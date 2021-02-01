Rapoport: Steeler Promoting Assistant Adrian Klemm To O-Line Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly naming assistant Adrian Klemm to be their next offensive line coach, according to a tweet from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Much like filling their offensive coordinator position, the Steelers are staying in-house. Klemm was hired as Shaun Sarrett’s assistant in 2019 after Mike Munchak departed to join the Denver Broncos.

Klemm spent five years in the league, 2000-2005, including winning two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. His most productive year came in 2005, starting eight games for the Green Bay Packers.

Klemm got into coaching as a grad assistant at SMU in 2008 before serving as their offensive line coach for the next three seasons. UCLA hired him to the same role from 2012 to 2016 before a recruiting scandal led to a suspension and eventual dismissal from the team before the Steelers hired him in 2019.

Pittsburgh interviewed or attempted to interview several outside candidates. Hank Fraley went back to Detroit, James Campen came and went, and Mike Devlin appeared to turn them down for an interview.

It’s unclear, though logical, that the team finds an assistant coach for Klemm.