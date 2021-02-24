Watch: The Depot 180 – February 23rd – Episode 100

Episode 100 – February 23rd, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

Thank you to everyone following along as I closed out the 100th episode. Today, I discussed the Ben Roethlisberger drama as it unfolded over the past week culminating in reports that Ben Roethlisberger will in fact return to the team. I talked about what’s next for the Steelers and the salary cap situation that is looming over the team.

