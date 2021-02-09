Kevin Colbert Was A Bucs Fan Sunday Night; Happy Antonio Brown Has Won A Super Bowl

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV Sunday night and that means a lot of former members of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization in addition to several former players are now world champions. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert watched the Super Bowl Sunday night and during a Monday morning interview on DVE Radio, he admitting he was rooting for the Buccaneers to beat the Kanas City Chiefs because of all the former members pf the Steelers on that team. He said he was glad the Buccaneers won.

“Oh yeah, no doubt, Colbert said. “I mean, really last night I was rooting for Tampa because of BA [Bruce Arians] and coach Tom Moore, who was here and is a good friend. And Byron Leftwich and Harold Goodwin, Larry Foote, Antwaan Randle El, Rob McCartney, who worked in our personnel department.”

Colbert said he was even happy that former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is now a Super Bowl champion as of Sunday night.

“I was happy for AB to win a Super Bowl trophy,” Colbert said Monday morning. “Again, that’s something that’s unique. And once a player does it, there’s nothing else that can compare. All those other folks had won or been part of Super Bowls before, but when you get that first one, it’s unique and you remember it.”

Brown, who had five receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown for the Buccaneers against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, admitted last week that he still keeps in touch with a couple of teammates from when he was with the Steelers and that he still communicates with head coach Mike Tomlin as well.

“I keep in touch with a couple of teammates,” Brown said. “I still stay in contact with Mike T. He is always a leader for me. He’s always there for me. As I continue on the journey, we’ll be in touch.”

Colbert, in case you forgot, said last year at the NFL Scouting Combine that the Steelers have talked with Brown’s representation to check in on him as a person and they’ve made it clear the door is always open for conversations about how they can help him as a former Steeler.

In addition to Brown, former Steelers Steve McLendon and Ross Cockrell are two other Buccaneers players who were once with the Steelers.

And hopefully those guys, I know they enjoyed that. And again, it was a special group and we’re happy for all of them.