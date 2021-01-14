Titans Interviewing Steelers’ Teryl Austin For Defensive Coordinator Job

Could the Pittsburgh Steelers lose even more coaches this offseason? It’s quite possible.

In addition to Steelers quarterback coach Matt Canada reportedly interviewing to be the new offensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins, it’s now being reported by Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the team’s senior defensive assistant/secondary coach Teryl Austin is interviewing with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday to be their new defensive coordinator.

Austin, who was previously the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals before joining the Steelers in 2019, would be a big loss for Pittsburgh should he wind up getting the job with the Titans. On Thursday, the Steelers also announced that defensive backs coach Tom Bradley was not having his contract renewed.

In summation, should Austin leave the Steelers this offseason, the team would need a new defensive backs coach. Not only that, but Austin’s shoes would also be big ones to fill as well.