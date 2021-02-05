Watch: Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith Surprises Mother With New Vehicle

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith made this Super Bowl week a memorable one for his mother as she now owns a new vehicle thanks to her son.

On Thursday, Highsmith, the Steelers 2020 third-round draft pick out of Charlotte, posted a video on his Instagram account of him surprising his mother with a new vehicle. She was quite appreciative as you will see in the video.

Highsmith, who now projects to be the Steelers starter opposite fellow outside linebacker T.J. Watt moving forward, registered a very nice rookie season in 2020 as he recorded 42 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, six quarterback hits, one interception and pass defensed in the 309 total defensive snaps that he played.