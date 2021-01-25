Update: Matt Canada Named New Steelers’ OC

Update (4:47 PM): The Steelers have officially named Matt Canada their new offensive coordinator.

We have promoted Matt Canada to offensive coordinator. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 25, 2021

Our original story is below.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to soon announce Matt Canada as their next offensive coordinator, according to this tweet from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The #Steelers are finalizing a deal with Matt Canada to become their offensive coordinator, per source. Deal is considered imminent. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 25, 2021

Canada has been considered the frontrunner in replacing Randy Fichtner. But the Steelers have taken their time announcing his replacement, waiting almost two weeks and interviewing at least two other candidates. The team talked to Hue Jackson last week and very recently, interviewed Pep Hamilton.

Canada was hired as the Steelers’ QB coach for the 2020 season. This will be his first job as NFL offensive coordinator, though he was the OC at multiple places in college.

It’s unclear if the team will hire a QBs coach to replace Canada’s role or if Canada will perform both duties. The Steelers seemed to benefit from having an OC and QB coach in 2020 so hiring someone else would be the logical option.