Chiefs Vs. Buccaneers Super Bowl LV Open Discussion Thread

It’s almost time for Super Bowl LV to get underway in Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and as promised, here is an open thread if you feel like discussing the game.

As the game goes on, the included Twitter feed will update with news and video highlights.

Personally, I have the Buccaneers beating the Chiefs 29-27. If you are up to it, feel free to post your final score prediction in the comments below prior to kickoff.

Super Bowl XL Flip Card

Chiefs Inactives: CB BoPete Keyes, RB Darwin Thompson, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, DE Tim Ward, DT Khalen Saunders, QB Matt Moore, CB Chris Lammons

Buccaneers Inactives: QB Ryan Griffin, QB Drew Stanton, WR Justin Watson, RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, TE Antony Auclair, DL Khalil Davis, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

