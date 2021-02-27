Steelers 2021 Wants, Needs And Draft Prospects At Safety

Want = a position the team could improve with a good draft pick.

Important Want = should improve rather than could.

Need = a missing starter.

This series looks at each position to evaluate the level of want and some of the prospects who might be available in those early rounds.

SAFETY AND NICKEL DEFENSIVE BACK

The 2020 Steelers had this position nailed, with top tier starters and fabulous depth. Let’s have a look:

Minkah Fitzpatrick is an ideal Free Safety with the range, instincts, and ability to free up everyone else on the defense by playing center field. A rare, all-pro talent obtained in a trade from Miami, he will be in Year 4 of his rookie deal in 2021. The Steelers have Miami’s right to exercise a 5th year option that would keep him here for the 2022 season as well, at which point he would probably earn megabucks on the open market.

Two starters, a good backup and veteran special teams ace who are entering free agency, and a 2020 rookie we know little about. But it really went deeper than that because the team uses Nickel formations (5 defensive backs) more often than anything else, with Dime (6 of them) as a common sub package. Those Nickel and Dive DB’s may nominally be Corners but their actual tasks used to be part of a Safety’s job back in the day. Thus a lot of the “Safety Snaps” for the 2020 Pittsburgh defense actually went to one of the following:

Mike Hilton , a miniature CB who plays in the slot with the ferocity, blitzing ability, and tackling skills of an ultra-miniature Safety. He is a perfect example of how the Safety jobs have never been more important to a defense than they are today, but often get assigned to someone who’s nominally at another position. Those crossover talents are what make him so valuable, and also such a fan favorite. And alas, are likely to make him a major target for other teams during the 2021 free agency period.

This defense absolutely requires three competent midfield defensive backs plus a cover-capable Mack ILB. In 2020 they had five in the combination of Fitzpatrick, Edmunds, Hilton, Sutton, and Devin Bush, with quality depth in the form of Sean Davis, and deep depth in Dangerfield and Allen. That is one of the main reasons the defense stayed so well glued even after losing so many bona fide stars to injury and Covid.

Three of those front line players (Hilton, Sutton, and Davis) will be free agents this year, along with the deep depth (Dangerfield as a UFA and Allen as an ERFA). The next two, Fitzpatrick and Edmunds, will be free agents in 2022 unless the team exercises their 5th year options. All of which means the Steelers would seriously consider an athlete to feed the pipeline, and hopefully be a decent backup in case one of the starting Safeties gets hurt.

The best answer by far would be to keep at least two out of the Sutton-Hilton-Davis trio. It would be ideal to keep all three, but that is unlikely given the cap situation.

THIS YEAR’S SAFETIES

This year’s class has a strange distribution of talent that actually matches what the Steelers will want very well. There are no guaranteed Round 1 stars in the 2021 Safety class, but there is a dense cluster of young talent in the 2-4 range, and some decent depth for later on Day 3. I plan to unilaterally rule that pure Safeties and Nickel DB’s will be capped at a Round 3 grade on the Steelers Big Board due to the limited number of available snaps, but will note the “all teams” grade for those earlier players in the text below. As you’ll see, the bulk of them really are natural 3-5 talents. That is great, since the team is most likely to target a Safety or Nickel DB in that range.

NICKEL/SLOT CORNERS

SUPERIOR COVER-CAPABLE ILB’S

CONCLUSION

The level of Want for another Safety really comes down to things that we cannot answer yet. The most important question is, “Who will be leaving in free agency?” After that we want to ask, “how has Antoine Brooks developed,” and “is Uly Gilbert as capable in coverage as our hopes make out?” We will be in a position to judge things better once we have those answers. Until then it is shadow boxing against the ifs and maybes, with some extra interest directed toward those few Safeties who are either good enough to be a true ILB/SS hybrid, or a true Nickel DB.