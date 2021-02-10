The Winner Of The Super Bowl LV Prop Contest Is …

I have finally gotten around to scoring the submissions I received for the Super Bowl LV Prop Contest and while three different people correctly guessed 13 of the 20 questions, Ralph Myers (ratsotex) won the tiebreaker with a total points guess of 46.

Below are the prop questions that were asked this year in addition to the answers that Ralph provided as well as the correct answers.

There will now be a 24 hour period in order for anyone to contest the results and after that, Ralph will receive his winnings via Paypal.

Thank you to everyone that participated in this year’s contest and you can count on us holding another one next year.