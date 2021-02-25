Article

Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Top 500 Steelers (2020 Edition)

PREVIOUS EDITIONS

Being an average Steelers fan; I’m compelled to compare players from different eras. Dave Bryan was kind enough to publish my original List of Top 500 All-Time Pittsburgh Steelers in January 2017. My last update came at the end of the 2019 NFL season: Top 500 Steelers (2019 Edition).

The latest edition of the Top 500 All-Time Pittsburgh Steelers incorporates on the field service, recognition, and accomplishments of the 2020 Steelers.  Former Steelers rankings may change due to changes to Steelers All-Time individual leaders in select categories, adjusted information in the Pro Football Reference (one of my main resources), or recognition for their play such as the Hall of Honor or Hall of Fame.

I waited for the announcement of the latest NFL Hall of Fame inductees before finalizing the latest edition. Congratulations to Alan Faneca and though not a player to Bill Nunn too!

Maurkice Pouncey announced his retirement before I could mail him the latest list. He rose three spots to number 27 on the all-time Steelers list.

Ben Roethlisberger broke into the top ten this year. Roethlisberger will undoubtedly be in the Steelers Hall of Honor and the Football Hall of Fame after he retires. Once he does, I project him to be at least number five on the all-time list but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

PLAYERS DROPPED OFF THIS EDITION

As players ascend into the top 500; inevitably Newton’s third law of motion forces other players out. Here are the players who fell from last year’s list along with their new ranking:

FIRST LAST POS YEARS OLD RANK NEW RANK
John Williams RB 1994-1995 494 501
Carey Davis RB 2007-2009 496 502
Derek Hill WR 1989-1990 498 503
Randy Fuller DB 1995-1997 488 507
Blake Wingle G 1983-1985 499 509
Pete Rostosky T 1984-1986 497 510
David Edwards S 1985-1987 463 531

 

Here are some details on these Steelers of yore:

John L. Williams: Pittsburgh needed a fullback after Merrill Hoge left in free agency following the 1993 season. The Steelers signed John L. Williams following his eight seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He was Seattle’s first round draft pick in the 1986 draft following a stellar college career at Florida. Tom Donohue, then Steelers Director of football operations stated “The guy’s a complete fullback. He brings toughness and leadership to your team.” The Steelers considered his blocking and receiving skills an asset to the Steelers offense. In two seasons, Williams gained 427 rushing and 505 receiving yards. He scored three touchdowns in the seven postseason games for the Steelers. His final NFL games was in the Steelers loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX. He was the lead blocker for Bam Morris who brought the Steelers within three points. 20-17. Williams prevented a pick-six by tackling Larry Brown before he could score second interception, but Dallas ultimately scored to win 27-17.

Carey Davis: The Indianapolis Colts signed Carey Davis as an undrafted free agent in 2004. He made brief appearances in three games for the Colts and Atlanta Falcons his rookie season but did not play again until 2007 as a Pittsburgh Steeler. The Steelers signed Davis to their practice squad in November 2006 to replace injured Cedric Humes. Davis beat out longtime fullback Dan Kreider to start opening day in 2007 alternating with Kreider until the rainy Monday night game against the Miami Dolphins when Kreider tore an ACL ending his season. In 2008, the Steelers carried Davis as their only fullback. But the role of fullback decreased in Bruce Arian’s second season as offensive coordinator. He ended up sharing the fullback role with tight end Sean McHugh in 2008. Gary Russell scored following Carey Davis lead block to go up 10-0 on the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII. The Steelers waived Davis prior to the start of the 2009 season, replacing him with Frank “the Tank” Summers. A popular teammate, he was signed back after the first month of the 2009 season but an injury including a hamstring limited him to appearances in six games. The Steelers did not offer him a contract in 2010 and he was signed by the Washington Redskins but cut before the season.

Derek Hill: Originally projected as a first rounder, the Steelers drafted Arizona wide receiver Derek Hill in the third round (61st overall).  The Steelers believed Hill was a deep threat to take pressure off Louie Lipps. A knee injury cost him three weeks of his rookie camp, but he became the starter over Dwight Stone midway through the season.  He played in all 32 regular season games starting 20 in his two years in the Black and Gold. Hill scored his only touchdown in his second game in a 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He caught 53 passes for 846 yards. Hill caught a seven-yard pass in Pittsburgh’s wildcard win over the Houston Oilers. He aggravated his knee injury in pregame warmups before the Steelers 23-24 playoff loss to Denver to finish the 1989 season. In 1990, the Steelers finished 9-7 again but missed the playoffs in a final game 34-14 loss against the Houston Oilers. Derek Hill caught a 43-yard pass to the four-yard line that set up a Merrill Hoge touchdown in the losing effort. The Steelers were dead last in passing offense in 1989 with just 2178 passing yards. In 1990 they were 24th of 28 teams. The Steelers lost Derek Hill to Plan B free agency when they decided not to protect him. However, he never played another down in the NFL. Instead, he played in the CFL with Toronto Argonauts then went on to the NFL Europe with the Amsterdam Admirals and Scottish Claymores. His final professional football season was in 1997 with the Anaheim Piranhas in the Arena Football league. Unfortunately, Hill died in January 2012 in Los Angeles at age 44.

