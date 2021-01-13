Watch: Randy Fichtner’s Predictability

Often, cries of Randy Fichtner (or any Steelers’ offensive coordinator of the last 20 years) being predictable are overstated. It’s a vague, infallible catch-all fans rely on all too often.

But it completely, utterly applies to a set of playcalls in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. Just minutes apart, on 3rd and 1, Fichtner called a pair of fullback dives to Derek Watt. The first converted. The second didn’t.

Not only was it the same ballcarrier, it was the same play. Same shifts, same motion, same scheme. No wonder it failed the second time.

We break it down in today’s video. As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

