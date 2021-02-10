Article

The Winner Of The Super Bowl LV Prop Contest Is …

I have finally gotten around to scoring the submissions I received for the Super Bowl LV Prop Contest and while three different people correctly guessed 13 of the 20 questions, Ralph Myers (ratsotex) won the tiebreaker with a total points guess of 46.

Below are the prop questions that were asked this year in addition to the answers that Ralph provided as well as the correct answers.

There will now be a 24 hour period in order for anyone to contest the results and after that, Ralph will receive his winnings via Paypal.

Thank you to everyone that participated in this year’s contest and you can count on us holding another one next year.

Question Given Answer Correct Answer
1 – How long will it take Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church to sing the national anthem? Over/Under 119.5 seconds Over Over
2 – What will the result of the coin toss be? Heads/Tails Heads Heads
3 – Who will win the coin toss? Chiefs/Buccaneers Chiefs Chiefs
4 – What will the first offensive play of the game be? Run/Pass Run Pass
5 – Which team will commit the first penalty of the game? Chiefs/Buccaneers Chiefs Buccaneers
6 – Will there be a score in the first four minutes and 30 seconds of the game? Yes/No Yes No
7 – What will the first scoring play of the game be? Touchdown/Field Goal/Safety Field Goal Field Goal
8 – Which team will score first? Chiefs/Buccaneers Chiefs Chiefs
9 – Which team will record the first QB sack? Chiefs/Buccaneers Chiefs Chiefs
10 – What will be the result of the first Coach’s Challenge? Overturned/Stands Stands Stands
11 – Will Rob Gronkowski score a TD? Yes/No Yes Yes
12 – Will Travis Kelce score a TD? Yes/No Yes No
13 – Will there be a missed extra point after a touchdown in the game? Yes/No No No
14 – Will a two-point conversion be attempted in the game? Yes/No No No
15 – Will Tom Brady throw an interception? Yes/No Yes No
16 – How many passing yards will Patrick Mahomes have? Over/Under 335.5 yards Under Under
17 – Who will record more receiving yards? Tyreek Hill/Mike Evans Tyreek Hill Tyreek Hill
18 – Who will record more rushing yards? Clyde Edwards-Helaire/Leonard Fournette Leonard Fournette Leonard Fournette
19 – What will be the longest successful field goal of the game? Over/Under 47.5 yards Under Over
20 – Which team will win the Super Bowl? Chiefs/Buccaneers Chiefs Buccaneers
TIEBREAKER: Total points scored by both teams combined 46 40
