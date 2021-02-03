The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Klemm Choice, Canada Offense, Run Success Rates, URFAs, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 78 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the recent announcement that Adrian Klemm is being promoted to be the new offensive line coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. We talk about what that promotion looks like and some potential positives related to Klemm.

Alex wrote some about some of the principles that the Steelers offense is likely to have now that Matt Canada is the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Do run success rates and adjusted net yards per attempt stats? Alex and I discuss that topic quite a bit in this show and then turn our attention to some top running backs in the 2021 draft class and if the Steelers will strongly consider selecting one in the first two rounds this year. We also talk about the importance of how running backs get explosive runs in college.

What’s the latest on the 2021 NFL salary cap number? Alex and I discuss that topic some with the Super Bowl now on tap and the start of the 2021 NFL league year now six weeks away.

Alex and I finish our breakdowns of the Steelers free agents this offseason by going over the long list of defensive players set to be unrestricted and the chances of each being re-signed this offseason.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Wednesday show before turning our attention to several questions we received from listeners of the show since Monday.

