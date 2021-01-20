The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Rivers Retirement, Cap Talk, CBS Mock, Draft Profiles, ERFAs, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 72 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the recent retirement of future Hall of Fame quarterback Philip Rivers and what that means for the 2004 NFL Draft class.

Alex and I go over the most recent NFL news concerning the 2021 scouting combine process and what the future likely holds for the upcoming offseason and possible training camps as well.

Some Class of 2021 Hall of Fame elections are taking place, so Alex and I give some thoughts on this year’s process and what we think about the chances of Bill Nunn and Alan Faneca, two former members of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization, getting in this year.

The Steelers Depot crew has started to roll out 2021 NFL Draft profiles and scouting reports on players so Alex and I discuss a few. We also discuss the recent contextualization I am wrapping up on Florida tight end Kyle Pitts in this show.

I recent CBS Sports mock draft has the Steelers trading up to select NDSU quarterback Trey Lance in the first round so Alex and I spend time on that topic.

The latest compensatory draft pick projections for 2021 are now out so Alex fills us all in on those. Alex and I also discuss some recent 2021 salary cap reports and go over the likelihood that the Steelers might use voidable contract extensions this offseason on one to three players.

We go over the Steelers three exclusive rights free agents this offseason and if we think each one will be tendered. We also discuss a few players who might be cut before March 17 rolls around.

We wrap up several loose ends late in this Wednesday show and then turn our attention to several questions we received from listeners of the show since Monday.

