Steelers Part-Owner Thomas Tull Is Optimistic Fans Can ‘Return Regularly’ In 2021

What will the 2021 NFL season look like for fans around the league? Will we once again see full stadiums in 2021 now that there are vaccinations for the coronavirus? It’s really hard to answer those kinds of questions this early in the offseason but that didn’t stop Yahoo Sports from asking similar ones of Pittsburgh Steelers minority owner Thomas Tull in a recent interview.

Tull said in his interview that he is personally optimistic that fans will be able to return back to Heinz Field regularly at some point during the 2021 NFL season. Even so, he did say that the prospects of the NFL returning to full capacity stadiums in 2021 are still unclear at this point of the offseason.

“Well, depending on what normal’s definition is– do I think there will be fans? Is it going to be full? I have no idea,” Tull said. “But do I think fans will regularly attend? I’m personally optimistic. Do I think that perhaps checkpoints and masks might be a part of that equation somewhere? That’s not hard to envision.”

Tull also made it clear that he expects the NFL to require fans wear masks in 2021 if they want to attend games in person and that he also expects COVID-19 testing of players to continue as well.

We obviously still have a long way to go before the 2021 regular season gets underway so hopefully much more progress will be made in the worlds fight against the pandemic by then. It will be interesting to see if all NFL players will be required to receive coronavirus vaccinations before the season starts as well.