Randy Fuller: The Steelers signed Randy Fuller after Rod Woodson injured his knee at the start of the 1995 season. The Broncos fourth round pick in 1994, he played special teams and in nickel defense before Denver waived him during his second summer camp. Fuller played in 39 games with four starts in three seasons with the Steelers. He also played in seven playoff games in the Black and Gold. His highlight moment was in the 1995 playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts, he knocked away the Hail Mary pass that clinched the 20-16 victory and a trip to Super Bowl XXX. His reward was being replaced in dime packages for the big game by Rod Woodson coming back from his knee injury.

In 1997, he strip-sacked Houston’s Steve McNair. Greg Lloyd recovered the fumble but lost it himself before Jason Gildon picked the bouncing ball up and scored the defensive touchdown in a 37-24 win. Randy started three games in 1997 after Carnell Lake got injured. But Fuller injured his groin which hampered him for the rest of the season. Fuller signed with Atlanta following the 1997 season. He finished his NFL career in 1999 with Seattle. Following football, Randy Fuller worked fulltime at a residential treatment center helping people with mental health issues.

Blake Wingle The Steelers drafted guard Blake Wingle in the ninth round out of UCLA. The Steelers needed offensive linemen as veteran Ray Pinney jumped over to the upstart USFL Michigan Panthers who joined former Steeler lineman Tyrone McGriff. Wingle won the final offensive lineman spot in part due to Tunch Ilkin’s placement on injured reserve with damaged shoulder ligaments. Wingle gained playing time in the Steelers first game against the Broncos when Craig Wolfley was knocked out of the game temporarily after being knocked woozy. He played in all 16 games his rookie season usually relieving Wolfley or Steve Courson during games. Wingle started the first 10 games his second season after Steve Courson was traded. But eventually lost snaps to rookie Terry Long.

It was a tough season for the first-time starter with four holding penalties in one game against the Rams. He was also “run over” by a Miami Dolphin defender who knocked David Woodson out of the game with a concussion. Wingle made the Steelers initial roster in 1995 and played in three games. But the Steelers waived him after activating Randy Rasmussen. The Green Bay Packers picked him up and he played two games for them in 1985 then started two of three games played for Cleveland in 1987 to close out his NFL career.

Pete Rostosky:  Pete Rostosky played high school football for Elizabeth Forward. The Steelers signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Connecticut. A defensive end in college, he converted to offensive tackle. The Steelers drafted Gabe Rivera and were stacked on the defensive line but needed help on the other side. Mike Webster, Tunch Ilkin, and Craig Wolfley tutored him, and he stayed with the team from 1983-1986 as a reserve tackle playing 35 games with eight starts. He missed his rookie season and half of 1984 with a knee injury. He played all 16 games in 1985 and 11 more his final year in 1986.  Following football, he worked in his families mining business and helped coach football at Charleroi High School and his alma mater. Rostosky was lucky to have played at all. In a hunting accident, a hunter shot him in the head with a shotgun. Surgeons could not remove 22 pellets which remain in his head. Yet, he completed his football season and received a scholarship to play at Connecticut. Tough guy.

David Edwards: The Steelers signed Illinois defensive back Dave Edwards as an undrafted free agent in 1985. Players nicknamed him “Rambo” during training camp his rookie year. Edwards showed his potential by intercepting a pass, sacking the quarterback, and making seven tackles in a preseason matchup against the Vikings when the other reserves did not fare so well. Tony Dungy helped coach him. In his second season, Edwards scored a safety against the Bengals when he tackled Jeff Hayes in the backfield following a bad snap. Unfortunately, the lackluster Steelers lost 24-22. A couple weeks later, the Steelers got revenge, thumping the Bengals 30-9. Edwards was fined $1500 for a late hit that triggered a brawl where eight Steelers teammates and an undetermined number of Bengals players were fined for fighting. Bryan Hinkle who was fined said he did not recall any fight stating, “I don’t remember fighting. It’s ridiculous. I don’t even know what fight he’s [Commissioner Pete Rozelle] talking about.” Edwards was waived at the end of camp in 1987 but was re-signed to the replacement roster that played three games. He did not make it to the final Steelers roster that season. He intercepted a pass in his final game but that was not enough for the Steelers to retain him on their roster after the strike ended.

Do you remember these players? If you have an interesting anecdote about any of them, please give us your story in the comment section.

