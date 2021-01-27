The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Coaching Staff Changes, Senior Bowl Updates, Kiper Mock, Cap Update, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 75 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the recent news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and the changes to their coaching staff as of Monday. We talk about what the promotion of Matt Canada to offensive coordinator might mean for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the overall offensive scheme and more. We also talk briefly about the team’s new tight ends coach and who the team is looking at to maybe be the new quarterbacks coach.

The 2021 Senior Bowl is now underway in Mobile, AL so Alex and I discuss several things related to that event and that includes us talking about the Steelers reported interest in Alabama running back Najee Harris and much, much more. Alex goes over what stood out to him on tape from the Tuesday Senior Bowl practices and we talk a little bit about a few prospects. We also go over the importance of the Senior Bowl this year to the Steelers and their 2021 draft plans.

Mel Kiper Jr. has a new mock draft out and his first-round selection for the Steelers results in Alex and I discussing the player quite a bit and if the player would be a fit in Pittsburgh.

I recently started a series on the Steelers 2021 salary cap situation with seven weeks to go before the start of the new league year so Alex and I discuss the first post in addition to talking about a few players and options the team will have with them on potential extensions and re-signings.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Wednesday show before turning our attention to several questions we received from listeners of the show since Monday.

