The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Possible Promotion Of Canada, OL Coach Talk, Ben Report, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 71 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Saturday report that Matt Canada will be the team’s new offensive coordinator. We discuss if promoting Canada is the right decision and what his input on the offense should look like and especially of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returns for at least one more season.

Do the Steelers need a veteran offensive line coach and quarterbacks coach if Canada is indeed the team’s new offensive coordinator? Alex and I have that discussion on Monday and talk about a few candidates if that’s the route the team chooses to go.

Will and should Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin be on the hot seat in 2021? Alex and I discuss that topic.

What kind of options do the Steelers have with Roethlisberger and his contract? Alex and I discuss that topic in addition to talking about what it would mean for the team if the 2021 NFL salary cap comes in at closer to $198.2 million than $175 million. I also provide a 2021 Rule of 51 update in this show as well.

Is Roethlisberger really coming back in 2021? We give our thoughts. We also discuss the escalating situation with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson exiting the weekend and if we think he’ll be playing for a different team in 2021.

Alex and I talk some about the Divisional Round playoff games that took place over the weekend and mix in some NFL rules and ANY/A talk into that topic.

We wrap up several loose ends late in this Monday show and then turn our attention to several questions we received from listeners of the show since Friday.