NEWCOMERS TO THE TOP 500

Here are the new additions to the list:

FIRST LAST POS YEARS OLD RANK NEW RANK
Cameron Sutton DB 2017-2020 531 386
James Washington WR 2018-2020 531 390
Diontae Johnson WR 2019-2020 596 397
Steven Nelson CB 2019-2020 700 446
Chuks Okorafor T 2018-2020 754 465
Jaylen Samuels RB 2018-2020 589 482
Devin Bush LB 2019-2020 552 483

All seven ascending players were on the 2020 roster. The Steelers drafted all but Steve Nelson who the Steelers signed as a free agent after his rookie contract from Kansas City Chiefs expired.

There are no blasts from the past that rose to the top 500 this edition. Instead, here are highlights of four former Steelers who were Pro Bowlers as Steelers but do not make this year’s top 500 list:

Johnny Lattner: Notre Dame halfback Johnny Lattner won the Heisman trophy in 1953. The Steelers picked him in the first round (seventh overall) of the 1954 draft. Art Rooney took a risk since they were competing with both the CFL and the US Air Force for Lattner. The Steelers did get Lattner’s service for his rookie season where he garnered Pro Bowl honors in his rookie season for his rushing and return skills. He started 11 of 12 games played scoring seven touchdowns. He led the Steelers in all-purpose yards with 1028. However, the US Air Force came knocking and claimed Lattner for two years military service after season’s end. Lattner was set to return to the Steelers for the 1957 season. Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury playing for a military team that never healed. He came to camp, but his knee kept him from playing again. Lattner who died in 2016 had 25 grandchildren. One of whom is Robert Spillane, now a linebacker with his Grandpa’s Pittsburgh Steelers.

Milt Simington:  A pro bowler in his only season with the Steelers; he was picked to the 1942 NFL All-Star team but suffered heart attack while practicing. He died a few weeks later at only 24 years of age. Milt was versatile player who played guard but was also a place kicker. A career tragically cut short. Milt peaked at number 402 and last appeared in the 2017 edition of the top 500 Steelers.

Merlyn Condit: The Cleveland Rams drafted Merlyn Condit in the second round of the 1940 draft. He had starred for Carnegie Tech and Art Rooney traded a player to acquire his rights. Condit broke up a pass to preserve a tie against the New York Giants in his debut as a Steeler. He was selected to play for the NFL All-Stars who played the champion Chicago Bears at the end of the 1940 season. Condit was caught in the whirlwind when Rooney sold the Steelers in 1941 ultimately ending up with Brooklyn. He played one more season for Pittsburgh in 1946 before retiring. He worked as an engineer for the Mine Safety Appliance Company for 35 years. Condit passed away in 1982. Condit peaked at number 434 and last appeared in the 2018 edition of the top 500 Steelers.

Art Jones: Bert Bell of the Eagles drafted Art Jones in December 1940. After he became co-owner of the Steelers, Bert Bell signed Jones  in July 1941. On offense he scored five touchdowns. He averaged 37.7 yards per punt and even returned 14 punts to average 16.6 yards per punt. He led the league with seven interceptions. His all-around performance led to selection to the all-star game. Unfortunately, Art entered the navy following his rookie year.  Following his war service, Jones rejoined the Steelers in October 1945. New Steelers coach Jock Sutherland released Jones just before the start of the 1946 season. Art Jones peaked at number 433 and last appeared in the 2018 edition of the top 500 Steelers.

CONCLUSION

22 players played a regular season game in Steelers uniforms for the first time in 2020. There are now 1,546 players who have worn the Black and Gold in at least one regular season game since the team entered the league in 1933.

Many of you may dispute where I rank different players. That’s ok by me. I use a matrix, so once the numbers are crunched players end up where they do. I wish some of my favorite players ranked higher. Conversely, there are some jagoffs that I wish came in lower on the rankings. It is what it is. Here we go.

The full list of top 500 Steelers is just below your music selection.

The Top 500 Steelers (2020 Edition):

