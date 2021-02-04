Steelers Listed At 33-1 Odds To Win Super Bowl LVI In 2022

Super Bowl LV will take place on Sunday in Tampa and already odds for Super Bowl LVI are surfacing before the biggest NFL game of the year gets underway. In those odds, the Pittsburgh Steelers are listed in the middle of the pack.

according to betonline.ag, the Steelers are listed at 33/1 to win Super Bowl LVI, which is scheduled to be played on February 6, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. 15 other teams have shorter odds than they do and that includes two other teams in their AFC North division, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Cleveland Browns, both of whom are listed at 20/1 odds as of Thursday morning.

It’s not surprising that the two teams that played in the 2020 AFC Championship game, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Buffalo Bills, are the early favorites in that conference to win super Bowl LVI as both have young franchise quarterbacks and fine supporting rosters.

The Steelers middle-of-the-pack odds in early February are likely the result of the unknown the 2021 team currently faces at the quarterback position as the future of Ben Roethlisberger for next season has yet to be fully determined. That said, odds are probably good that Roethlisberger will return for the 2021 season and when and if that happens in the next several weeks, it won’t come as a big surprise to see the Steelers Super Bowl LVI odds shorten just a bit to maybe just below 30/1.

The Steelers have a long list of players set to become unrestricted free agents in six more weeks and it will be interesting to see if the team is able to keep a few higher-profile names on that list such as wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and cornerbacks Mike Hilton and Cameron Sutton. The higher the 2021 NFL salary cap number comes in above $175 million will make it easier for the Steelers to possibly re-sign a few of their own unrestricted free agents.

In case you forgot, exactly a year ago, 5Dimes had the Steelers’ Super Bowl LV futures listed at 35/2, the sixth lowest. Bovada, on the other hand had the Steelers listed at 22/1 while Draftkings had them online at 20/1 to win it all in 2020. Caesars Entertainment even had the Steelers listed at 15/1 late Sunday night after the super Bowl ended.

If you look back at some archives from a year ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will play the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, could be bet on at around 60/1 odds, depending in which betting establishment you chose to go by. Those odds were obviously before the Buccaneers signed quarterback Tom Brady.

While odds are just odds and just a reflection of the betting public, do you feel the Steelers being listed at 33/1 right now is too high or too low, or exactly right? Let me know in the comments below.