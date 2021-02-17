Steelers/Cowboys HOF Game Set For August 5th

If all goes well, Pittsburgh Steelers football will return August 5th. With last year’s preseason and HOF Game cancelled, the NFL is rescheduling the Steelers/Cowboys game for the first game of the 2021 season.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame website, the game is scheduled for the 5th at 8:30 PM/ET. Here’s what is on the HOF site.

“The Hall of Fame Game kicks off our annual Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls. It will take place on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at 8 pm ET in the spectacular Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

The Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face each other in the rescheduled Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The game marks the seventh appearance by each club in the annual preseason classic which is tied for the most by any team. Both teams own 3-3 records in the Hall of Fame Game series.”

The game, as it always is, will be the first of the season and take place in Canton, Ohio.

Pittsburgh last played in the Hall of Fame game in 2015, losing to the Minnesota Vikings 14-3. Here’s the history of the team in the inaugural game.

2015 – 14-3 loss to Vikings

2007 – 20-7 win vs Saints

1998 – 30-6 loss to Buccaneers

1983 – 27-14 win vs Saints

1964 – 48-17 loss to Colts

1963 – 16-7 win vs Browns

Of course, there’s no guarantee this game gets played. If the pandemic is still bad enough, the NFL won’t hesitate to put the game on the chopping block. But hopefully the COVID climate has improved enough for the show to go on. And more importantly, for the five Steelers to be enshrined into the Hall: Troy Polamalu, Bill Cowher, Donnie Shell, Alan Faneca, and Bill Nunn.