2018 Rank Change First Last Position Years
1 Joe Greene DL 1969-81
2 Terry Bradshaw QB 1970-83
3 +1 Rod Woodson DB/KR 1987-96
4 -1 Jack Lambert LB 1974-84
5 Mike Webster C 1974-88
6 Mel Blount DB 1970-83
7 Franco Harris RB 1972-83
8 Jack Ham LB 1971-82
9 Troy Polamalu S 2003-14
10 +3 Ben Roethlisberger QB 2004-20
11 Dermontti Dawson C 1988-00
12 -2 Hines Ward WR 1998-11
13 -1 Donnie Shell S 1974-87
14 Antonio Brown WR 2010-18
15 +3 Alan Faneca OG 1998-07
16 -1 John Stallworth WR 1974-87
17 -1 Ernie Stautner DL 1950-63
18 +3 Alan Faneca G 1998-07
18 -1 James Harrison LB 02 04-12 14-17
19 Jerome Bettis RB 1996-05
20 LC Greenwood DE 1969-81
21 +1 Greg Lloyd LB 1988-97
22 -1 Andy Russell LB 63 1966-76
23 Lynn Swann WR 1974-82
24 Jack Butler DB 1951-59
25 Casey Hampton NT 2001-12
26 +1 James Farrior LB 2002-11
27 +3 Maurkice Pouncey C 2010-20
28 -2 Carnell Lake DB 1989-98
29 -1 Heath Miller TE 2005-15
30 -1 Levon Kirkland LB 1992-00
31 +1 Jason Gildon LB 1994-03
32 -1 Joey Porter LB 1999-06
33 Larry Brown OT 1971-84
34 +12 Cam Heyward DE 2011-20
35 +9 Dave DeCastro G 2012-20
36 -1 David Little LB 1981-92
37 -1 Elbie Nickel TE 1947-57
38 -1 Tunch Ilkin OT 1980-92
39 Jon Kolb OT 1969-81
40 -2 Louie Lipps WR 1984-91
41 +11 Mike Wagner S 1971-80
42 -8 Aaron Smith DE 1999-11
43 -2 Le’Veon Bell RB 2013-17
44 -2 Ray Mansfield C 1964-76
45 -5 Gary Anderson K 1982-94
46 +5 Dwight White DE 1971-80
47 -4 Bryan Hinkle LB 1982-93
48 -3 Lawrence Timmons LB 2007-15
49 -2 Ike Taylor DB 2003-14
50 -2 Dwayne Woodruff DB 1979-85 87-90
51 -2 Kordell Stewart QB 1995-02
52 +3 Rocky Bleier RB 68 1970-80
53 -3 Brett Keisel DE 2002-14
54 -1 John Henry Johnson RB 1960-65
55 -1 Robin Cole LB 1977-87
56 -1 Sam Davis G 1967-79
57 -1 Ramon Foster G 2009-19
58 +2 Dale Dodrill MG 1951-59
59 Dick Hoak RB 1961-70
60 +3 Bobby Layne QB 1958-62
61 +3 Bill Dudley B 1942 45-46
62 John Jackson OT 1988-97
63 -5 Larry Foote LB 2002-08 10-13
64 -3 Deshea Townsend DB 1998-09
65 +63 TJ Watt LB 2017-20
66 -1 Ray Mathews B 1951-59
67 -1 Gary Dunn DL 1977-87
68 +1 Glen Edwards DB 1971-77
69 -2 Ben McGee E 1964-72
70 -2 William Gay DB 2007-11 13-17
71 Willie Parker RB 2004-09
72 -2 John Reger LB 1955-63
73 +2 Moon Mullins OL 1971-79
74 -1 Mike Merriweather LB 1982-87
75 -3 Kevin Greene LB 1993-95
76 Marvel Smith OT 2000-08
77 -1 JT Thomas DB 1973-77 79-81
78 -4 Loren Toews LB 1973-83
79 +1 Darren Perry S 1992-98
80 -1 Joel Steed NT 1992-99
81 Craig Wolfley OL 1980-89
82 -5 Bill McPeak E 1949-57
83 -1 Neil O’Donnell QB 1990-95
84 +1 Roy Jefferson WR 1965-69
85 -2 Ryan Clark S 2006-13
86 -2 Jeff Hartings C 2001-06
87 -1 Max Starks T 2004-12
88 +4 Barry Foster RB 1990-94
89 Mike Sandusky G 1957-65
90 -3 Keith Willis DE 1982-87 89-91
91 -3 Gerald Williams DL 1986-94
92 -2 LaMarr Woodley LB 2007-13
93 Bennie Cunningham TE 1976-85
94 +7 Joe Krupa OT 1956-64
95 -1 George Tarasovic E 1952-53 56-63
96 -5 Clendon Thomas B 1962-68
97 +27 Alejandro Villanueva OT 2015-20
98 +2 Frank Pollard RB 1980-88
99 -4 Buddy Dial E 1959-63
100 -4 Justin Strzelczyk OL 1990-99
101 -4 Ray Pinney OL 76-78 80-8285-87
102 -4 Jerry Shipkey LB/FB/DB 1948-52
103 +2 Bruce Van Dyke G 1967-73
