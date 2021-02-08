The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Super Bowl Recap, 2021 HOF Class, T.J. Watt, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 80 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to recapping Super Bowl LV and if there is anything we can take away from it when it comes to the outlook for the 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers. We also talk about some key stats from the 2020 season as well.
The 2021 Hall of Fame class was announced over the weekend, so Alex and I go over that group of individuals and if the selection committee got it right this year. We also go over what Peter King did in his voting and more. With Alan Faneca and Bill Nunn now in the Hall of Fame, is Steelers quarterback Benn Roethlisberger the next member of the organization we can look forward to being placed in Canton? We discuss that topic a while.
Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt was beaten out by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald Saturday night for the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year award so Alex and I obviously spend a little time on that topic in this show.
We go over another coaching hire the Steelers made since our last show and parse a few things that new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm had to see in a recent interview this weekend.
The New Orleans Saints recently restructured the contract of quarterback Drew Brees so Alex and I spend time breaking down what happened there and how in no way it can be compared to the Steelers and what they’re likely to do with Roethlisberger in the next five weeks.
We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Monday show before turning our attention to several questions we received from listeners of the show since Friday.
