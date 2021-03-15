2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker – Signings & Re-signings

The 2021 free agency legal tampering is now underway and we will track the comings, goings, news and notes of the signings and re-0sifgnings in this thread for the next several days.
|2020 TEAM
|PLAYER
|POS
|2021 TEAM
|Deal
|Titans
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|Patriots
|4 years, $50 million
|Dolphins
|Davon Godchaux
|NT
|Patriots
|2-years, up to $16 million
|Lions
|Romeo Okwara
|DE
|Lions
|3-years, $39 million
|Jets
|Pat Elflein
|OL
|Panthers
|3-years, $13.5 million
|Buccaneers
|Shaq Barrett
|OLB
|Buccaneers
|4-years, up to $72 million
|Bills
|Andre Roberts
|WR
|Texans
|2-years, up to $5.95 million
|Dolphins
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|LB
|Texans
|1-year, up to $3.25 million
|49ers
|Jason Verrett
|CB
|49ers
|1-year, up to $6.5 million
|Ravens
|Matt Judon
|OLB
|Patriots
|4-years, $56 million
|Eagles
|Jalen Mills
|DB
|Patriots
|4-years, $24 million
|Cardinals
|Marcus Golden
|OLB
|Cardinals
|2-years, ?
|Bears
|Roy Robertson-Harris
|OLB
|Jaguars
|3-years, $24.4 million