104 -5 Mark Bruener TE 1995-03
105 +4 Merrill Hoge RB 1987-93
106 -4 Jim Finks QB 1949-55
107 -4 Kevin Henry DE 1993-00
108 -1 Dewayne Washington DB 1998-03
109 +27 Vince Williams LB 2013-20
110 -8 Chad Scott DB 1997-04
111 -5 Frank Varrichione T 1955-60
112 +41 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 2017-20
113 -3 Lee Flowers DB 1995-02
114 -6 Greg Warren LS 2005-16
115 -4 Terry Long G 1984-91
116 -3 Santonio Holmes WR 2006-09
117 +2 Charley Bradshaw T 1961-66
118 +2 Fran Rogel B 1950-57
119 -1 Marcus Gilbert OT 2011-18
120 -8 Kimo von Oelhoffen DL 2000-05
121 +5 Brady Keys DB/KR 1961-67
122 -6 Dwight Stone WR 1987-94
123 -6 Bobby Walden P 1968-77
124 -10 Ron Shanklin WR 1970-74
125 -10 Clark Haggans LB 2000-07
126 -4 Chuck Hinton DT 1964-71
127 -6 Roy Gerela K 1971-78
128 -3 Lynn Chandnois B 1950-56
129 -6 Armand Niccolai T/K 1934-42
130 +29 Stephon Tuitt DE 2014-20
131 -4 Bill Walsh C 1949-55
132 -3 Plaxico Burress WR 2000-04 12-13
133 +1 Dan James T 1960-66
134 -1 Bubby Brister QB 1986-92
135 +5 John Fuqua RB 1970-76
136 -5 Ron Johnson DB 1978-84
137 -7 Steve Furness DL 1972-80
138 -6 Jerame Tuman TE 1999-06
139 -4 Jeff Reed K 2002-10
140 -1 Yancy Thigpen WR 1992-97
141 -4 Dan Kreider FB 2000-07
142 +6 Walter Abercrombie RB 1982-87
143 -5 Randy Grossman TE 1974-81
144 +29 Bud Dupree LB 2015-20
145 +2 Mark Malone QB 1980-87
146 -3 Chris Hoke DL 2001-11
147 -6 John Banaszak DL 1975-81
148 -4 Jerry Olsavsky LB 1989-97
149 -7 Kendall Simmons G 2002-08
150 -4 Earl Holmes LB 1996-01
151 -6 Chad Brown LB 1993-96 06
152 +2 Mike Wallace WR 2009-12
153 -4 Chuck Cherundolo C/LB 1941-42 45-48
154 -4 Gary Ballman B 1962-66
155 -4 Jim Clack OL 1971-77
156 -1 Marv Woodson B 1964-69
157 -5 Ernie Holmes DL 1972-77
158 -2 Blood McNally B 1934 37-39
159 -2 Lloyd Voss DL 1966-71
160 +1 Tom Tracy B 1958-63
161 -3 Eric Green TE 1990-94
162 -2 Willie Daniel B 1961-66
163 -3 Antwan Randel El WR 2002-05 10
164 +2 Charles Johnson WR 1994-98
165 +3 DJ Johnson DB 1989-93
166 -4 Hardy Nickerson LB 1987-92
167 +18 Rashard Mendenhall RB 2008-12
168 -3 George Hughes G 1950-54
169 -6 Mike Tomczak QB 1993-99
170 -4 Willie Colon OT 2006-12
171 -1 Josh Miller P 1996-03
172 -4 John Nisby G 1957-61
173 -4 Matt Spaeth TE 2007-10 13-15
174 -3 Willie Williams DB 1993-96 04-05
175 -8 Dirt Winston LB 1977-81 85-86
176 +7 Thomas Everett S 1987-91
177 -5 Frank Lewis WR 1971-77
178 -3 Calvin Sweeney WR 1980-87
179 -2 Paul Martha B 1964-69
180 -2 Bill Sortet E 1933-40
181 -2 Myron Pottios LB 1961-65
182 -2 Chris Kemoeatu G 2006-11
183 -2 Ernie Mills WR 1991-96
184 -2 Bryant McFadden DB 2005-08 10-11
185 +25 Chris Boswell K 2015-20
186 +173 Minkah Fitzpatrick S 2019-20
187 +1 Brendan Stai G 1995-99
188 -6 Preston Pearson RB 1970-74
189 -3 John Perko G 1937-40 45-47
190 +5 John Brown T 1967-71
191 -4 Steve Courson G 1978-83
192 -8 Ted Petersen OL 1977-83 87
193 +86 Joe Haden DB 2017-20
194 -2 Brent Alexander S 2000-03
195 -6 Tyrone Carter S 2004-09
196 -6 Tom Beasley DL 1978-83
197 -4 Evander Hood DE 2009-13
198 Wayne Gandy T 1999-02
199 -3 Keith Gary DE 1983-88
200 -3 Ted Doyle T 1938-45
201 -2 Donald Evans DE 1990-93
