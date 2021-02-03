Watch: The Depot 180 – February 2nd – Episode 96

Episode 96 – February 2nd, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

Today I talked about the new offensive line coach, Adrian Klemm and the Steelers’ hire from within philosophy. I also discuss reserve/futures contracts and the salary cap still being up in the air.

