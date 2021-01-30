Watch: The Depot 180 – January 29th – Episode 95

Episode 95 – January 29th, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

Steelers’ Owner, Art Rooney II, had his annual offseason interview which usually gives some hints about how the offseason will be handled. I discuss his interview in great detail and talk about some of the Steelers pending free agents and salary cap issues.

