Buy Or Sell: Maurkice Pouncey’s Retirement Will Influence Ben Roethlisberger’s Decision To Retire

Topic Statement: Maurkice Pouncey’s retirement could change Ben Roethlisberger’s mind about playing in 2021.

Explanation: We have Ben Roethlisberger on record through his agent as saying that he wants to play in 2021. But we also have it on record that Roethlisberger was trying to convince Maurkice Pouncey not to retire. Now that he has, it’s not clear if that will influence his own decision, after the two have frequently talked about retiring together.

Buy:

It was obvious in his reaction that Roethlisberger took it quite hard when he learned that Pouncey was going to be retiring. When you couple that with Alejandro Villanueva almost surely leaving in free agency and Vance McDonald also saying goodbye, with James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster to boot, there is just an incredible amount of change in a short amount of time.

None of them have the same impact as that of Pouncey, however. It’s quite possible that when Roethlisberger was previously considering retirement, his word to Pouncey that they would retire together was one of the motivating factors for him to keep going.

Pouncey may well have been the closest teammate in the NFL that Roethlisberger ever had. He recently talked about how special the quarterback-center relationship is, and he was the quarterback’s center for the majority of his career.

Sell:

While it may well be possible that Roethlisberger ultimately decides to retire, if that is the case, Pouncey’s retirement won’t be the tipping point. It would be a combination of things, from his declining play, to his earnings potential, to the prospects of actually winning, to the change coming on offense, and the mass change of personnel around him.

But the odds of Roethlisberger retiring are actually quite low. There really is no compelling reason to think that he is going to. After saying last year that he was looking to win multiple championships, and that he felt like he could play for years—and that he wanted to play until he felt like he couldn’t—the odds are just rather against the possibility of him walking away.