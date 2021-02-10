Steelers News

Report: Raiders Are ‘Very Interested’ In Signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Will Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster be on the move to a new team five weeks from today when the 2021 NFL league year gets underway? Time will certainly tell. In the meantime, however, a Wednesday report from NFL insider John Clayton via an interview on 93.7 The Fan states that the Las Vegas Raiders might have some sort of interest in signing Smith-Schuster as an unrestricted free agent, should he not re-sign with the Steelers before March 17.

There’s not much to pass along on what Clayton said about the Raiders and their reported level of interest in Smith-Schuster so we’ll all have to wait and get the quote, which I will add as soon as possible. Personally, I don’t know how the Raiders could express any interest in Smith-Schuster this early in the offseason without it being regarded as tampering.

Smith-Schuster is expected to draw interest from several teams in March should he become an unrestricted free agent. His market value right now figures to be around $17 million per season.

The Raiders currently have wide receivers Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfroe, Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards, Marcell Ateman, Keelan Doss, and Trey Quinn under contract for the 2021 season.

