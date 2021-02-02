Steelers Officially Name Adrian Klemm OL Coach

As has been reported over the last 24 hours, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially named Adrian Klemm to be their next offensive line coach. He’s been promoted from assistant offensive line coach, a role he held in his two years with the team.

We have promoted Adrian Klemm to offensive line coach.https://t.co/EsIMZtJJTJ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 2, 2021

Klemm will replace Shaun Sarrett, who spent two years as the team’s head offensive line coach before the team “parted ways” with him following the 2020 season. Sarrett had previously spent several seasons as the assistant o-line coach under Mike Munchak.

Pittsburgh interviewed at least two outside candidates for the job – Hank Fraley and James Campen. Fraley went back to Detroit while Campen remains a coaching free agent. The Steelers reportedly also requested an interview with Houston’s Mike Devlin but the interview did not happen, ostensibly because Devlin turned down the opportunity.

Klemm has been a full-time offensive line coach twice before. Both came in college, first with SMU from 2009-2011 and UCLA from 2012 to 2016. His stint with the Steelers is his first NFL job.

Klemm played five years in the league from 2000 to 2005, starting 18 games. He won a pair of Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

The Steelers finished with their worst rushing output in 2020 since 1966. They ranked last in yards, yards per carry, while finishing 27th in touchdowns. Team President Art Rooney II stressed the need to improve the run game for next season.