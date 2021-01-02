Watch: The Depot 180 – January 1st – Episode 87

Episode 87 – January 1st, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180”. Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

Today I discussed the upcoming matchup that means little for the Steelers, but means a lot for the Cleveland Browns. I talked about how the players that will not be resting are treating this like the first playoff game and will not “let the Browns walk into the playoffs.” I also touched on some injury updates for both teams.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad free version