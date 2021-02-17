Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly mailbag. Pushing this up one day because I’m not positive if I’ll be around tomorrow or not for your normal Thursday edition. So apologize this being posted out of schedule. But we’ll be here for the next hour to answer anything and everything on your mind.

To your questions!

Pghomer: Well a kind of big news day. Since I’m first I may try to ask 2 questions.

1-I asked this in the M Jones profile kinda…Why do you think there is such a differing opinion on Joe Burrow (#1pick) and Mac Jones coming out of college? The differences seem minor at best. Is it simply the lack of hype? I’m trying to figure out why I view Jones as a RD #2 type QB and Burrow a #1 pick guy?

2-Would you: A-Roll it back with Ben for another year? B-Save the $$$ and go with Mason R? C-Trade for your franchise QB? and if so who? Would you try to get Wentz if it doesn’t cost you more than a #2 this year and some sweetener?

Thanks for all you do.

Alex: Ha, yeah, turned out to be a very busy day.

1. Jones sounds like he’s going to not only go in the first round but go high. Potential Top Ten, even maybe Top Five I’ve seen in some mocks/projections. So from that standpoint, he’s not too far off from Burrow land. Maybe some of it has to do with it being a weird college season. In a normal year without schedules being disrupted and the whole college football landscape not feeling so weird, Jones would’ve gotten more hype. It’s also a really talented class this year. Granted, last year’s was good too. But I think most people expect Jones to go, at worst, in the top 20. Not as a Day Two guy.

2. I would roll with Ben for 2020 but also begin to aggressively search for his replacement. Basically assume that 2021 will be his final year with the team.

CP72: AK,

You’ve mentioned you like Mac Jones. How far would you be willing to go up and get him? Top 10? Top 15? From the Devin Bush deal we have a pretty good idea of the cost of getting to 10.

Alex: Those questions are always tough to juggle until you’re in the situation. What are you having to give up? We can look at a trade value chart and project but we know the draft is art not science. Teams aren’t beholden to what a chart says.

To try to answer the question, yes, I would look and be willing to move up into the Top 10/15. If you think the guy is the guy, the potential franchise heir, it’s impossible to overpay if you’re right in the end. No one cares about giving up a future 1st and couple of 2nds if you have the next big thing at QB.

I would absolutely trade the haul it took to get Bush (a second and future 3rd) to draft Jones.