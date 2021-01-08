Watt, Fitzpatrick, And Heyward Earn All-Pro Honors

Three Pittsburgh Steelers have been named to the 2020 AP All-Pro team. TJ Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick were named First-Team All-Pro while Cam Heyward was named to the second team.

These are familiar names to All-Pro honors. Watt was named first-team AP All-Pro for the second straight season. He became only the second Steeler to lead the league in sacks since the stat became official in 1982, pacing all pass rushers with 15 sacks this season. He’s a frontrunner for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Heyward was named to the first-team last season but dropped to the second-team for 2020, no surprise given his decrease in sack numbers. Heyward had nine last year compared to only four this season. And Fitzpatrick takes first-team honors for the second year in a row. He tied with Arizona’s Budda Baker in votes as the second safety selected alongside Kansas City’s Tyrann Mathieu. Fitzpatrick finished the season with four interceptions, giving him nine in his first two seasons in Pittsburgh.

Fitzpatrick becomes the first Steeler in team history with multiple, first-team All-Pro selections before turning 25.

Los Angeles Rams’ DT Aaron Donald and Kansas City Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce were the two unanimous selections. Perhaps curiously, Watt wasn’t a unanimous choice.

Around the AFC North, those to make the All-Pro list included Baltimore LS Morgan Cox, Cleveland RT Jack Conklin and DE Myles Garrett.

Here are the final vote totals. Watt received the most votes with 47 out of 50. David DeCastro, Maurkice Pouncey, Ray-Ray McCloud, and Stephon Tuitt also received votes but not enough to make first or second team.