202 -2 Ryan Shazier LB 2014-17
203 -1 Louie Michaels K/DE 1961-63
204 +1 Buzz Nutter C 1961-64
205 -4 Javon Hargrave DL 2016-19
206 -3 Edmund Nelson DL 1982-87
207 +1 Tommy Maddox QB 2001-05
208 -17 Val Jansante E 1946-51
209 -3 Ed Brown QB 1962-65
210 -1 Travis Kirschke DE 2004-09
211 -4 Charles Seabright QB 1946-50
212 -1 Mike Mitchell S 2014-17
213 -1 Jon Witman FB 1996-01
214 +9 John Baker E 1963-67
215 -10 Sidney Thornton RB 1977-82
216 -3 Trai Essex T 2005-11
217 -3 Frank Sinkovitz C 1947-52
218 -3 Steve McLendon NT 2010-15
219 -3 Robert Golden S 2012-17
220 Joe Geri TB/HB 1949-51
221 +78 James Conner RB 2017-20
222 -5 Weegie Thompson WR 1984-89
223 -5 John Goodman DL 1981-85
224 -5 Darrell Hogan G 1949-53
225 -3 Will Allen S 2010-15
226 -5 Jim Smith WR 1977-82
227 +8 Dean Derby B 1957-61
228 -26 Larry Griffin DB 1987-93
229 -3 Jason Worilds LB 2010-14
230 -1 Craig Colquitt P 1978-81 83-84
231 -1 John Hilton E 1965-69
232 +2 Jim Bradshaw B 1963-67
233 -5 Kendrell Bell LB 2001-04
234 -3 Leon Searcy OT 1992-95
235 -11 Myron Bell S 1994-97 00-01
236 -4 John Rowser DB 1970-73
237 +45 Sean Davis DB 2016-20
238 +30 Jordan Berry P 2015-20
239 -12 Charlie Mehelich E 1946-51
240 +85 Preston Carpenter E 1960-63
241 -4 Frank Wydo T 1947-51
242 -4 John Schweder G 1951-55
243 -4 Duvall Love G 1992-94
244 -3 Oliver Ross OL 2000-04
245 -6 Ray Lemek G 1962-65
246 -6 Carlton Haselrig G 1990-93
247 -5 Jack Wiley T 1946-50
248 -5 Bob Davis E/DE 1946-50
249 -16 Tony Bova E 1942-47
250 -5 Ed Beatty C 1957-61
251 -7 Shaun Suisham K 2010-14
252 -5 Byron Gentry G 1937-39
253 +1 Henry Davis LB 1970-73
254 +12 Larry Gagner G 1966-69
255 -9 Rick Woods DB 1982-86
256 -6 Brian Blankenship G 1987-91
257 -5 Ken Kortas T 1965-68
258 Dick Haley B 1961-64
259 -10 Mike Logan S 2001-06
260 -3 Jerrol Williams LB 1989-92
261 -2 Jack McClairen E 1955-60
262 -6 Orpheus Roye DE 1996-99 08
263 -3 Terry Hanratty QB 1969-75
264 -3 Chris Hope S 2002-05
265 -2 Charlie Batch QB 2002-12
266 -2 David Johnson TE 2009-13 16
267 -5 Mike Schneck LS 1999-04
268 -1 Eric Williams S 1983-86
269 -14 Gordon Gravelle OT 1972-76
270 -22 Artie Burns DB 2016-19
271 -18 Lou Ferry T 1952-55
272 -36 Bobby Schmitz LB 1961-66
273 -8 Amos Zereoue RB 1999-03
274 -4 JR Wilburn WR 1966-70
275 +99 Matt Feiler OL 2016-20
276 -5 Chukky Okobi OL 2001-06
277 -8 Delton Hall DB 1987-91
278 -5 Kenny Davidson DE 1990-93
279 -4 Brentson Buckner DE 1994-96
280 +7 Cliff Stoudt QB 1977-83
281 -5 Aaron Jones DE/LB 1988-92
282 -2 Jimmy Orr E 1958-60
283 -5 Andre Hastings WR 1993-96
284 -12 Harvey Clayton DB 1983-86
285 +82 Vance McDonald TE 2017-20
286 -2 Norm Johnson K 1995-98
287 -6 Dick Alban E 1956-59
288 -11 Howard Hartley B 1949-52
289 -4 Anthony Chickillo LB 2015-19
290 -25 Chris Oldham DB 1995-99
291 -3 Jesse James TE 2015-18
292 -6 Jarvis Jones LB 2013-16
293 -4 Bob Gaona T 1953-56
294 -3 Will Wolford G/T 1996-98
295 -5 Cortez Allen DB 2011-15
296 -2 John Campbell LB 1965-69
297 -4 Arthur Moats LB 2014-17
298 -1 Daniel McCullers NT 2014-19
299 -4 Mike Clark K 1964-67
300 -8 Doug Legursky C 2009-12 15
301 -3 Courtney Hawkins WR 1997-00
302 +13 Earnest Jackson RB 1986-88
