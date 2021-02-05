Bill Cowher Announces Release Of New Book

Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach Bill Cowher and his publisher Simon & Schuster announced the release of Cowher’s new book, Heart and Steel, set to be released in June of this year.

The book is described as:

“In Heart and Steel, Cowher will take you on his journey from childhood to the undersized, mohawked, disco-dancing North Carolina State linebacker, to fighting for a spot as a “bubble player” with the Browns and Eagles, before injuries ended his playing career. Bill will discuss how that same drive led to his big coaching break, running Special Teams for Marty Schottenheimer and the Cleveland Browns at just twenty-seven-years-old, before taking over the Pittsburgh Steelers just seven years later. Cowher will reveal exclusive, never-before-told anecdotes and candid thoughts on the biggest games, players, and moments that defined his fifteen-year Steelers tenure.

But this is more than a “football story.”

In 2010, Bill lost his beloved wife, Kaye, and father, Laird, within three months of one another. It forced him, yet again, to summon that resiliency to unearth a stronger version of himself—not only so he could march on, but to add a deeper level to the loving, supportive father his three daughters had always known.”

Cowher was hired by the Steelers in 1992, spending 15 years as their head coach. His incredibly successful career ended with two Super Bowl appearances and one victory, defeating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL 15 years ago today. Cowher retired after the 2006 season with a career record of 149-90-1.

Though many have speculated and wondered if Cowher would ever return to coaching, he’s closed that door, recently telling reporters he’s happy with his current life and job as CBS analyst.

“I really don’t miss it,” he said of coaching late last month. “You always miss competing, the camaraderie of players, but you know, I’ve been away for 14 years now. I love talking about it, I still love interacting with the coaches that are in the game today, the players that are in the game today. I was in it for a very long time and I have a lot of respect for the game itself.”

The book will be available in June and cost $28. You can order it from a variety of locations including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Indie Bound.