Season 11, Episode 73 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the recent retirement of Pittsburgh Steelers right end Vance McDonald and the immediate fallout from that. We talk cap savings, tight end depth chart and what the team should do at that position this offseason.

he Steelers signed four players to Reserve/Future contracts on Thursday and that list was headlined by quarterback Dwayne Haskins, the former first-round draft pick of the Washington Football Team. Alex and I discuss everything related to the signing of Haskins in addition to talking about some of his NFL tape to date. It’s a long conversation about where Haskins is now in his career and what the future might hold for him in Pittsburgh as a worst and best case scenarios.

The Steelers have had quite a bit of news concerning their coaching staff the last few days so Alex and I bring everyone up-to-date on that. We talk about candidates for the still vacant positions on the Steelers coaching staff and more.

The Steelers have two players scheduled to be restricted free agents this offseason so Alex and I recap that short list and go over what may or may not happen with each. We also go over a few keep or cut offseason candidates that I have posted about recently.

Alex and I give our picks for Sunday’s NFL Conference Championship games and then wrap up several loose ends late in this Friday show before turning our attention to several questions we received from listeners of the show since Wednesday.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, McDonald Retirement, Haskins Signing, RFAs, Championship Game Picks, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-jan-22-episode-1378

