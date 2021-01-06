Watch: The Depot 180 – January 5th – Episode 88

Episode 88 – January 5th, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 regular season has come to a close, today I recap their record and playoff seeding as well as their first opponent in the wild card round. I also discuss some players returning from injury and the covid list.

