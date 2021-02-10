The Winner Of The Super Bowl LV Prop Contest Is …

I have finally gotten around to scoring the submissions I received for the Super Bowl LV Prop Contest and while three different people correctly guessed 13 of the 20 questions, Ralph Myers (ratsotex) won the tiebreaker with a total points guess of 46.
Below are the prop questions that were asked this year in addition to the answers that Ralph provided as well as the correct answers.
There will now be a 24 hour period in order for anyone to contest the results and after that, Ralph will receive his winnings via Paypal.
Thank you to everyone that participated in this year’s contest and you can count on us holding another one next year.
|Question
|Given Answer
|Correct Answer
|1 – How long will it take Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church to sing the national anthem? Over/Under 119.5 seconds
|Over
|Over
|2 – What will the result of the coin toss be? Heads/Tails
|Heads
|Heads
|3 – Who will win the coin toss? Chiefs/Buccaneers
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|4 – What will the first offensive play of the game be? Run/Pass
|Run
|Pass
|5 – Which team will commit the first penalty of the game? Chiefs/Buccaneers
|Chiefs
|Buccaneers
|6 – Will there be a score in the first four minutes and 30 seconds of the game? Yes/No
|Yes
|No
|7 – What will the first scoring play of the game be? Touchdown/Field Goal/Safety
|Field Goal
|Field Goal
|8 – Which team will score first? Chiefs/Buccaneers
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|9 – Which team will record the first QB sack? Chiefs/Buccaneers
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|10 – What will be the result of the first Coach’s Challenge? Overturned/Stands
|Stands
|Stands
|11 – Will Rob Gronkowski score a TD? Yes/No
|Yes
|Yes
|12 – Will Travis Kelce score a TD? Yes/No
|Yes
|No
|13 – Will there be a missed extra point after a touchdown in the game? Yes/No
|No
|No
|14 – Will a two-point conversion be attempted in the game? Yes/No
|No
|No
|15 – Will Tom Brady throw an interception? Yes/No
|Yes
|No
|16 – How many passing yards will Patrick Mahomes have? Over/Under 335.5 yards
|Under
|Under
|17 – Who will record more receiving yards? Tyreek Hill/Mike Evans
|Tyreek Hill
|Tyreek Hill
|18 – Who will record more rushing yards? Clyde Edwards-Helaire/Leonard Fournette
|Leonard Fournette
|Leonard Fournette
|19 – What will be the longest successful field goal of the game? Over/Under 47.5 yards
|Under
|Over
|20 – Which team will win the Super Bowl? Chiefs/Buccaneers
|Chiefs
|Buccaneers
|TIEBREAKER: Total points scored by both teams combined
|46
|40