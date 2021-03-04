2021 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Enshrinement Ceremony Tickets Go On Sale Friday

Are you planning on going to Canton, OH this summer to take in the Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend, which will feature several former Pittsburgh Steelers getting enshrined as members of the 2021 class? If so, the following news should excite you.
Tickets for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony go on sale Friday, March 5 at 10 a.m., the organization announced on Wednesday.
Former Steelers guard Alan Faneca and scout Bill Nunn are members of this year’s Class of 2021, along with Tom Flores, Calvin Johnson, John Lynch, Peyton Manning, Drew Pearson and Charles Woodson. Tickets range from $29 to $199 and can be purchased by visiting profootballhof.com/tickets/ or by buying them in person at the Hall of Fame’s box office.
The induction ceremony for the Class of 2021 has now been scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 8 at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. On Saturday, Aug. 7, the Class of 2020 will be enshrined at the same venue, as their ceremony that was originally scheduled for last summer was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Three former members of the Steelers organization are a part of the Class of 2020 in Troy Polamalu, Donnie Shell and Bill Cowher.
The remainder of the 2020 Centennial Class of 2020 include: Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Harold Carmichael, Jimbo Covert, Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Winston Hill, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Jimmy Johnson, Alex Karras, Steve Sabol, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie, Ed Sprinkle, Paul Tagliabue, and George Young.
This year’s enshrinement week includes the Hall of Fame game being played on Thursday, Aug. 5, between the Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff for that contest is set for 8 p.m. The game was rescheduled after being postponed along with the Class of 2020 enshrinement ceremony due to the pandemic. Tickets for the Hall of Fame game are already on sale.