303 +107 Tyson Alualu DE 2017-20
304 -1 Kelvin Beachum T 2012-15
305 +7 Bill Saul LB 1964 66-68
306 -4 Bill Nelsen QB 1963-67
307 -7 Roosevelt Nix FB 2015-19
308 -4 Carlos Emmons LB 1996-99
309 -3 Warren Williams RB 1988-92
310 -3 Darrius Heyward-Bey WR 2014-18
311 -3 Fred McAfee RB 1994-98
312 -7 Harry Newsome P 1985-89
313 -12 Bob Hohn B 1965-69
314 -40 Ron Stehouwer B 1960-64
315 -19 Deon Figures DB 1993-96
316 -5 Clint Kriewaldt LB 2003-07
317 +122 Terrell Edmunds S 2018-20
318 -4 Emmanuel Sanders WR 2010-13
319 -1 John Fiala LB 1998-02
320 -4 Verron Haynes RB 2002-07
321 -4 Greg Hawthorne RB 1979-83
322 -1 Gary Glick DB/HB 1956-59
323 -4 Tim Lester FB 195-98
324 +91 Mike Hilton DB 2017-20
325 -5 Will Blackwell WR 1997-01
326 -4 Theo Bell WR 1976 78-80
327 -18 Bob Kohrs LB 1981-85
328 -5 Elbie Schultz OL 1941-44
329 -5 Red Moore G 1947-49
330 -20 Carl Samuelson T 1948-51
331 -18 John Rienstra G 1986-90
332 Mike Haggerty G 1967-70
333 -6 Donta Jones LB 1995-98
334 -5 Will Johnson FB 2012-15
335 -4 Preston Gothard TE 1985-88
336 -2 Markus Wheaton WR 2013-16
337 -2 Larry Anderson KR 1978-81
338 -8 Roger Duffy C/G 1998-01
339 -2 George Kakasic G 1936-39
340 -2 Sam Washington DB 1982-85
341 -2 Matt Cushing TE 2000-04
342 -2 Ray May LB 1967-69
343 -7 Lee Calland DB 1969-72
344 -3 Nick Eason DE 2007-10
345 -3 George Hays E 1950-52
346 -3 Antwon Blake DB 2013-15
347 -3 Anthony Madison DB 2006-11
348 -3 Walt Kichefski E 1940-42
349 -21 Chuck Beatty DB 1969-72
350 -3 Ryan Mundy S 2009-12
351 -3 Mewelde Moore RB 2008-11
352 -3 B.J. Finney C/G 2016-19
353 -3 Silvio Zaninelli B 1934-37
354 +3 Gene Lipscomb DL 1961-62
355 -4 John Woudenberg T 1940-42
356 -1 Martavis Bryant WR 2014-15 17
357 -11 Keydrick Vincent G 2001-04
358 -6 Isaac Redman RB 2009-13
359 -6 Chidi Iwuoma DB 2002-06
360 -6 Chris Fuamatu-Ma’afala RB 1998-02
361 -35 Greg Carr LB 1985-88
362 -6 Nate Washington WR 2005-08
363 +19 Tim Worley RB 1989-91, 93
364 +1 Kendrick Clancy NT 2000-04
365 -3 Daniel Sepulveda P 2007-11
366 -8 Johnny Gildea QB 1935-37
367 -34 Tyrone Stowe LB 1987-90
368 -7 Keenan Lewis DB 2009-12
369 -6 George Platukis E 1938-41
370 -6 Mike Mularkey TE 1989-91
371 -5 Jerry Nuzum HB/FB 1948-51
372 -1 Ed Bradley LB 1972-75
373 +100 Jordan Dangerfield S 2016/20
374 -5 Earl Gros FB 1967-69
375 -5 Tim Johnson DE/DL 1987-89
376 -4 Tyler Matakevich LB 2016-19
377 +22 Joe Lewis DL 1958-60
378 -3 Ed Karpowich T 1936-40
379 -3 Joe Coomer T 1941, 45-46
380 -7 Brian Stenger LB 1969-72
381 -3 Troy Edwards WR 1999-01
382 -2 Kris Brown K 1999-01
383 -15 Kendall Gammon LS 1992-95
384 -5 Rodney Bailey DE 2001-03 06
385 -4 Cody Wallace G 2013-15
386 +145 Cameron Sutton DB 2017-20
387 -4 L.J. Fort LB 2015-18
388 -4 Oliver Gibson DL 1995-98
389 +104 Kameron Canaday LS 2017-20
390 +142 James Washington WR 2018-20
391 -5 John McMackin TE 1972-74
392 -5 Adrian Cooper TE 1991-93
393 -5 Jeff Graham WR 1991-93
394 -5 Chris Hubbard OL 2014-17
395 -5 Cedrick Wilson WR 2005-07
396 -4 Jonathan Hayes TE 1994-96
397 +199 Diontae Johnson WR 2019-20
398 -5 Cannonball Butler B 1965-67
399 -4 Sean Spence LB 2012-15 17
400 -4 Tony Compagno B 1946-48
401 -4 Keyaron Fox LB 2008-10
