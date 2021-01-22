Watch: Why The Steelers Should Invest In A TE Early In The 2021 Draft

Bringing you guys the first of many Pittsburgh Steelers’ offseason analysis for these next few months. Starting things with an issue near and dear to me. I’m once again asking the Steelers to draft a TE before Day Three. 2021 is as good a time as any. We lay out the reasons why the organization should make an aggressive move to address the position in April’s draft and come up with an offseason plan for the position.

