Report: Steelers Hiring Grady Brown To Coach Secondary

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still putting the finishing touches on their coaching staff after a year that’s seen plenty of change. According to a tweet-report from AL.com’s Matt Zenitz, the Steelers are hiring Grady Brown to work with their secondary.

Source: The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to hire Houston cornerbacks coach Grady Brown to work with their defensive back group. Coaching veteran who has also been a defensive backs coach at schools such as South Carolina and Louisville. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 13, 2021

“Houston cornerbacks coach” (and that’s college, not the Texans) should come with an asterisk. Brown was hired for that position just five days ago, leaving his previous job as defensive coordinator at McNeese State.

Brown has bounced around coaching jobs over the years. His highest profile gig came as South Carolina’s DB coach from 2012 to 2015. He’s also worked at Louisville, Old Dominion, Birmingham Southern, Southern Miss, LSU, Texas Southern, Alabama State, and Alabama A&M. He had two NFL internships as part of the league’s minority program, working with the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs.

After the season, the Steelers announced they had parted ways with DBs coach Tom Bradley. Bradley still carried the label of secondary coach but seemed to take a backseat role to Teryl Austin. It’s unclear what the dynamic between Austin and Brown will be. After failing to secure a DC gig with the Tennessee Titans, Austin signed a two-year extension with the Steelers a month ago.