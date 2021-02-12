The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Pouncey Retiring, J.J. Watt Release, Trask Eval, Edmunds Progress, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 82 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey announce his retirement Friday morning After 11 seasons in the NFL and what it means to the team from several aspects. We go over cap savings, likely replacements and more.

The Houston Texans and defensive end J.J. Watt agreed to part ways on Friday and now Steelers fans are pining for him to join his brothers in Pittsburgh for the 2021 season. We go over the likelihood of the Steelers signing Watt in the coming weeks.

There’s a new update as it relates to the 2021 NFL salary cap so Alex and I are of course all over that. We talk a little about if the cap has a chance at coming in flat in 2021 if new television deals get done with the NFL in the next four weeks.

Alex has finished his draft profile of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask so we talk about what he likes and doesn’t like and if he views him worthy of a first-round selection. Alex has also looked at Clemson running back Travis Etienne so we talk some about where he should go in the draft and if the Steelers should be interested in him.

Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds has now been named the team’s most improved player in 2020 so Alex and I discuss that topic in addition to giving more thought to the team possibly picking up the fifth-year option on him this offseason.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Friday show before turning our attention to several questions we received from listeners of the show since Wednesday.

