were not many games. [Sigh]. Moves extremely well and has a nose for the football, but is severely short in the measurable length. Played both inside and outside in college, but projects best to the NFL in the slot. Here is a late January PFN scouting profile.

6:01 CB Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky by way of LSU. (RS Sophomore). 6’1”, 191 lbs. He’s got the measurements and he’s got the SPARQ score, but there is little film on which to base a real opinion. He reportedly looked fairly good in 2020 against very good competition such as TE/WR Kyle Pitts and the Alabama legion of legends, but also looked as inexperienced in the neck up department as his 20 game career would suggest.

6:01 DB Robert Rochell, Cen. Arkansas. (RS Senior). 5’11⅞”, 198 lbs. with long 32⅜” arms. Described as a freak athlete who should have a monstrous SPARQ score, Rochell had a tremendous 2019 season but seemed to plateau as a Corner during 2020 despite the lower level of competition. Plays a tough guy, press man style of coverage but was grabby even for college and had difficulty with the higher level of competition at the Senior Bowl. His p traits allow for a projection to Safety if Corner does not work out. Here is a pump-you-up video scouting profile from back in September.