Zach Banner Announces He’s Staying Off Social Media Until He Signs New Contract

With less than three weeks remaining before he becomes an unrestricted free agent, Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Zach Banner continues to rehab his surgically repaired right knee that he injured in the 2020 Week 1 game against the New York Giants. While Banner has been very active on social media for most of the time he’s been with the Steelers, he announced Sunday that he’s backing off posting for the time being and at least until he signs a new contract.

Locking it down on social and media until my new contract is signed. 🤫🔒 Stay tuned… #HulkSmash — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) February 28, 2021

Banner, who has been training out in Redondo Beach, CA with Tim Caron of Allegiate Gym the last several weeks to get himself ready for the 2021 season, announced on Sunday that he will essentially be going dark on his social media accounts until he signs a new contract.

Last offseason, Banner signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract in the middle of March and he went on to win the starting right tackle spot for the 2020 season during training camp. His 2020 season only lasted less than one game, however, as he suffered a torn ACL in the second half of the team’s regular season road opener against the Giants. Surgery quickly followed and Banner was placed on the Steelers Reserve/Injured list.

It’s expected that Banner will sign another one-year contract with the Steelers this offseason. Should that ultimately happen, it’s a good bet that Banner will open the 2021 season as the Steelers starter at either right or left tackle. The Steelers are expected to lose starting left tackle Alejandro Villanueva this offseason to unrestricted free agency.