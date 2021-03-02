2021 Free Agents Analysis: RB Trey Edmunds – Street FA – Re-Signed

Player: Trey Edmunds

Position: Running Back

Experience: 3 Years

Free Agent Status: Street – Re-Signed

2020 Salary Cap Hit: $264,706

2020 Season Breakdown:

Not a lot to say about Trey Edmunds in his fourth season in the NFL, and third with the Steelers. The veteran running back had his least distinguished season yet, spending most of the year on the practice squad, finishing on injured reserve, and in between only logging a total of 33 snaps, only seven of which came on offense.

In fact, not only did he receive not a single carry, he was not targeted in the passing game, either. He also received no touches back in 2018, his first season with the Steelers, during which he played zero snaps on offense, but he did play more actively on special teams.

Edmunds made the initial practice squad and spent the first two months there before he was signed to the 53-man roster in conjunction with Chris Wormley going on injured reserve. He would be waived just a week later, along with Stefen Wisniewski, in order to sign Avery Williamson and Jayrone Elliott, who were brought in due to injuries at linebacker.

He found himself back on the 53 a few days later after a number of players missed time due to the Covid-19 protocols, and would last a few weeks, but ultimately was placed on injured reserve in late November.

He remained there throughout the rest of the year, then was waived on January 12. That put him on waivers, and three days later, he was re-signed to a futures deal.

Free Agency Outlook:

This one is a bit convoluted and on technicality because of the way the 2020 season ended for Trey Edmunds. Because he finished the season on the Reserve/Injured List and was then waived, he no longer was a member of a club.

That means that rather than having a traditional free agent designation—in his case, with three accrued seasons, he would have been a restricted free agent—he was instead a ‘street’ free agent, making him eligible to sign with any team at any time.

The Steelers opted to re-sign him on a Reserve/Future contract, on which he is set to earn the minimum salary for his level of accrued experience in 2021, which is $850,000—yes, salaries are going up. That was a part of the last CBA.

The question is, of course, whether or not he makes the team, which is unlikely. He hasn’t been on the day-one 53-man roster any year in Pittsburgh, but has stuck around on the practice squad, and would get called up due to injury.

That’s reflected in the fact that he only earned a little over $250,000 last year, because he was only on the 53-man roster for a handful of games. For most of the year, he was earning practice squad paychecks.