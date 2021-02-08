Steelers Announce Coaching Staff Additions Of Sullivan, Morgan, Tomsho

The Pittsburgh Steelers made several new coaching hires official Monday morning.

According to the Steelers, they have hired Mike Sullivan to be the team’s new quarterbacks coach, Chris Morgan as the new assistant line coach, and Matt Tomsho as the team’s quality control coach.

We have already written quite a bit about the hiring of Sullivan and Morgan as the news of the hiring of those two leaked out over the course of the last several days. Sullivan takes over for Matt Canada, who was promoted to offensive coordinator recently. As for Morgan, he takes over the job held the last few seasons by Adrian Klemm, who was promoted as the team’s new offensive line coach last week.

As for Tomsho, he was most recently on the coaching staff of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He was hired by the school in the spring of 2019 and coached the wide receivers in addition to serving as the Strength and Conditioning Coordinator.

Prior to being at Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Tomsho worked as an offensive graduate assistant at Maryland. Prior to that, he was the offensive analyst for LSU and was also previously an offensive assistant at the University of Pittsburgh. A North Carolina State alum, Tomsho was a student coach at his alma mater while he earned a degree in mechanical engineering.

Tomsho obviously is no stranger to Canada as he worked with him at LSU and Pittsburgh.