Watch: The Depot 180 – February 12th – Episode 99

Episode 99 – February 12th, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

Today I discussed the retirement of Maurkice Pouncey and recapped his career accolades.

There will be no new episodes next week as we take a break from the videos while the news cycle slows down. I will resume posting on Feb. 23rd.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version