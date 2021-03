2021 NFL Scouting Combine Invite List Includes 323 Players

The NFL released the annual list of players that have been invited to the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. The list includes 323 draft prospects who have been invited to participate in this year’s NFL combine in Indianapolis, which will take on a much different format in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFL informed teams well over a month ago via a memo that the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine would officially be changing formats. Among the alterations will be no in-person workouts at the combine as they will take place at annual college pro days. All interviews and psychological testing will be virtual and there will be limited in-person medical exams.

Regardless of the changes, having the full list of players invited to participate in whatever the combine will be this year is at least something.