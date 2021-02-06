Watch: The Depot 180 – February 5th – Episode 97

Episode 97 – February 5th, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

The Steelers signed another couple position coaches as Mike Sullivan joined the team as the quarterbacks coach and Chris Morgan backfilled the assistant offensive line coaching vacancy. I talk about both of their experience and their roadmap to success on the team. I also discussed the salary cap and the sentiments of some of the players set to enter free agency from the Steelers.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version