402 -4 Willie McClung T/DL 1955-57
403 -1 Marv Matuszak LB 1953, 55-56
404 -3 Bull Karcis FB 1936-38
405 -11 Justin Hartwig C 2008-09
406 -15 Jerry Hillebrand LB 1968-70
407 -47 Jimmy Allen DB 1974-77
408 -31 Richard Shelton DB 1990-93
409 -3 Dave Smith WR 1970-72
410 -7 Dick Campbell LB 1958-60
411 -7 Pat Brady P 1952-54
412 -5 Mike Adams OT 2012-14
413 +14 Dick Shiner QB 1968-69
414 -6 Red Mack B 1961-63, 65
415 -4 Ray Seals DE 1994-95
416 -7 Nolan Harrison DE 1997-99
417 -12 Hank Poteat DB 2000-02
418 -6 Stevenson Sylvester LB 2010-13
419 +5 Billy Ray Smith DL 1958-60
420 -8 Xavier Grimble TE 2016-18
421 -8 Anthony Smith DB 2006-08
422 -5 Reggie Harrison RB 1974-77
423 -3 Ariel Solomon C 1991-95
424 -6 Rich Erenberg RB 1984-86
425 -6 Dick Flanagan LB/OL 1953-55
426 -5 Erric Pegram RB 1995-96
427 -5 Andre Frazier LB 05 2007-09
428 -12 Gary Jones DB 1990-94
429 -6 Mike Vrabel LB 1997-00
430 +11 Mike Henry LB 1959-61
431 -6 Shamarko Thomas S 2013-16
432 -3 Leroy Thompson RB 1991-93
433 -2 Sandy Sandberg T 1935-37
434 -2 George Sulima E/DL 1952-54
435 +12 Rod Breedlove LB 1965-67
436 -3 Bill Davidson B/E 1937-39
437 -3 Leo Elter RB 1953-59
438 +38 Earl Morrall QB 1957-58
439 -4 Steve Davis RB 1972-74
440 +4 Chris Gardocki P 2004-06
441 -5 Lee Mays WR 2002-06
442 -4 Bobby Shaw WR 1999-01
443 -3 Willie Asbury FB 1966-68
444 -2 John Powers TE 1962-65
445 -45 Ralph Wenzel G 1966-70
446 +254 Steven Nelson CB 2019-20
447 -4 Marv Kellum LB 1974-76
448 -68 Emil Boures C/G 1982-85
449 -4 John Burrell WR 1962-64
450 -4 Warren Heller E 1934-36
451 -3 Lorenzo Freeman DL 1987-90
452 -3 Whizzer White TB/HB 1938 –
453 -3 Ross Cockrell DB 2015-16
454 -1 Mark Royals P 1992-94
455 -4 Warren Bankston RB 1969-72
456 -28 Lupe Sanchez DB 1986-88
457 -5 Mike Basrak C 1937-38
458 -28 Jim Sweeney OL 1996-99
459 -22 Tom Ricketts OL 1989-91
460 +31 Jason Simmons DB 1998-01
461 -7 Lou Tepe C/LB 1953-55
462 -7 Bob Adams TE 1969-71
463 +21 Sid Watson HB 1955-57
464 -8 Dick Riffle B 1941-42
465 +289 Chuks Okorafor OL 2018-20
466 -9 Jerricho Cotchery WR 2011-13
467 -9 Bob O’Neil DL 1956-57
468 -9 Stu Smith QB 1937-38
469 -8 Rick Moser RB 78-79 81-82
470 Kent Nix QB 1967-69
471 -9 Jonathan Dwyer RB 2010-13
472 -8 Eli Rogers WR 2016-18
473 -8 LT Walton DL 2015-18
474 -14 Rich Tylski G 2000-01
475 +20 Bam Morris RB 1994-95
476 -1 Joe Gilliam QB 1972-75
477 -11 Russell Davis RB 1980-83
478 -11 Jack Sanders G 1940-42
479 -10 Richie McCabe DB 1955-58
480 +6 Johnny Sample B 1961-62
481 -10 Zack Valentine LB 1979-81
482 +107 Jaylen Samuels RB 2018-20
483 +69 Devin Bush LB 2019-20
484 +16 David Woodley QB 1984-85
485 -13 Richard Huntley RB 1998-00
486 -12 Charles Davenport WR 1992-94
487 -61 Cap Oehler C 1933-34
488 -20 Cornell Gowdy DB 1987-88
489 -12 Craig Bingham LB 1982-84 87
490 -12 Mike Kruczek QB 1976-79
491 -11 Walt Kiesling OL 1937-38
492 -11 Ricardo Colclough DB 2004-07
493 -11 Tom Myslinski G 1996-20
494 -11 Chuck Allen LB 1970-71
495 -6 Sean Morey WR 2004-06
496 -17 Tyrone McGriff G 1980-82
497 -5 Joe Glamp B 1947-49
498 -11 Johnny Clement B 1946-48
499 -9 Rodney Carter RB 1987-89
500 -15 Dick Arndt T 1967-70

 

