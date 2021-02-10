Report: ‘Good Chance’ Ravens Trade OT Orlando Brown Jr.

Though the 2021 offseason has been full of quarterback trade rumors that continue to pick up steam (welcome to the club, Marcus Mariota and Russell Wilson), one of football’s emerging offensive tackles could be on the move. Baltimore Ravens’ OT Orlando Brown publicly voiced his displeasure on Twitter a few weeks ago and according to this tweet-report from Jason La Canfora, Baltimore may be sending him elsewhere.

Hearing multiple teams interested in Ravens Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown, who has permission to seek a trade. Based on level of interest, good chance a trade that makes sense for all parties comes together. Brown has strong relationship w/Ravens, who would want value for him. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 9, 2021

Yes, La Canfora isn’t the most sterling reporter in the world. But he has close Baltimore ties so this story seems to have legs. Assuming it’s true, the fact Baltimore has allowed Brown to seek out a trade speaks volumes.

Brown’s unhappiness stems from his desire to play left tackle in the NFL. Baltimore has used him at right tackle throughout his career until Ronnie Stanley’s season-ending injury against the Steelers mid-way through 2020. Then Brown was flipped over to Lamar Jackson’s blindside. Brown apparently is intent on staying there and if not, would rather play for another team. From an outsiders view, it’s an odd hill to die on. Left tackles still do get paid more than right tackles but the gap has closed and the line between the value of both spots have definitely blurred. Clearly, Brown’s trying to maximize his value before his first big-money contract.

It’s unclear what kind of value Brown will bring back but he shouldn’t come cheap. Brown’s becoming a rising star among offensive linemen, completely proving doubters of his horrific Combine workout wrong. Still just 25 and entering the final year of his rookie deal, he’s due for a big payday. But linemen like him aren’t often available so it’s no surprise to hear there are teams knocking on Baltimore’s door. He should fetch, at the least, an early Day Two pick, plus other assets.

Brown has played a key role in the Ravens’ prolific rushing attack. Though Stanley should return for 2021, trading Brown would likely mean spending a high draft pick on the position in April’s draft. Luckily for them, should a trade go down, they’ll receive plenty of draft capital in return and this offensive tackle class is strong.