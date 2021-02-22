The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Colbert’s Comments, Heyward Restructure, Mac Jones, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 83 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get back after it again following our time together last week in Pittsburgh along with David Orochena.

Alex and I start off this episode by talking about the time we spent in Pittsburgh and specifically the field trip we all took to Canton, OH to see the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert talked extensively to the media last week and obviously talked quite a bit about plans for the 2021 season and more. Alex and I spend a lot of time attempting to contextualize what all Colbert had to say last week about the future status of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, draft outlook, free agents, the salary cap and much more. We covered quite a bit in this segment.

There is new speculation about what the 2021 salary cap number might ultimately be come the start of the new league year, so Alex and I spend a little time on that topic.

The Steelers reportedly recently restructured the contract of defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and so Alex and I go over that transaction and how it went just as we have speculated it would. We also discuss a few other players that might get restructured in the next three weeks.

Does Alex like Alabama quarterback Mac Jones as a potentially first-round selection this year for the Steelers? Yes, he does, if the team chooses to draft a quarterback this year. We talk about his breakdown he recently did of Jones, and I chime in with thoughts on the Alabama quarterback after watching only three games from his 2020 season Sunday night. We also talk about why Jones and trey Lance might be the only two quarterbacks the Steelers might consider drafting this year.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Monday show before turning our attention to several questions we received from listeners of the show since our last episode was released.

