The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Sullivan Choice, 2021 HOF Class, JuJu, Super Bowl LV Picks, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 79 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the recent announcement that Mike Sullivan is being named the new quarterbacks coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. We talk about what he looks like on paper, his history, and more.

What will the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class look like and will former members of the Steelers, Alan Faneca and Bill Nunn, be included in it? Alex and I have a long talk about that subject and make our predictions for the 2021 class that will be announced Saturday night.

Will T.J. Watt beat out Aaron Donald for Defensive Player of the Year for 2020 Saturday night? Alex and I talk about that as well.

There was some big NFL salary cap news to pass along from the last 48 hours, so Alex and I make sure to do that and go over the impact on the Steelers.

Steelers wide receiver JuJu smith-Schuster had an interesting interview on the radio a few days ago so Alex and I parse some quotes and talk about him and the rise of TikTok videos.

Super Bowl LV will take place Sunday night, so Alex and I preview that game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We make our Super Bowl LV picks and even do a few props.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Friday show before turning our attention to several questions we received from listeners of the show since Wednesday.

