Watch: The #1 Area Of Dwayne Haskins’ Game He Must Improve

Bringing you guys another tape breakdown. Know the Pittsburgh Steelers signed QB Dwayne Haskins a couple weeks ago but we’re circling back to his tape to look at where he must improve in order to salvage his NFL career. Of Haskins’ 14 career INTs, 11 of them have come against zone. Today’s video shows some of his issues with ball placement, timing, and processing against zone. Haskins has plenty of flaws in his game but this is arguably his biggest.

