Fowler: Steelers ‘Working Through’ Contract With Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly making progress on Ben Roethlisberger’s contract situation, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler who reported the news earlier today on Sportscenter.

The Steelers and Roethlisberger will have to agree on amending his contract in order for him to play in 2021. Roethlisberger’s current cap charge sits at an untenable $41 million. The most likely path is an extension that will reduce his cap number for this upcoming season, though it’s likely to create dead money in future years.

According to Fowler, everyone he’s talked to believes Roethlisberger will be the Steelers’ QB in 2021. Any contract restructure will have to be completed before his roster bonus is due in March.

Should Roethlisberger return, he’ll be without center and good friend Maurkice Pouncey, who announced his retirement on Friday. The Steelers could lose several starting linemen including LT Alejandro Villanueva and LG Matt Feiler. Both are slated to hit free agency. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is also scheduled to be a free agent and will be expensive to retain.