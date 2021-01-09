Watch: The Depot 180 – January 8th – Episode 89

Episode 89 – January 8th, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns in just a few days on Sunday Night Football. By then, the rest of the playoff field should be set with the most likely second opponent being the Buffalo Bills. I discuss some covid and injury updates for both the Steelers and Browns. I also went over the recent all-pro announcements and the duo of Steelers that made the list.

