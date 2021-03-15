Article

2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker – Signings & Re-signings

Posted on

The 2021 free agency legal tampering is now underway and we will track the comings, goings, news and notes of the signings and re-0sifgnings in this thread for the next several days.

 

2020 TEAM PLAYER POS 2021 TEAM Deal
Titans Jonnu Smith TE Patriots 4 years, $50 million
Dolphins Davon Godchaux NT Patriots 2-years, up to $16 million
Lions Romeo Okwara DE Lions 3-years, $39 million
Jets Pat Elflein OL Panthers 3-years, $13.5 million
Buccaneers Shaq Barrett OLB Buccaneers 4-years, up to $72 million
Bills Andre Roberts WR Texans 2-years, up to $5.95 million
Dolphins Kamu Grugier-Hill LB Texans 1-year, up to $3.25 million
49ers Jason Verrett CB 49ers 1-year, up to $6.5 million
Ravens Matt Judon OLB Patriots 4-years, $56 million
Eagles Jalen Mills DB Patriots 4-years, $24 million
Cardinals Marcus Golden OLB Cardinals 2-years, ?
Bears Roy Robertson-Harris OLB Jaguars 3-years, $24.4 million

 

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top